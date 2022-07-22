Aaron Mark and Julia Deschamps wedding photo

Aaron Mark and Julia Deschamps

On July 9 Julia Mark (nee Deschamps) and Aaron Mark celebrated their marriage of 2021 at The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. Cantor Amanda Kleinman of Westchester Reform Temple blessed the couple under the chuppah in the French garden of The Mount.

Julia and Aaron met at The Dakota Bar in Manhattan in 2015 and have been together ever since. They had originally planned a substantial wedding celebration for 2019, but their plans were upset by COVID-19 pandemic public health concerns. They were married on June 12, 2021, in the backyard of Aaron’s parents’ home in Scarsdale in front of a small group of family and friends. On July 9 of this year, they finally got to celebrate their marriage surrounded by family and friends. 

