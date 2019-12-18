Shop with Scarsdale's reusable bag

The Scarsdale Reusable Bag Initiative created this bag to be used when shopping instead of paying for paper bags as beginning March 2020 plastic bags will be banned by the state of New York. For information on where to get the bags, contact Ines Rodrigues at inesinus@gmail.com. You can follow SRBI on Facebook at Scarsdale Goes Reusable. The bags will be distributed free at events in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.