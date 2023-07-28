Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.