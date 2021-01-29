Sophie Ruth Fishbein and Donald Elmore Dietz IV of Brooklyn Heights announced their engagement over the holidays.
The bride-to-be is currently a financial analyst at Moody’s Investor Services. She graduated from the Packer Collegiate Institute in 2011. She received a bachelor’s degree cum laude in art history from the University of Rochester in 2015 and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She also received a master of public administration (MPA) from New York University in 2020.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gail Stone and Matthew Fishbein of Brooklyn. Her mother, a lawyer, is the director of business administration and corporate counsel in the Brooklyn office of the Bay and Paul Foundations, a grant-making institution focusing on education, sustainability and social justice. Her father, a Scarsdale High School graduate, is the former executive assistant district attorney for the investigations division of the Brooklyn district attorney’s office. He is also a retired partner at Debevoise and Plimpton in Manhattan.
The bridegroom, who goes by Donny, graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2005 and is currently a fellow in training in infectious diseases at Columbia University. He received a bachelor’s degree cum laude in English from Princeton University in 2009 and doctor of medicine from SUNY Downstate in 2014. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Columbia University in 2017. He is the son of Linda and Donald Dietz III of New Rochelle, formerly of Scarsdale. The groom’s mother is a real estate agent at Houlihan Lawrence. His father is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. He is a retired landlord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.