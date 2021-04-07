Smith new CMO at Burke Rehab

Scarsdale resident Margaret S. Smith has joined Burke Rehabilitation Hospital as its new Chief Marketing Officer. She will oversee the hospital’s advertising, public relations, online communications and external relations with the goal of bringing Burke’s restorative care to the many patients in need of acute rehabilitation services for strokes, heart disease, brain and spinal cord injuries, and neurodegenerative diseases.
“We are so pleased to welcome Margaret as a senior member of the Burke management team,” said Jeffrey Menkes, president and CEO of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital. “Along with her experience and skills in the health care field, she is a nearly 30-year resident of Westchester County, knows our communities well and prioritizes the well-being of our residents.”
Smith came to Burke from Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where she was the manager of the Lupus and APS Center of Excellence. At HSS she implemented strategies to grow patient volume and professional recognition and referrals, and pioneered educational initiatives to improve care and quality of life for people with rheumatic diseases. She has also worked on community health improvement initiatives and in youth substance use prevention. Prior to working in the health care and public health fields, she was an executive in the financial services industry at J.P. Morgan Chase.
Smith holds a master’s degree in public health from New York Medical College, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor of arts from Yale University. She is a certified health education specialist. A longtime resident of Westchester County, she has been an active volunteer leader in many civic groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.