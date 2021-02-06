Tretler joins Feeding Westchester Board of Directors

Feeding Westchester, the largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization in Westchester, has five new board members including Scarsdale resident Jonathan Tretler.
An investment banker for nearly 25 years, Tretler is a managing director and head of the North America Consumer & Retail Group at HSBC. He has also led the food and beverage practice at RBC Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank. Tretler has advised clients on transactions with an aggregate value of over $200 billion and works closely with many of the leading industry players and private equity firms in the sector. He serves on the Ambassador’s Council for the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. He also served on the board of directors of The Acceleration Project, a Westchester-based nonprofit helping women entrepreneurs in the region. He holds a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The Wharton School.
According to a study by Feeding America, food insecurity in Westchester County has risen by more than 50 percent due to the pandemic. Feeding Westchester’s network of nearly 300 partner agencies and programs throughout the county are serving on average 300,000 hungry residents each month — more than twice as many as pre-COVID-19. The nonprofit has distributed 22 million pounds of food, or 18.4 million meals, in the last year compared to 8.5 million pounds in 2019.
