Emma Klein and Alex Karol of New York City are engaged to be married in November.
Ms. Klein graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2013, received degrees in engineering from Washington University in 2017, graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School in 2023 and is a resident in radiology at New York University.
She is the daughter of Bettina and Michael Klein of Scarsdale.
Mr. Karol graduated from Staples High School in 2013 and received his bachelor’s degree from Washington University in 2017. He graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School in 2022 and is a resident in internal medicine at Mount Sinai. He is the son of Drs. Nina and Ian Karol of Westport, Connecticut.
Rabbi Les Bronstein and Cantor Benjie Schiller will officiate at the Rainbow Room in New York City.
