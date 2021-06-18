Julia Rose Deschamps and Sandor Aaron Mark were married on June 12. Tanya Pushkine performed the ceremony at the home of Mr. Mark’s parents in Scarsdale. A small, intimate group was in attendance for a socially distanced ceremony.
Ms. Deschamps, 28, is a social worker at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She graduated from Temple University with a B.S.W and Hunter College with an M.S.W. She is the daughter of Peter Deschamps of North Bethesda, Maryland, and Ann Deschamps of Reston, Virginia. Peter is a certified financial planner currently providing financial counseling to military service members and their families. He is married to Sandra Birnbaum, a physical therapist practicing in Germantown, Maryland. Ann is vice president of Trans Cen Inc., a nonprofit organization. Its mission is meaningful work and community inclusion for people with disabilities.
Mr. Mark, 30, is an account executive for PitchBook Data Inc. in New York City and is currently pursuing an M.B.A at NYU’s Stern School of Business. He has a B.A. in English and philosophy from Boston University where he graduated cum laud and an M.A. in English from Fordham University.
He is the son of B. Kathleen Munguia and Jonathan I. Mark of Scarsdale. His father retired in 2017 from the law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP where he was a partner for 35 years. Both Jon and BK are active members of the Scarsdale community, who jointly were awarded the 2020 Scarsdale Bowl — the village’s distinguished volunteer honor. Jon served as the mayor of Scarsdale from April 2015 to April 2017 and BK is an active volunteer in several not-for-profit organizations in Westchester County. She is also active in the alumni associations of Yale University and Columbia Law School.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark met at The Dakota Bar in Manhattan in 2015 and have been together ever since. They had originally planned a wedding to be held at The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they scaled back their wedding plans to comply with public health guidelines. They plan to have a larger celebration with family and friends at the Mount in July 2022.
