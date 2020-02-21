Registration will open Monday, March 2 for the Scarsdale Recreation Department’s summer day camps, which provide a wide variety of recreational and educational programs for all K-8 campers, who must be Scarsdale residents. Camp runs from Monday, July 6 to Friday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The full season costs $1,205, but there is an early bird sign-up fee through May. Weekly options are also available.
The combination camp for grades 3-8 can choose soccer or sports camp in the morning and regular day camp in the afternoon for a separate fee, while specialty elective programs will be offered for those grades, also at an additional cost. Transportation to and from camp is provided from each elementary school: Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge, plus Hyatt and the pool. Call 914-722-1160, email recreation@scarsdale.com or visit scarsdale.com/campcentral.
