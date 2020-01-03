Moffitt gives back with scholarship

Scarsdale resident Joseph Moffitt received his master’s of secondary education from Villanova University in 1969. After a 28-year career teaching chemistry at Scarsdale High School, he decided to give back to the Westchester community by establishing an endowed scholarship at Villanova. The Joseph M. Moffitt Endowed Scholarship will support academically talented, full-time undergraduate students from Westchester County enrolled in Villanova’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Moffitt taught physical science and chemistry for 34 years, 28 of them at Scarsdale High School. He retired in 2001 but still stays active in real estate where he is an associate broker at Coldwell Banker. He always appreciated the scholarships and grants he received throughout the years he was studying for his degrees.
Moffitt strongly believes in giving back to help the next recipients with their financial burden in procuring their education. Classroom teachers are a most important group of educators in his opinion. For this reason the Joseph M. Moffitt Scholarship endowment is offered for southern Westchester students in need as well as others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.