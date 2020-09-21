Rachel Lynn Kushnick and Joshua Morris Milstein, both former Scarsdale residents, were married Sept. 12 at Fairview Farms at Mecox in Bridgehampton, New York. The bride’s father, Dr. Steven Kushnick, and the groom’s mother, Cheryl Milstein, presided over a civil ceremony that was attended by the couple’s immediate families. Rabbi David Levy of Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale will officiate a Jewish wedding ceremony in front of friends and extended family in September 2021 at the same location.
The bride, 25, is an assistant buyer at Shopbop, a fashion and e-commerce website owned by Amazon. She graduated cum laude from the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and is a 2013 graduate of Scarsdale High School.
Ms. Kushnick is the daughter of Carol Mineroff Kushnick and Dr. Steven D. Kushnick of Scarsdale. The bride’s father is the chief of otolaryngology — head and neck surgery at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. The bride’s mother is a retired marketing administrator at Estée Lauder Companies.
The groom, 32, is an entrepreneur and investor at Ogden CAP Associates, LLC, where he co-leads the venture branch of his family office. He was previously the founder and CEO of Mommy Nearest, which, in 2019, was acquired by family marketplace platform KidPass. He is a 2010 graduate of Columbia University and a 2006 graduate of Scarsdale High School. Mr. Milstein serves on the board of trustees for the March of Dimes — Greater New York Market as well as the advisory board for the Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact at the 92nd Street Y.
Mr. Milstein is the son of Cheryl Glicker Milstein and Philip L. Milstein of Scarsdale. The groom’s father is a principal at Ogden CAP Properties, a Manhattan company that owns and manages residential and commercial real estate in Manhattan and Washington, D.C. He is a trustee of New York-Presbyterian Hospital and a vice chairman of Lincoln Center. His mother is the chairwoman of the board of trustees of Barnard College and is a vice chairmen emeriti of the board of WNET-Channel 13.
The couple first met in the summer of 2014 through the groom’s brother, Larry Milstein, who is a childhood friend of the bride. After three years of dating long distance, the couple currently resides in the West Village of New York City.
