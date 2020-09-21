Lindsay Boyer and Alex Domenick married Sept. 12 in the backyard of the bride’s family home on Old Colony Road. The bride graduated from Edgemont High School in 2008 and from Penn State University in 2012. She is in her seventh year as a speech therapist at Hudson School in New York City. The groom, a 2012 graduate of Cornell University, majored in communications with minor in business and is a municipal bond portfolio manager at Royal Bank of Canada based in New York City.
The bride’s parents are Karen Boyer, a vice president at U.S. Bank, and Stephen Boyer, a retired physical education teacher and former Edgemont football, basketball and baseball coach. The groom’s parents, Jim Domenick, a retired insurance executive, and Cathy Domenick, a pension manager, are from Philadelphia.
The couple plans to have a celebration next September in Brooklyn and honeymoon in Belize in December 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.