If you are not a registered voter, but want to vote in the Scarsdale Village election on Wednesday, March 18, the last day to register with the Westchester County Board of Elections is Friday, March 6. You may pick up a mail-in registration form at village hall or go directly to the Westchester County Board of Elections at 25 Quarropas St., White Plains.
In order to register to vote, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen;
- Be 18 years of age by the date of the election in which you want to vote;
- Live at your present address at least 30 days before an election;
- Not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction; and
- Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.
For registered voters who will be out of Westchester County on election day, an absentee ballot can be obtained by filling out an application form at village hall, by requesting one by phone or mail, or downloading directly from the village website at scarsdale.com. Tuesday, March 10, is the last day for the village clerk to receive an application for an absentee ballot which is to be mailed to a qualified voter; however, applications made in person can be accepted until Monday, March 16.
All election districts (Nos. 1-19) will be voting at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, in Dyckman Hall. Hours of the March 18 election are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call the village clerk’s office at 914-722-1175.
