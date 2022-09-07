Rachel Spiro and Mark Pulaski will be married on Sept. 10 at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. The couple met at Cornell University, where they were both undergraduates.
The bride graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2013, where she was a three-time captain of the women’s varsity basketball and soccer teams. She is a certified data scientist at Known, a modern marketing firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.