'8 to 80' program celebrates 20 years

The Greenacres School and Hebrew Home at Riverdale celebrated the 20th anniversary of the “8 to 80” program Dec. 11 when Paula Bautista’s third grade class interviewed residents with thoughtful questions about their lives and their families. More than just a meaningful visit, the experience involved having the students write a historic biography of the older adults they had interviewed. The biographies will be worked on by the students and sent to their new friends in the spring.
The program, first created by Scarsdale resident and RiverSpring Health president and CEO Daniel Reingold, recognizes the incredible learning and meaningful interactions between generations, as each year the school’s third grade class visits the nursing home’s residents for an afternoon of learning and reminiscence.
The group of 20 students also worked on an art project with the residents. The students drew something that was a reflection of the responses they had gathered. The artwork was then given as a gift to the residents as a souvenir of the visit. While the intergenerational programs are all special for the residents, the Greenacres School visit is extra special, as it is the elementary school Reingold and his children attended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.