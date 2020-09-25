Bex Stern Rosenblatt and Ben Manson were married on Sept. 6 in the backyard of the bride’s grandparents’ home on Fort Hill Road in Edgemont where they are currently residing. The bride graduated from Edgemont High School in 2008, from Williams College in 2012 and is completing a master’s degree in Hebrew Bible from Bar Ilan University, which is based in Israel. She is a North American faculty member of the Fuchsberg Jerusalem Center, also based in Israel, as well as the director of the Main Idea at Camp Walden of Maine.
The groom, a 2006 graduate of The Masters School, graduated from Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, in 2010, and received a master’s in philosophy from Dalhousie in 2012 and from Oxford University in 2013. He is currently a student at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
The bride’s parents are Sarah May Stern and Mark Rosenblatt of Edgemont. Her grandparents are Betsy Walter P. Stern of Edgemont and Sid and Arlene Rosenblatt of Santa Monica, California.
The groom’s parents are Cynthia and Mark Manson of Bedford, New York. The groom’s grandmother, Dolores Singer, lives in Burr Ridge, Illinois.
The couple plans to celebrate with friends and extended family once COVID-19 allows them to do so.
