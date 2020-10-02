Tesler new chief medical officer for Elizabeth Seton Children's organizations

Scarsdale resident Peter J. Tesler, MD, MPH, is the new chief medical officer for Elizabeth Seton Children’s entire family of organizations serving children with medical complexity across Westchester County.
Dr. Tesler will provide strategic and operational leadership over medical services at all organizations within the Elizabeth Seton Children’s family, which includes Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center in Yonkers, Elizabeth Seton Children’s School in both Yonkers and White Plains, and Elizabeth Seton Children’s Rehabilitation Center in White Plains.
Tesler brings more than three decades of experience as a pediatric physician and has led a diverse array of health care networks and organizations across all levels of care. He previously served as regional medical director for safety and quality at Westchester Medical Center Health Network and as senior vice president and medical director at WESTMED Practice Partners. He has expertise in developing programs and teams while ensuring alignment with regulatory standards, quality measures and operational best practices.
“It is an honor to join the Elizabeth Seton Children’s team and help this organization continue to set the standard in quality care and innovative programming for children with some of the most challenging and limiting conditions seen in medicine. As a resident of Westchester, I have witnessed the indispensable role this organization plays in the lives of the children and families it serves,” Tesler said.
“Dr. Tesler brings a wealth of experience and vision to his role as our new CMO and we are proud to have him join the Elizabeth Seton Children’s family,” said Pat Tursi, CEO of Elizabeth Seton Children’s. “Dr. Tesler will oversee medical services for all three of our organizations — ensuring uniform standards of quality, synchronizing our operations, pushing new innovations and providing strategic direction. His leadership will be invaluable as we trailblaze forward in the age of COVID-19 and develop the first of its kind young adult center for young people with severe medical complexity.”
