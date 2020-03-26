NYS Department of Health reminder to all

Getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike, garden or ride a bicycle are healthy ways to stay active, spend time with your family, and reduce stress and anxiety while engaging in social distancing strategies. These are some simple ways you can protect you and your family from COVID-19 while enjoying the outdoors.
Everyone must:
• Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
• Avoid games and activities that require close contact.
• Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects.
• Don’t share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol:
o when you return indoors,
o before and after eating,
o after using the restroom,
o after coughing or sneezing, and
o after touching surfaces or items that may be contaminated.
If you are sick or had contact with someone who is sick in the last 14 days:
• You should stay home.
• You may enjoy spending time in your own backyard or other personal outdoor space but should not go into public outdoor spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.