David Dietz and Monika Buczek are engaged.
The future groom, 31, is currently in his final semester of law school at George Washington University Law School. He will be joining Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP in New York City as a first year associate in September 2021. He graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2007 and earned an undergraduate degree in political science from Vanderbilt University in 2011.
He is the son of Linda Hariton Dietz and Donald Dietz III of New Rochelle, formerly of Scarsdale. His mother is a real estate broker at Houlihan Lawrence, and his father is retired.
Ms. Buczek, 30, is a director at Certis Oncology, a personalized medicine and contract research organization located in San Diego, California. She is a 2008 graduate of Farmington High School in Connecticut, and received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Boston College in 2012, an M.Phil from City University of New York in 2015 and a Ph.D. in 2018.
She is the daughter of Elzbieta Buczek of Farmington, Connecticut. Her mother is a contracts manager for Triumph Group. Her father, the late Andrzej Buczek, was a manager at UPS.
A June wedding is planned in East Quogue, New York, where the couple will live after moving from Washington, D.C.
