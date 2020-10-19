Todd Leone Jr. of Scarsdale and Melissa Kramer of Wappingers Falls, New York, were married on Sept. 12 at Timber Lake West in Roscoe, New York. A reception followed at the Leone’s lake house in Parksville, New York.
The groom attended Scarsdale High School and then graduated from Lafayette College. He is currently working at Moody’s Analytics. The bride attended Villanova University and is currently working for Macy’s.
The groom’s father Todd Sr., SHS class of ’81, currently works as a trader at The Ferretti Group in New York City. The groom’s mother, Gail, is an associate real estate broker at Claire D. Leone Real Estate in Scarsdale.
The bride’s family live in Wappingers Falls. Her father is an executive at Rambus and her mother is an office manager for a construction company in upstate New York.
The newlyweds are living in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
They had a small family wedding and said they hope to celebrate with family and friends next September.
