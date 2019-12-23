Urology group joins White Plains Hospital Physician Associates

Scarsdale residents Dr. Charles Glassman and Dr. Aaron Hagge-Greenberg, along with Dr. Seth Lerner and Dr. Nicole Fleischmann, have joined White Plains Hospital Physician Associates division. The group, which has been affiliated with WPH for more than 20 years, is the first urology practice to officially join White Plains Hospital Physician Associates, further advancing the hospital’s commitment to the community to provide complex care close to home. The addition of these four board-certified physicians expands the breadth of advanced urology and urologic oncology services provided by the hospital’s employed medical staff, which now comprises more than 300 physicians and surgeons.
Glassman has been practicing general and pediatric urology for more than 35 years in Westchester. He has been voted a Castle Connolly Best Doctor in Urology every year for the last 21 years. His most recent focus is on minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of benign prostatic gland enlargement (BPH) and erectile dysfunction. He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed his residency in general surgery and urology at the University of California (Moffitt Hospital). From there, he went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he was the first Fellow in pediatric urology
Hagge-Greenberg specializes in robotic kidney surgery, removal of kidney stones, complex female and male pelvic reconstruction, incontinence and voiding dysfunction, and therapy for men’s sexual health issues. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine. He completed a surgical internship and a urologic residency at the Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College, where he also obtained a fellowship in female pelvic medicine and robotic reconstructive surgery.
As director of the WPH Prostate Program, Lerner specializes in minimally invasive surgery for cancers of the prostate, kidney, testis, bladder, as well as benign and malignant adrenal tumors.
Fleischmann specializes in women’s health, including the diagnosis and treatment of urinary incontinence, and minimally invasive surgical procedures for pelvic floor prolapse.
The group will see patients at 170 Maple Ave., Suite 104, in White Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.