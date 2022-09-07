Findel and Pyne wedding

Jenny Marisa Findel and Dylan Frackman Pyne

 Contributed Photo

Jenny Marisa Findel and Dylan Frackman Pyne will be married Sept. 10. Judge Christie D'Alessio of the State of New York Supreme Court is set to perform the ceremony at the Metropolis Country Club in White Plains.

The bride, 31, is a personal wardrobe stylist. She graduated from Hastings High School in 2008 and then City College of New York with a bachelor’s degree in art, with an art history concentration. She is the daughter of David and Jo-Ann Findel of Hastings-on-Hudson. Her father is a licensed real estate salesperson with Compass. Her mother is a special education teacher and consultant.

