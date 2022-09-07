Jenny Marisa Findel and Dylan Frackman Pyne will be married Sept. 10. Judge Christie D'Alessio of the State of New York Supreme Court is set to perform the ceremony at the Metropolis Country Club in White Plains.
The bride, 31, is a personal wardrobe stylist. She graduated from Hastings High School in 2008 and then City College of New York with a bachelor’s degree in art, with an art history concentration. She is the daughter of David and Jo-Ann Findel of Hastings-on-Hudson. Her father is a licensed real estate salesperson with Compass. Her mother is a special education teacher and consultant.
The groom, 32, is associate director of philanthropy at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville. He is also president of the Edgemont Community Council. He graduated from Edgemont High School in 2008 and then The George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in American studies and political science. He also earned an M.B.A. from Syracuse University. He is the son of David and Noel Dru Pyne of Edgemont, both also graduates of Edgemont High School. His father retired from Callard and Bowser-USA as vice president. His late mother retired from Neiman Marcus in White Plains, as public relations manager and was also involved in local nonprofits.
