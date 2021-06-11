Naomi (Loeb) and Marvin Lipman will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary June 17. They were both Brooklynites, students at Columbia University in 1948 who met in the university’s Drama Society. Married in Manhattan, they resided on the Upper West Side while completing graduate studies in medicine (Marvin) and English literature (Naomi). Both later taught at their alma mater over many decades.
Marvin’s Korean War service took them to Germany for two years, after which they moved to Boston, for his residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Another move brought them back to New York, where he completed his training in endocrinology at Columbia.
Also this year, Dr. Lipman will celebrate his 60th anniversary with Scarsdale Medical Group. In July 1961 he became a founding partner of the group and moved with his family to Ardsley. Six years later they moved to a house in Greenacres, where they still reside today. During that time Marvin began a long extracurricular career as chief medical adviser to Consumer Reports, writing, editing and vetting scientific and clinical matters for that legendary organization.
Now professor emeritus at New York Medical College, Dr. Lipman still sees patients at Scarsdale Medical and White Plains Hospital. Naomi Lipman’s careers — first teaching at Barnard College and later in book publishing — eventually gave way to volunteering as a reader with Recording for the Blind, as managing editor of The Westchester Review, and, more recently, on the board of The Westchester Chamber Music Society and editor of its publications.
The couple’s children are Barry (Ingrid Pruss), a luthier in Danbury; Amy (Locke Johnston), a teacher in New York City; Mark (Jonty Somers), a former show business musician now living in New Zealand; and Harry (Julie Roth), an attorney in New York City. Their grandchildren are Mick Golden (Amy’s 22-year-old son) and Nicolas and Olivia Lipman (Harry’s 17-year-old twins).
