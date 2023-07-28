Alex Karol and Emma Klein photo

Alex Karol and Emma Klein

Emma Klein and Alex Karol of New York City are engaged to be married in November.

Ms. Klein graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2013, received degrees in engineering from Washington University in 2017, graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School in 2023 and is a resident in radiology at New York University.

