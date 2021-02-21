Below is a list of updates, things to do, things not to do, meetings, closings, openings, things you need to know/might want to know. We will update the list as new items come in. The most recent items will be at the top.
Village hall closed Feb. 18
Due to the snow, village hall offices are closed Thursday, Feb. 18. Sanitation is planned as scheduled, though perhaps running a bit late, as possible reduced staffing.
Staff will be working remotely, returning calls and replying to emails. (Added Feb. 18)
Tackle football registration
Boys and girls, grades 3 to 8, are eligible to register for tackle football.
Competition against neighboring communities will be held Saturday or Sunday mornings, and leagues will be formed — grades 3 and 4; grades 5 and 6; grades 7 and 8. Practices will be scheduled Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 to 7 p.m. at Scarsdale High School’s turf field.
All CDC, NYS and Westchester County Department of Health COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols will be followed.
The registration deadline is March 3. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg, Activities and Special Events. (Added Feb. 17)
Softball youth girls league
The Scarsdale rec department and the neighborhood athletic associations offer softball to girls from kindergarten to sixth grade. The season runs from Saturday, April 17 to Saturday, June 19. Volunteer coaches are needed.
The registration deadline is March 14; the fee is $90. For more info or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg, Activities and Special Events. (Added Feb. 17)
Students Inside Albany Conference
For the 10th consecutive year, the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale will select two high school students to attend the annual Students Inside Albany Conference taking place Friday, May 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Any sophomore, junior or senior who attends Scarsdale High School or resides in the school district is eligible to apply.
This year the format will be virtual. During this program, similar to past years, the agenda will be packed with tools to instruct students on how to influence public policy decision-making at the state level. Similarly, the highlight of the in-person program of meeting with legislators will continue, as the League will arrange virtual meetings in small groups with state legislators to discuss issues and advocacy. The conference will continue to be free for students to attend.
Applications and more information are available on the LWVS’s website under the Youth Programs tab at http://bit.ly/37kcfRk and are due by March 3. For more info, email LWVSyouthprograms@gmail.com. (Added Feb. 17)
Elementary school summer survey
The Scarsdale School District asks parents whose children completed kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2020-21 school year to fill out a “Family Interest Survey” regarding a three-week summer enrichment program. The survey, at http://bit.ly/2MVNdBf, closes Friday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. The program would be held Monday through Friday, July 6 to July 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., at two elementary schools. (Added Feb. 11)
Scarsdale Public Library
The Scarsdale library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents Day. (Added Feb. 11)
Student Appreciation Day
Scarsdale High School has declared Feb. 10 Student Appreciation Day. The PTA and local merchants encourage SHS students to take some well deserved “me” time and enjoy discounts on tasty treats around town just by showing your SHS student ID. Some of the local businesses participating are Giannoni’s, Bango Bowls, Parkway Café, Scarsdale Pizza Station, Starbucks (train station), Scooop Shop, Italian Village and Buon Amici. (Added Feb. 9)
Scarsdale Village Hall
Village hall will be closed Friday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 15. (Added Feb. 9)
Animal care volunteers wanted
The Weinberg Nature Center is looking for six adults, age 18 and over, to volunteer three or more hours a week at the Mamaroneck Road nature center, helping to organize and clean the animal classroom and to socialize Weinberg animals with the support of the director and certified wildlife rehabilitator/animal curator.
No background experience working with native/exotic animals and/or animal care cleaning is necessary — just a willingness to learn. The director will give you a tour of the nature center to determine what you are comfortable or not comfortable doing. Most important, you come with a positive attitude, ability to blend in with routine, be flexible, follow COVID-19 guidelines and have a general appreciation of animals.
For more info and to sign up, go to http://bit.ly/3oPdsGq. (Added Feb. 4)
Community support needed for Dine the ’Dale
The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) is seeking community support from individuals and corporate sponsors for its next major initiative: to purchase and maintain the 2021 Dine the ’Dale tent area on Spencer Place.
From June through December 2020, in an effort to support Scarsdale Village and our local merchants during the global pandemic, the SBA organized and executed the Dine the ’Dale tent initiative, which involved leasing and installing a 2,500 square foot tent on Spencer Place along with picnic tables placed under and adjacent to the tent. The initiative was a huge success, creating a safe destination for multigenerational community members to gather, dine and socialize, while bringing vitality to the downtown center and supporting local businesses, including 27 participating restaurants.
As a result of the initiative’s overwhelming success, the SBA is seeking funding to purchase and maintain the tent area again this year, and for future usage as well. The tent will be installed by April 1 and will remain up through August, with the possibility of being extended through November, similar to last year. In addition to being a safe place to gather and dine, the SBA hopes to offer programming during the late afternoon and evenings from local businesses, nonprofit organizations and service providers.
The SBA is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses. It works with local merchants, government, property owners, real estate corporations, community members and other local groups to help make Scarsdale a thriving village.
Like all other businesses, the SBA suffered financially in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many merchant members were unable to pay their annual dues, and free provisional memberships were given to all 10583 businesses in order for the SBA to offer its assistance and services to its local businesses. In addition, SBA’s annual fundraising events were cancelled.
SBA community donor levels: $1,000 Leader, $500 Benefactor, $250 Friend, $100 Patron, $50 Supporter (name will be recognized on the SBA website and in The Scarsdale Inquirer and Scarsdale10583 thank you ads).
SBA corporate sponsor levels: $10,000 Presenting Sponsor (limit 4), $5,000 Platinum Sponsor, $2,500 Gold Sponsor, $1,000 Silver Sponsor (name/logo will be recognized on the SBA website and social media platforms, included in The Scarsdale Inquirer and Scarsdale10583 thank you ads, and logo printed on sponsor signage. Presenting Sponsor logos will be affixed to the tent).
Corporate sponsorship must be confirmed prior to March 1 to be included in onsite signage.
To donate, go to http://bit.ly/3cBf8RA.
For more info, go to https://scarsdalebusinessalliance.com. (Added Feb. 3)
Scarsdale library’s new website
The Scarsdale Public Library has updated its website with a new look and improved navigation. The site is fully responsive and easy to use on all electronic devices, including cellphones. The navigation is simplified with direct links to the pages you most use. There’s a pop-up box when you sign on that allows you to share reactions or make suggestions.
Go to scarsdalelibrary.org. (Added Feb. 3)
Mayor Samwick on village issues
A public membership meeting of the Scarsdale Forum will feature Mayor Marc Samwick on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m., to discuss the issues currently facing the village of Scarsdale at this unprecedented time and to give an overview of the current direction of the budget.
To register, go to http://bit.ly/2YGFt8g. (Added Feb. 3)
Board of Appeals to meet
A public hearing of the board of appeals will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. to consider the following applications: special use permits to construct swimming pools at 28 Garden Road, 12 South Woods Road, 46 Meadow Road, 18 Innes Road and 3 Torrence Place.
Members of the public wishing to present comments may access the meeting at http://bit.ly/2MN4CLO or by calling 1-929-436-2866 and entering Meeting ID: 951 2797 4146. (Added Feb. 3)
Back to Nature series at GNC
The Greenburgh Nature Center offers private programs for small groups and families with children of all ages. Led by expert naturalists and ranging in topics for interactive 1 to 1.5 hour experiences, animal and ecological programs will delight nature lovers of all ages.
As scheduling allows, reservations are accepted Monday through Sunday for most of the Back to Nature programs. Barnyard Opening programs, Goat Walks and Birds of Prey are all offered seven days a week, while Night Hikes and Barn Closings are currently being offered Sunday through Thursday.
To ensure everyone’s safety, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged at the nature center.
To register or for more information, contact Greg at 914-813-1834 or email gwechgelaer@greenburghnaturecenter.org. (Feb. 3)
Reminder: taxes due
The deadline to pay the second half of school taxes is Jan. 31, but since that date falls on a Sunday, payments are accepted at village hall by 5 p.m. Feb. 1, or online at scarsdale.com before midnight Feb. 1. (Updated Jan. 28)
Vaccine hotline for seniors
Westchester County Executive George Latimer has instructed the county’s Department of Seniors Programs & Services (DSPS) to use all available resources to help the county’s senior population navigate the vaccine appointment process. DSPS has an information and assistance phone line to assist Westchester’s seniors on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 914-813-6300. (Added Jan. 27)
CNC seeks new candidates
Ellen Plum, one of the three candidates nominated to run for Scarsdale village trustee, has withdrawn her application. The Citizens Nominating Committee said it would review applicants to run for a two-year term on the board of trustees in the village election on March 16. Potential applicants can contact Steve Pass at smpass@gmail.com (917-744-5026) or Eric Lichtenstein at edlichtenstein@gmail.com (917-864-1122) or contact any other CNC member to express interest.
Applications are due Sunday, Jan. 31. The CNC plans to meet on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. to review new applications.
In addition, anyone who wishes to run for mayor or trustee can submit a petition directly to the village clerk. Details are available on the New York State Board of Elections website.
The first day to submit a candidate’s petition at village hall, 1001 Post Road, is Feb. 2; all petitions must be received in the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 9. (Added Jan. 27)
Scarsdale school budget study session
On Monday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m., the board of education will hold a school budget study session with the following agenda: an update on the district's Restart Planning, a personnel report, information about the district's demographic and enrollment projections; discussion of the 2021-22 preliminary school calendar, an update by the Board Committee on Community Engagement, and proposed Scarsdale Teachers Institute courses.
The budget study session and the business meeting will take place in the high school auditorium. The meeting will be livestreamed and public comment will take placein person and via Zoom.To participate in public comment periods virtually, click the link on the District Calendar at https://www.scarsdaleschools.k12.ny.us/. (Added Jan. 27)
Community feedback sought
How do you perceive diversity and inclusion in Scarsdale? The Ad Hoc Council to Combat Racism and Bias (CCRB) has launched a Community Experience questionnaire. Every Scarsdale resident is requested to complete the online questionnaire, indicating whether they have experienced racism, bias, or discrimination in Scarsdale, and, if so, to share such experiences with the council. In addition, residents are encouraged to provide ideas focused on how Scarsdale can be a more inclusive community.
Nonresidents are encouraged to complete the questionnaire as well. Hard copies are available in the village hall lobby at 1001 Post Road and may also be requested by emailing CCRB@Scarsdale.com.
Feedback received will help to inform future public meetings on this topic and help to shape the findings and recommendations report that will be prepared and presented to the village board of trustees. Responses to the Community Experience questionnaire should be completed by Feb. 5. (Added Jan. 27)
Greenacres School to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly expanded and renovated Greenacres Elementary School will be held Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. Attendance at this event is limited and by invitation only; however, the event will be livestreamed on SPS-TV and Facebook. The program can be found here. The school district will send out links Friday morning so that community members may view a video tour of, and interview about, the process and new spaces. (Added Jan. 21)
Library offers ‘Curbside for Kids’
Scarsdale children's librarians will choose books for kids based on the child's preferences and titles they have read and loved. Parents choose what type of book and how many they would like chosen for them.
Go to https://www.scarsdalelibrary.org/curbside-kids, fill out the form and when your request is processed, you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule a pickup time. (Added Jan. 20)
Wanted: acting village justice
The Judicial Qualifications Advisory Committee is seeking individuals interested in serving as the village of Scarsdale’s acting village justice. The acting village justice serves in the absence or incapacity of the village justice. The committee screens candidates for this position and reports its assessment of the candidates’ qualifications to the mayor. The mayor appoints the acting village justice with confirmation by the village board of trustees. The acting village justice serves a one-year term commencing April 5, 2021.
The committee welcomes all qualified applicants who live in the village of Scarsdale and are members in good standing of the New York State Bar with courtroom experience. Interested persons should send a letter of interest and résumé to Angela Martin by email to personnel@scarsdale.com. The deadline for receipt of materials is Friday, Feb. 5 at noon. If the committee wishes to interview a candidate, it will contact the candidate directly after the deadline for submissions has passed. (Added Jan. 19)
Kindergarten registration
The Scarsdale School District asks parents with children who will be attending kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year to complete online kindergarten registration by Sunday, Jan. 31. Although prospective kindergartners may register at any time prior to the start of the school year, completing this process early ensures a smooth screening and placement process. Children whose fifth birthday falls on or before Dec. 31, 2021, may be registered for the 2021-22 school year.
To register online, visit www.scarsdaleschools.org/registration.
Enrollment in one of the five elementary schools (Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge) is determined by the neighborhood in which you reside. If you do not know which elementary school serves your neighborhood, call the district registrar, Nunzia Mauro, at 914-721-2444 or email registrar@scarsdaleschools.org. (Added Jan. 19)
Mamaroneck winter farmers market
Farmers and food makers who spend the summer at Larchmont, Rye and New Rochelle farmers markets will come together for the winter in Mamaroneck. Shop for locally grown produce, small batch baked goods, pickles, seafood, meats and more on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the pavilion in Harbor Island Park.
For more info, visit https://bit.ly/2XlrVyo. (Added Jan. 14)
LWVS celebrates 100-year anniversary
As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, NY Attorney General Letitia James, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah will discuss a variety of political and social topics Sunday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
This is an opportunity to see your elected officials discuss their priorities for 2021 as well as their roles and responsibilities in light of the pandemic and broader civic unrest.
The discussion will be moderated by LWVS member and immediate past president, Janice Starr.
For more information about the event, visit http://bit.ly/3jlFbvR.
To register for the webinar, go to http://bit.ly/3nOPTND.
Questions? Email Leah Dembitzer at lwvspresident@gmail.com. (Added Jan. 14)
Students help elderly sign up for vaccines
Juliette Silk, a junior at Scarsdale High School, started a free community service called Vax Helpers in response to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 years and older, now extended to 65-year-olds. The rollout has presented a technology challenge for elderly people, many of whom do not have smartphones or email addresses. Vax Helpers acts as a tech support service.
Some of Silk’s friends are now helping as well. Samantha Friedland created flyers, found places to spread the word and organized documents in order to teach other friends how to help others sign up for the vaccine.
Using the patient’s basic personal information to sign up, they have already signed up a number of senior citizens. Silk can be reached at 914-574-7863 to learn more about the service. Leave a voicemail if needed. (Added Jan. 13)
Commitment to diversity
Under the leadership of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the county’s existing — and newly formed — advisory boards are seeking new applicants to sit on the Asian American, Arab American, Hispanic and African American advisory boards to bring fresh ideas into county government. These boards provide guidance and recommendations to the county executive and the board of legislators on matters of policy in Westchester.
Legislation creating the African American Advisory Board can be found at http://bit.ly/35fKfgH.
Arab American Advisory Board Executive Order can be found at https://bit.ly/35hcLi0.
Asian American Advisory Board Executive Order can be found at https://bit.ly/3hSQEnl.
Legislation creating the Hispanic Advisory Board can be found at http://bit.ly/35jah2Q.
Individuals interested in applying should contact ce@westchestergov.com or call 914-995-2900 for more information. (Added Jan. 7)
Youth Mental Health Project: Parent Support Network
The Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force offers free, confidential and informal meetings for parents concerned about their kids who struggle with anxiety, depression and/or emotional dysregulation.
Meetings for parents run 90 minutes and are held on Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 21 at noon.
To register, go to http://bit.ly/3pV1YCd. (Added Jan. 6)
SBNC election
The 2021 School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election — mail-in ballot only — will end at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. For information about the candidates and a copy of the mail-in ballot, go to https://scarsdalesbnc.com/. (Added Jan. 5)
Rotary Club partners with Feeding Westchester
Rotary Club of Scarsdale has received approval from Rotary International for a matching grant and has partnered with Feeding Westchester. For every dollar donated to the Feeding Westchester Drive, Rotary Club of Scarsdale will match that dollar up to a total amount of $10,000.
Go to https://scarsdalerotary.org/feeding-westchester for more info. (Added Jan. 1)
CNC seeks candidates
Following its public organizational meeting, the Citizens Nominating Committee seeks Scarsdale residents for the offices of village mayor and village trustee. All village residents are invited to seek nomination and may contact CNC chair Eric Lichtenstein at 917-864-1122 or edlichtenstein@gmail.com, CNC vice chair Steve Pass at 917-744-5026 or smpass@gmail.com, or any elected member of the CNC.
For more info, visit http://bit.ly/3nnCEDP.
Deadlines for applications for the next three meetings are 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, 6 and 15. (Added Dec. 17)
New toll rates
On Dec. 1, the New York State Thruway Authority announced new toll rates for the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
For Westchester residents who opt into a new resident discount plan, the current rate of $4.75 will remain flat through the end of 2022. Residents must provide documentation that their vehicles are registered in Westchester. For those who do not opt into the discount plan, the rate will be $5.25 in 2021 and then $5.75 in 2022.
For those who cross the bridge at least 20 times per month, the current commuter plan rate of $3 will increase to $3.15 in 2021 and then $3.45 in 2022.
For more information about the plans, visit www.e-zpassny.com, then click on Plan Descriptions. (Added Dec. 17)
Library holiday hours
The Scarsdale Public Library will close Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, the library will be closed.
Questions? Call 914-722-1300 or email scaref@wlsmail.org. (Added Dec. 17)
No school Dec. 17 due to snowstorm
Snowman contest
With snow in the forecast, the Scarsdale rec department is holding a snowman/snowwoman/snow animal contest.
Rules: Each family may submit only one entry, the snow creation must be built at your own residence and must be freestanding. Props, costumes and accessories are welcomed; the winners will be judged on creativity.
After completing the snow creation, email your family name and address to dwalczewski@scarsdale.com with the subject “SNOWMAN.” Include a photo in the email, which may be posted on the rec website or in its brochure. Have your family strike a pose next to the snow creation. Entries must be submitted by 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Judging will take place Friday afternoon; a judge may visit your home to get a closer look.
Winners will be posted on the rec website and notified via email by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. (Added Dec. 15)
WJCS’s holidays gift drive
Have a Heart for the Holidays Gift Drive will distribute presents to the parents and caretakers of 1,000 children in WJCS’s programs — a toy or a $25 Amazon gift card, depending on the age of the child. WJCS wants parents and caretakers to have the pleasure of giving to their child and also relieve some of the pressures being felt during this challenging time.
To support its COVID efforts, donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3oBBFQF. (Added Dec. 9)
Help fund comfort station at middle school
The Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League continues to encourage donations to complete the funding gift to the village of Scarsdale for a new comfort station at the middle school field and six tennis courts. The nonprofit tennis league has publicly announced a gift of $10,000 to get the comfort station built as soon as possible.
Residents and donors should make checks payable to "Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League" and mail to 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 as soon as possible before year-end for tax purposes.
The league will urge that a plaque with the name of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League and the names of any donors who give $500 to $1,000 to the project along with the names of our village board members be placed on the front of the new comfort station. This practice has been common with other public/private community projects.
Questions? Contact Bob Harrison, volunteer director of the summer league for 36 years, at 914 646-4054 (cell) by text or by email at proscars@aol.com. (Added Dec. 9)
PTA Scholarship Fund
The Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College helps to defray freshman year tuition costs for students in need of financial assistance by providing grants to graduating SHS seniors for their freshman year of college.
Every Scarsdale household recently received an appeal to support the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College. While our community is generally one of means, there are families here affected by hardship, such as illness, divorce and business collapse, which can have devastating effects on a family’s ability to pay for college education. Due to the current pandemic, we expect student need to be even more significant this year.
The fund is administered under strict rules of confidence, and all money raised directly benefits qualified students. Scholarship funding comes solely from donations by Scarsdale residents, businesses and organizations.
To learn more and donate to the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College, visit https://bit.ly/3gtwcIM. Donations, which are tax-deductible, may also be mailed to SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College, P.O Box 147 H, Scarsdale, NY 10583. (Added Dec. 9)
Budget discussions
Scarsdale’s Board of Trustees will meet in work sessions with the budget officer and staff for budget discussions Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to participate can go to https://zoom.us/j/93183703358, or call 1-929-436-2866 and enter Meeting ID 931 8370 3358. (Added Dec. 9)
Feeding Westchester
Scarsdale Middle School is conducting a food drive during the holiday season. Food bags of sides or desserts will be collected until Dec. 11 for Feeding Westchester. Items must fit into a gallon-sized Ziploc bag and be newly purchased with nutrition facts and ingredients on labels.
Bags can be dropped at the middle school daily, for either in-person or remote students. Suggested items include instant potato pouch, corn muffin mix, cans of fruit cocktail, green beans, cream of mushroom soup and Vienna sausages; tuna salad kit with crackers, cereal bar, brownie mix, box of pudding mix, cake mix, frosting, pie crust mix and can of pie filling.
For more info, go to https://bit.ly/39tXzBj or contact jstrobel@scarsdaleschools.org. (Added Dec. 2)
Winter programs at nature center
Greenburgh Nature Center will hold outdoor, socially distanced programs for children and families of all ages through the winter.
Back to Nature Series programs can be booked for private, hourlong sessions. These intimate, naturalist-led programs cover a range of animal and ecological topics. New this winter: Winter Animal Friends, Maple Sugaring, Winter Birds and All About Owls.
GNC will also host the next session of Naturalist School this winter, offered in five-week sessions. Children will enrich their traditional school year curriculum through STEAM-influenced nature activities.
The Greenburgh Nature Center is located at 99 Dromore Road off of Central Avenue.
For more info or to register, go to greenburghnaturecenter.org. (Added Dec. 2)
Light the ’Dale … virtually!
On Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., there will be an interactive virtual holiday celebration featuring shoutouts and song requests hosted by Joe Rooney, holiday musical performances by Hoff-Barthelson Music School and the Scarsdale High School a capella group, a menorah blessing by Cantor Amanda Kleinman of Westchester Reform Temple, raffles sponsored by the Scarsdale Business Alliance (visit https://bit.ly/373K9ZJ to purchase raffle tickets in advance), tree and menorah lighting presented by Mayor Marc Samwick and Santa making his way around town after the show. Keep an eye out your window!
No registration is necessary. To participate, go to https://streamfr.ee/rooneytunes/. (Added Nov. 24)
SBA holiday raffle
The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) Holiday Shop & Dine the ’Dale initiative continues through Dec. 31. During this time, village businesses are each running their own promotions, offering a variety of sales and special holiday items.
A central part of the SBA campaign is the holiday raffle, where more than 50 local businesses have donated gift cards and items to be raffled off throughout the holiday season. Raffle drawings will begin Friday, Dec. 4 at this year’s Scarsdale Village “Virtual Light the ’Dale Event,” and will continue throughout the month. These raffle items are a way for merchants to say thank you to the community for their support throughout the pandemic, and also a way to encourage people to continue to shop local.
Raffle tickets are available for purchase for $10 each at www.scarsdalebusinessalliance.com, with a package of six for $50. Additionally, people can purchase raffle tickets by accessing the scan code located on posters throughout each of Scarsdale’s retail hubs.
Raffle item donors include Akai Lounge, BLVD, Bronx River Books, Cheryl’s closet, Club Pilates Scarsdale, Current Home, Equinox, Eye Gallery, Eye Q Optometrist, Flourish Baking Co., Great Stuff, Greenwich Medical Spa, Häagen-Dazs, Holsten Jewelers, I Am More Scarsdale, Jewels by Joanne, Julius Michael Scarsdale Hair Salon, La Dentelliere, La Renaissance Bakery, Learning Express Toys, Lulu Cake Boutique, Madelyn Jordon Fine Art, Mariachi Loco ll, Meritage, Mixology, Orangetheory Fitness Scarsdale, Pamela Robbins, Pampered Chef, Parkway Cafe, PixieLane Elanit, PLUSHBLOW, Popojito, Rothmans, Repertoire Dance Shop, Rudy's Music, Sapori, Scarsdale Acupuncture, Scarsdale Flower Boutique, Scarsdale Integrative Medicine, Scarsdale Pilates, Scarsdale Prep, Scarsdale Woman's Exchange, Scent Fluence, Stretchlab Scarsdale, The 808 Bistro, The Dark Horse, The Shade Store, Village Computer Shop, Wilson & Son Jewelers, Yeomiji and Zachys.
This year more than ever, Scarsdale brick and mortar businesses need the community’s support. Due to the global pandemic, certain safety measures will be followed, such as social distancing, mask requirements and density restrictions. Just like the rest of the country, Scarsdale is expanding the concept of Black Friday to cover the entire period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as sales will occur over a longer period of time in order to reduce overcrowding.
The SBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses. Like all other businesses, the SBA suffered financially this year as well. Many merchant members were unable to pay their annual dues, and free provisional memberships were given to all 10583 businesses in order for the SBA to offer its assistance and services to its local businesses. Proceeds from the raffle sale will support the Scarsdale Business Alliance and all of its members. (Added Nov. 24)
Book drop-off at Scarsdale library
On Dec. 1, the Scarsdale Public Library will resume book drop-off and contactless pickup only at 54 Olmsted Road. To provide for proper social distancing, patrons may reserve hourlong time slots to pick up their materials via the library’s website; only a three-hour advance notice for reservations, allowing for same day hold and pickup in many cases, is required.
Due to successfully moving all library materials into the new building, patrons will be able to place holds and borrow from the library’s full and expanded on-site collection. In addition, Scarsdale residents can continue to access thousands of titles through the interlibrary loan program from both public libraries and academic institutions.
Library hours for book drop-off and holds pickup starting Dec. 1 are: Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The library will not charge fines during the transition phase and all due dates are extended to Dec. 15.
Staff will be available by phone during these business hours and the community can continue to message the library for reader advisory, reference services and general help at any time at scaref@wlsmail.org. (Added Nov. 24)
Scarsdale Forum hosts Assemblywoman Paulin
On Thursday, Dec. 10, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Assemblywoman Amy Paulin will discuss one of the most unusual legislative sessions in Albany’s history as well as her preview for the 2021 session.
The program will take place over Zoom beginning at 8 p.m. but those who want to socialize over Zoom in an informal fashion may enter the Zoom room at 7:30. All members of the public are welcome.
Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2Hs2fMi. (Added Nov. 23)
CNC invites public to 1st meeting
The Scarsdale Citizens Nominating Committee invites the public to observe its organizational meeting via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. To follow the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3nAV5F1 and learn more about Scarsdale's nonpartisan system for selecting candidates to run for village office.
The CNC consists of 30 elected Scarsdale residents who represent their neighborhood election units (Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge). Ten new members are elected to the CNC each November to serve staggered three-year terms. The volunteer group will meet from November to January to seek, interview and evaluate potential candidates to run for village office. This year the CNC will nominate individuals to run for three openings on the Scarsdale Village Board and village mayor. Trustee Seth Ross will be finishing his second two-year term and Trustees Rochelle Waldman and Jonathan Lewis will be completing their first two-year term. Village Mayor Marc Samwick will be finishing his two-year term. The general village election will be held at village hall Tuesday, March 16.
Scarsdale's nonpartisan system has been operating successfully for over 100 years, following a contentious election in 1909. The goal of the nonpartisan system is to attract qualified citizens who would otherwise avoid campaigning, but would be willing to run for office in elections. The CNC's deliberations and due diligence on all potential nominees is kept confidential to further encourage well-qualified volunteers to apply for a spot on the nonpartisan slate. Potential candidates also have the option to run for office outside of the nonpartisan system under provisions of New York State law.
Interested in running for trustee or village mayor? Do you know someone who would serve the village of Scarsdale well? Contact any elected member of the CNC, or inform the CNC chair, Eric Lichtenstein, at 917-864-1122 or edlichtenstein@gmail.com, or CNC vice chair, Steve Pass, at 917-744-5026 or smpass@gmail.com. (Added Nov. 23)
Overnight parking ban
Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on any street in the village or at other public parking locations designated by the village manager between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 to March 31. (Added Nov. 19)
SNAP for HOPE
Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP) has organized a six-week holiday season service to provide baked goods, books and toys to HOPE (Help Our People Eat) Community Services in New Rochelle. HOPE is the largest emergency food pantry and soup kitchen in this region. It needs 1,600 baked items every week for its client population, especially families and the elderly, as well as used books and new toys. SNAP’s goal is for Scarsdale to meet HOPE’s full 1,600 item need every week for the six consecutive weeks from Thanksgiving to the new year plus donate much needed books and toys.
Scarsdale residents can sign up for as many slots as they are able to bake, collect used books and/or collect and wrap new toys every week, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 28, with a minimum of 25 baking volunteers/families per week. Delivery of items will be to volunteer leads in Scarsdale each week, any day and any time up until Mondays at 2 p.m. All deliveries to HOPE will be Mondays from 3:30 to 4 p.m. by leads; volunteer families may also deliver their items personally to HOPE.
3 Ways To Participate:
Bake: Sign up for slot(s) to bake and individually wrap 65 baked items during one week. A minimum of 25 volunteers per week is needed. Great for folks who like to bake! Have fun, be festive!
Collect Used Books: Sign up for slot(s) to collect (and deliver) used or new books over the course of one week. Call friends, family members, local libraries, etc.
Collect New Toys: Sign up for slot(s) to collect and deliver new toys over the course of one week.
To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3kJ02tA. There are three sheets (tabs): baking, used books, new toys.
SNAP is an organization comprised of the presidents of each of Scarsdale’s 15 neighborhood associations. Every resident of Scarsdale is eligible to join his or her neighborhood association, which is based on street address. Once you are on a mailing list you will be kept informed of matters pertaining to your specific neighborhood. The purpose of SNAP is to help facilitate communication between the village, school district and residents as well as to promote the welfare and neighborly spirit of Scarsdalians. The presidents meet together monthly, usually with the mayor and other staff members.
The neighborhood associations are a great source of information, they advocate for common causes and issues, and they organize neighborhood events.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3osEPal, pages 4 and 5, to find your neighborhood president or contact SNAP president Sarah Bell at SNAP-Pres10583@gmail.com. (Added Nov. 18)
Letters to Santa
Santa will be making his way through Scarsdale to pick up letters from good little children. Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, Santa's mailboxes will be located by Chase Bank on East Parkway, the post office on Chase Road, in front of Metro Deli on Palmer Avenue and in front of Scarsdale Village Hall!
The deadline for submitting letters is Sunday, Dec. 13. (Added Nov. 18)
Domestic violence resources
The Scarsdale Safe Coalition presents a recorded video created by the Safe Coalition: Children, Families, Community. Lauren Pomerantz, LCSW, coordinator of the Safe Coalition, is joined by local domestic violence experts in Westchester County discussing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on domestic violence in Westchester County. Experts will share a snapshot of the many collaborative resources available to families.
The conversation is moderated by Laura Daniels, a family law attorney, and includes Susan Carroll, director of training, outreach and education at the Pace Women’s Justice Center; Michelle James-Walker, director of the Westchester County Family Justice Center; Alexa Koffman, Prevention Program coordinator and counselor at Hope’s Door and Darlene Reda, program administrator at Westchester County Office for Women.
To view the half hour video, go to https://bit.ly/3nw2tkY. (Added Nov. 17)
Holiday golf gift card discount
GolfWestchester is getting into the holiday spirit early by offering deals that add a 10 percent value to golf gift cards purchased from now until Thursday, Dec. 31. For example, $10 will be added to a $100 gift card; $20 to a $200 gift card. The gift cards can be purchased at all Westchester County golf courses — Maple Moor in White Plains; Saxon Woods in Scarsdale; Mohansic in Yorktown Heights; Hudson Hills in Ossining and Sprain Lake and Dunwoodie, both in Yonkers.
County Executive George Latimer said, “Our county’s six 18-hole golf courses were very popular last season, and we expect the same in 2021. No matter their age, skill level or frequency of participation, all players will appreciate the added monetary value that the ‘Black Friday’ gift cards offer. They’re fantastic presents for the golfers on your holiday list.”
For more info, go to golf.westchestergov.com. (Added Nov. 17)
Open enrollment for health plan
The 2021 open enrollment period in a Qualified Health Plan began Nov. 1 for new applicants, Nov. 16 for returning consumers. The deadline to enroll in QHP coverage with a Jan. 1, 2021 start date is Dec. 15. The open enrollment period will end Jan. 31, 2021.
Free enrollment assistance is available to help individuals and small businesses enroll or renew their health coverage with NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan Marketplace. The Westchester County Department of Health Navigator Program offers telephone assistance in multiple languages at no charge.
Weekday, evening and weekend hours are available. For more information on navigator services, locations or to schedule a telephone appointment, call 914-995-6350 or email hnav@westchestergov.com.
To learn more about health coverage, go to www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call 1-855-355-5777. The NY State of Health customer service hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more health information, go to www.westchestergov.com/health. (Added Nov. 12)
Cooking oil recycling program
As part of Scarsdale’s commitment to increase recycling and reduce waste, cooking oil is now accepted at the recycling center, 110 Secor Road, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bin is located next to the food scrap recycling drop-off site.
The oil collected will be recycled into biofuel, which will help reduce the carbon footprint and burn cleaner than fossil fuel alternatives. All liquid, vegetable-based cooking oils are accepted; mixing different types of cooking oils is okay.
For more info, go to https://bit.ly/3ng0Fw7. (Added Nov. 10)
Scarsdale Adult School feedback requested
If your class has ended, fill out a completed course survey at https://bit.ly/2IoHC3Z to help the Scarsdale Adult School plan for the winter and beyond. Constructive criticism and suggestions help improve its services.
Classes will continue via Zoom; online registration is open 24/7. If you have an idea for a new course or know of a teacher interested in joining the SAS faculty, email Director@ScarsdaleAdultSchool.org. (Added Nov. 10)
Children’s library survey
The newly renovated Scarsdale Public Library at 54 Olmsted Road will reopen soon in a modified way and would like families with young children to answer a quick survey by Friday, Nov. 13, at https://bit.ly/3jYGwbZ. (Added Nov. 4)
Sketch the ’Dale
The Scarsdale rec department is calling all Scarsdale artists to participate in a new program. Whether a beginner, advanced or professional, every artist in the village is invited to sketch a favorite building or location, view or image, that they would like to submit for all to see.
Determine what level you feel you are, sketch something or someplace that can be verified as located in Scarsdale and submit a physical sketch of up to 11-by-17 inches along with a $10 entrance fee (to be allocated for prizes). Artwork and waivers must be physically submitted by Monday, Nov. 16 by 5 p.m. to the rec department in village hall, 1001 Post Road.
Winners will be announced via Zoom Tuesday, Nov. 24, where all winning sketches will be presented. You must register before submitting artwork at https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg, Activities and Special Events. Absolutely no refunds.
For more info, visit www.scarsdale.com/recreation. (Added Nov. 3)
Curbside pickup at Library Loft ends Nov. 6
As the library at 54 Olmsted Road is being prepared to reopen, curbside pickup of holds will be temporarily suspended at the Loft, 244 Heathcote Road. The last day for pickups is Friday, Nov. 6. Starting Nov. 2, the Loft will not appear as a hold or pickup location in the system. It is suggested that you choose a neighboring library as a pickup location or that you suspend holds during this period.
To return items, the book drop will continue to be open at the Loft Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No fines will be charged during the transition phase and all due dates will be extended to Dec. 15.
Questions? Email scaref@wlsmail.org. (Added Nov. 3)
CNC election by mail-in ballot
Although administered by the nonpartisan Procedure Committee and not through the Westchester County Board of Elections, all qualified Scarsdale voters are eligible to participate in the Citizens Nominating Committee election, which is by mail-in ballot only this year. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10. One need not be a supporter of the nonpartisan system to participate; go to https://www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org/. (Added Nov. 3)
Looking for next poet laureate
The poet laureate program is managed as a partnership between ArtsWestchester and the Westchester County’s executive’s office.
Applications for the 2021-22 poet laureate must be submitted by Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. The poet laureate’s two-year term will run from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022.
Applications are only accepted through ArtsWestchester’s grant site at https://bit.ly/3jCdrTN.
Eligibility requirements and terms may be seen at https://bit.ly/37OccON.
The selected poet laureate will serve a two-year term and receive an honorarium of $1,250 per year to fulfill the post’s duties. Additional funds of up to $500 will be available for materials and other approved costs associated with the community engagement programs the poet laureate facilitates. (Added Oct. 28)
Recycle your pumpkins — it’s easy
All those pumpkins and gourds that have been sitting on your front steps or that will decorate your Thanksgiving table can be turned into compost. Three easy ways to recycle: Place them in or next to your food scrap recycling bin, bring them directly to the food scrap drop-off site at the recycling center, 110 Secor Road (put them on or in front of the wall behind the food scrap collection bins) or place them with your yard waste. (Added Oct. 28)
Voting information from the Scarsdale League of Women Voters
Voting for the November general election has begun and is going smoothly. This is a summary of what to expect, whether you are voting (1) by absentee ballot; (2) in person during the last few days of early voting; or (3) in person on Election Day.
1. Voting by absentee ballot
Those who have applied for and received absentee ballots must submit them by mail or by drop off by Nov. 3. Voters may go in person to the board of elections at 25 Quarropas St., White Plains to apply for an absentee ballot until Nov. 2. The official absentee ballot package includes (1) a ballot, (2) a security ballot envelope and (3) a mailing envelope. After marking the absentee ballot with choices for each office, a voter must insert the ballot into the security ballot envelope, seal the security ballot envelope, and sign and date the outside of that envelope. The security ballot envelope must then be placed inside the mailing envelope, which must be sealed.
Completed absentee ballots submitted by mail must contain proper postage, be postmarked by Nov. 3, and received by the Westchester County Board of Elections by Nov. 10. Mailed absentee ballots without a postmark must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 4, to be counted.
Voters wishing to drop off completed absentee ballots may do so in 1 of 3 ways. Completed absentee ballots may be (1) dropped off during regular business hours to a clerk at the front desk of the Westchester County Board of Elections at 25 Quarropas St.; (2) placed into secure drop-boxes or bags stationed at any of the early voting polling locations during the hours of early voting; and (3) placed into secure drop boxes or bags stationed at Nov. 3 Election Day polling locations. A voter does not need to wait on line to drop off an absentee ballot in a secure drop-box/bag. Staff will be on hand to direct voters to these drop-boxes/bags.
2. Voting in person during early voting
Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Westchester County residents may vote in person at any of the early voting polling locations in the county. Be sure to check early voting locations and times on the Westchester County Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/37Kk8Rq. Early voting hours have been extended an hour due to long lines. Safety protocols will be in place at all voting polling locations. Election staff will ensure voters are masked, give voters an opportunity to sanitize hands or wear gloves, and encourage social distancing while waiting in line.
3. Voting in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3
If you choose to vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, you must vote ONLY at your assigned polling location , which can be found on the Westchester County Board of Elections website at https://bit.ly/34cEdO0 or on Vote411.org. Your polling location may be different than in past years. If you are voting on Election Day, it is very important to check your assigned polling place, because some of them may have changed. Special note regarding Greenacres: some residents may not know that Greenacres Elementary School is open as an Election Day polling place. Safety protocols will be in place at all polling locations.
Below is a full list of Scarsdale's Election Day polling locations:
District #1 — Greenacres School — Multipurpose Room, Sage Terrace entrance
District #2 — Greenacres School — Multipurpose Room, Sage Terrace entrance
District #3 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #4 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #5 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #6 — Scarsdale High School — Café, entrance on Brewster Road
District #7 — Scarsdale High School — Café, entrance on Brewster Road
District #8 — Edgewood School — Gym — Parking lot entrance
District #9 — Edgewood School — Gym — Parking lot entrance
District #10 — Edgewood School — Gym — Parking lot entrance
District #11 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #12 — Fox Meadow School — Gym, Chesterfield Road entrance
District #13 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #14 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #15 — Quaker Ridge School — Multipurpose Room, 125 Weaver St.
District #16 — Quaker Ridge School — Multipurpose Room, 125 Weaver St.
District #17 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #18 — Heathcote School — Gym, Palmer Avenue entrance
District #19 — Greenacres School — Multipurpose Room, Sage Terrace entrance
4. A note about election night expectations
Election officials have stated that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they expect a significant increase in mailed absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. This will require election officials to adapt their ballot counting practices, and tallying votes will necessarily take more time. It is highly likely that ballots will be counted late into the night on Election Day all over the country. In New York State, absentee ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 are accepted until Nov. 10. So those ballots cannot be counted until Nov. 11. The League urges voters to be patient. Voters should not expect all election results to be called or announced on Election Day as in previous elections. A delayed result due to an increased number of mailed ballots is to be expected and indicates that the system is working to ensure the integrity of our election process. A complete and accurate ballot count is more important than a fast ballot count.
In this centennial year celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment, the League urges all voters to exercise their right to make their voices heard. If you have any questions regarding voting, contact the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, Voter Service chairs at LWVSVoterService@gmail.com. (Added Oct. 28)
Volunteers needed: Democracy is not a spectator sport!
The League of Women Voters of Westchester County has asked for volunteers to become poll monitors during early voting: Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, and on Election Day, Nov. 3, to ensure voting rights are protected during Election 2020. You may monitor social media, monitor one assigned poll location in person, or monitor several assigned poll locations by driving by. Monitors are requested to observe if there are any issues, i.e., long lines, issues with machines, delays, voter intimidation.
There will be 17 early voting centers and more than 300 poll locations on Election Day in Westchester County.
Completing a 90-minute training session, facilitated by Common Cause New York, is mandatory. Training sessions are Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, time TBD and possibly Tuesday, Oct. 27, time TBD.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3jtrbjG.
(Updated Oct. 22)
Halloween costume contest
Although the annual children’s Halloween parade through the village will not take place this year, the Scarsdale rec department is holding a free costume contest for all ages. The costume may be as an individual or family, and may include pets, props, backgrounds … but must be current (no old photos) with no photo manipulation (filters, photoshop). Costumes will be judged by creativity and photos will be posted on the Scarsdale rec department website and in The Scarsdale Inquirer. Gift certificates to local businesses will be awarded to the winners.
Photos should be emailed to dwalczewski@scarsdale.com by Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Added Oct. 21)
Scarsdale library survey
The Scarsdale Public Library at 54 Olmsted Road is preparing to reopen in a modified way in November. As library personnel need to adjust how people can access the library given COVID-19 regulations, they ask that you answer a quick survey by Oct. 31 letting them know what services are most important to you: https://bit.ly/3jiEMdw. (Added Oct. 21)
Masks required
The Scarsdale Recreation Department has adopted a policy that all participants in recreation programs and independent sports organizations (ISO) must wear masks. Rec superintendent Brian Gray said the change is based on aligning all guidance as recreation departments and school districts share facilities. (Added Oct. 21)
Westchester County early voting
Early voting in Westchester starts Saturday, Oct. 24. Avoid the crowds by casting your vote in person — early. You may cast your vote at any of the early voting locations in Westchester.
Westchester County early voting dates and times:
- Saturday, Oct. 24, noon-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25, noon-5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, noon-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29, noon-8 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31, noon-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 1, noon-5 p.m.
You may vote at any of these Westchester County early voting locations:
Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester
Dobbs Ferry Village Hall, 112 Main St., Dobbs Ferry
Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Ave., White Plains
Veterans Memorial Building, 210 Halstead Ave., Harrison
Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge
Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
Mount Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park, 1 Wallace Drive, Mount Kisco
Mount Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla
Mount Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mount Vernon
New Rochelle City Hall Annex, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle
Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining
Peekskill Nutrition Center — Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Ave., Peekskill
Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers
Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains
Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave., Yonkers
Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers
Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights.
If you have a completed absentee ballot, you may drop off your ballot at any of the early voting locations in Westchester via a contactless secure drop box or drop bag. For information on the absentee ballot drop box/bag plan, visit https://bit.ly/3o9j7YN.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot through the mail is Oct. 27. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person at the board of elections is Nov. 2. For absentee ballot information, go to https://bit.ly/36ZzJdu. If you have any questions regarding voting, contact the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, voter service at: LWVSVoterService@gmail.com. Check https://www.vote411.org for detailed voter information.
Registered voters may also vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3 at their assigned polling location. Scarsdale residents should note that Greenacres School has been added as one of Scarsdale's Election Day polling locations. To find your Election Day polling location, visit https://bit.ly/34cEdO0. (Added Oct. 21)
Survey on COVID economic impact
The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is asking residents — whether struggling financially or not — to complete a survey so it can learn more about the impact of COVID-19 on its local communities. Responses to the survey are confidential; the deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 27.
“COVID has been impacting lives for six months, with no clear end in sight. We are urging as many people as possible to take this 10-minute survey to help us to better understand the financial impact COVID-19 has on families across the Hudson Valley,” said Tom Gabriel, president and CEO of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. “The results of this survey will help United Ways and organizations across the state better respond to the needs of New York citizens.”
Go to www.uwwp.org/COVID19survey/ to complete the survey or visit www.uwwp.org for more information. (Added Oct. 21)
CNC voting by mail
The Citizens Nominating Committee Election on Tuesday, Nov. 10 is by mail-in ballot only; there will be no in-person voting this year.
The election brochure, to be sent to residents soon, will include a copy of the ballot and biographies of all CNC candidates. There will be instructions for mailing the ballot early to the Procedure Committee, which conducts the election.
The ballot will also be available soon on the Procedure Committee's website, www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org. Ballots must be received by the Procedure Committee, P.O. Box 284, Scarsdale, NY 10583, at the Chase Road post office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. (Added Oct. 15)
Village board to discuss finances
There will be a work session of the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees via Zoom Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. Those wishing to participate can do so at https://zoom.us/j/93183703358, or call 1-929-436-2866 and enter Meeting ID 931 8370 3358.
Agenda: Fiscal year 2020-21 year-to-date budget review update; fiscal year 2021-22 budget planning; discussion of target unassigned fund balance. (Added Oct. 15)
Parks closed for maintenance
The Scarsdale Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation will perform scheduled maintenance on all village playgrounds to refresh the safety surfacing. Playgrounds will be closed to the public while the work is being performed on the following days:
Tuesday, Oct. 13, Aspen Park (Springdale and Aspen Road) and Hyatt Park (Boulevard and Potter Road)
Wednesday, Oct. 14, Colonial Acres (Black Hawk and Continental roads) and Davis Park (Lyons Road and Boulevard)
Thursday, Oct. 15, Willow Park (Wayside Lane) and Wynmor Park (Secor and Wynmor roads)
Friday, Oct. 16, Corell Park (East of Corell and Sycamore roads), Crossway (Mamaroneck Road) and Greenacres (Huntington and Montrose roads). (Added Oct. 12)
2 more Bicycle Sundays on parkway
Bicycle Sundays will continue for two more Sundays on Oct. 18 and 25 on the Bronx River Parkway. There is no Bicycle Sunday Oct. 11.
The parkway, from Westchester County Center in White Plains to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, a round-trip of 13.1 miles, will be closed to cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the exclusive use of bicyclists, joggers, walkers, scooters and strollers. There are many points of entry and exit along the way.
Participants are to wear masks or face coverings where social distancing cannot be maintained. (Added Oct. 8)
COVID Alert apps
New York and New Jersey officials announced on Oct. 1 the launch of COVID-19 exposure notification mobile apps in their respective states that will serve as crucial tools to supplement the effort to trace and contact individuals subject to a COVID exposure.
The apps, COVID Alert NY and COVID Alert NJ, notify users of potential COVID-19 exposure while maintaining user privacy and security. With the app’s launch, New York and New Jersey join Pennsylvania and Delaware in creating a regional COVID Alert app network that operates across state lines to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The COVID Alert apps will notify users if they have been in close contact — within 6 feet for at least 10 minutes — with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Knowing about a potential exposure can help individuals quickly make a plan to stay safe, including contacting their physician or the State Health Department hotlines to get more information about quarantining and testing to prevent community spread. The app is completely anonymous and does not collect or track location data or personal data. App users must explicitly choose to turn on exposure notifications — and can turn them off at any time.
The app is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Bengali, Korean, Russian and Haitian Creole. It can be downloaded at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-alert-ny. (Added Oct. 8)
Preparing for Medicare open enrollment
On Monday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m., a fourth “Lunch & Learn” program will be held at the Scarsdale Village food tent on Spencer Place, hosted by Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s Aging in Place and the Scarsdale Business Alliance.
Dianne Poonai, HIICAP coordinator/NYConnects (Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program/Long-Term Services and Support) for the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services, will discuss health insurance information and Medicare’s open enrollment program.
For more information, contact Maryellen Saenger, Aging in Place coordinator, at 914-723-3281 or msaenger@sfcsinc.org. (Added Oct. 7)
Plastic bag ban back
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that enforcement of New York’s plastic bag ban would begin Oct. 19. The state’s plastic bag ban law, which went into effect on March 1, was not enforced pending a lawsuit. With the settlement of the lawsuit, enforcement of the law will now go into effect Oct. 19. As a reminder, remember to bring your own bags when shopping. (Added Oct. 7)
LWVS: 3 ways to vote
On Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, you will learn everything you need to know about the three ways to vote: absentee ballot, early voting and Election Day. With the challenging environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and election law changes, you will learn the steps to take and the important deadline dates to determine which way to vote is best for you.
The event will be facilitated by Leah Dembitzer, president of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, in collaboration with the Scarsdale Public Library. If interested in attending, email Dembitzer at LWVSpresident@gmail.com. (Added Sept. 30)
Halloween window painting
The 69th annual Halloween window painting program will take place Sunday, Oct. 18. The program is open to all ages from pre-K to adult. The deadline for registration for individual, team or family entries is Monday, Oct. 12; space is limited. In order to ensure the safety of all participants, modifications to the format have been made. Carefully read the rules on the registration page to familiarize yourself when registering.
Register online at scarsdale.com/recreation. The fee is $25. (Added Sept. 29)
BAR to meet
The Board of Architectural Review will meet Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. via Zoom to consider the following properties: 220 Nelson Road, 9 Heathcote Road, 36 Wynmor Road, 7 Weaver St., 45 Jefferson Road, 22 Kelwynne Road, 27 Kent Road, 171 Webster Road, 394 Heathcote Road, 34 Popham Road, 14 Harwood Court, 2A Normandy Lane, 49 Fayette Road, 12 Butler Road, 28 Quentin Road, 21 Griffen Ave., 17 Oxford Road, 16 Black Hawk Road and 59 Sycamore Road, mostly regarding new houses, additions and alterations.
Copy and paste the web link into the address bar: https://zoom.us/j/92154214425 or dial 1-929-436-2866, Meeting Id: 921 5421 4425. To participate click "Raise Hand" or dial *9 if dialed in via phone. (Added Sept. 29)
Plastic bag recycling pilot program
Scarsdale has launched the first plastic bag and film recycling pilot program in Westchester County. Residents may bring clean, dry plastic bags and other plastic film items to the recycling center, 110 Secor Road, Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The plastic bin is in the Take It or Leave It area. Accepted items include clean, dry produce bags, retail/carryout bags, ice bags, cereal box liners, case overwrap, bread bags, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, bubble wrap and plastic mailers/envelopes. (Added Sept. 29)
SBNC seeks candidates
The School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) is seeking candidates to participate in Scarsdale’s nonpartisan process. The SBNC is a committee of citizens elected from across the village to recruit, vet and nominate candidates to fill vacancies on the Scarsdale Board of Education.
All residents who are qualified voters and interested in maintaining the excellence of Scarsdale schools are strongly urged to consider running for an SBNC position. Each year, two members are elected from each of the five elementary school districts to serve a term of three years on the Nominating Committee, followed by two additional years on the Administrative Committee. Terms begin in January 2021.
The deadline for candidates to submit materials is Monday, Nov. 16. If interested, visit https://scarsdalesbnc.com/join-the-sbnc/ for more information and biographical and petition forms.
Questions? Email Kathy Gray at kgrayclapp@aol.com. (Added Sept. 29)
Locks of Love for children
ShopRite has teamed up with Pantene® to donate hair and raise money for Locks of Love, which provides custom-made hairpieces for children suffering from long-term hair loss. Those who wish to donate their hair can find out more information and order postage-paid hair donation envelopes through Shoprite.com/HelpKids. The pouches can be mailed back with the donated haircuts to Locks of Love. Pantene will donate $50 for every haircut donation to Locks of Love up to $11,000 through Oct. 24.
For those unable to donate hair but still interested in supporting the cause, go to https://locksoflove.org/get-involved/. (Added Sept. 26)
Fall festival/scarecrow making contest
The Scarsdale rec department and Weinberg Nature Center will host the 2020 fall festival and scarecrow making contest Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scarsdale pool complex, 311 Mamaroneck Road.
Families will have the chance to create and take home their very own life-size scarecrow as well as enjoy music and live animals.
Preregistration is required at https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg under Special Events — no walk-ins allowed as space will be limited. Each family must bring their own clothes to make a scarecrow: old long sleeve shirts, old jeans, hats, scarves, ties, etc. The rec department will only provide the straw, pantyhose and string. Food will be included in the $50 fee.
Note: All participants must bring and wear their own face masks throughout the festival. No entry without a mask.
Questions? Call 914-722-1292. (Added Sept. 24)
Aging in Place: Volunteer opportunities and resources
On Monday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m., Wendy Armstrong, director of RSVP Westchester and Jan Albanese, Tech Teens, will provide information about both volunteer opportunities and resources available to seniors at the Scarsdale Village food tent on Spencer Place.
RSVP of Westchester has more than 900 volunteers who make a positive impact in the areas of healthy futures, education and literacy, economic opportunities, veterans and military families, and other community priorities. Armstrong nurtures relationships of nonprofit partners that engage RSVP volunteers and manages the placement process for potential volunteers. She has been involved in nonprofit program management as a paid professional and 30-year volunteer. She is a founder and previous director of the Westchester County Diaper Bank.
The free program is offered by Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s Aging in Place and the Scarsdale Business Alliance.
For more information, contact Maryellen Saenger, Aging in Place coordinator, at 914-723-3281 or msaenger@sfcsinc.org. (Added Sept. 24)
Youth tennis tournaments
With a registration deadline of Wednesday, Sept. 30, this is the last few days to sign up for the Scarsdale OPEN Youth Tennis Tournaments for boys and girls, ages 6 to 18, for all skill levels — beginner, novice, intermediate and advanced, to be held at Scarsdale Middle School’s tennis courts next week at convenient times for the players after school and on the weekends. The village has sold more than 593 Junior Tennis Permits, up over 50% this year.
All players will get participation trophies and winners will get championship trophies in the different skill levels. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required to enter the courts. Players must have a valid Scarsdale Junior Ternnis Permit.
Every player will play at least two matches. The tournament fee is $50 per player payable to the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League.
Contact Bob Harrison, volunteer tournament director, for more info and to sign up at proscars@aol.com, 914-725-0962 or 914-646-4054 (cell) by text. (Added Sept. 24)
‘Hot Dogs for Hunger’ fundraiser
The Fresh Market and Feltman’s Hot Dogs have teamed up to raise money for Feeding America® with a “Hot Dogs for Hunger” fundraiser Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27, from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can stop by the deli department to purchase a $2 ready-to-eat, 100% natural Feltman’s hot dog with all proceeds benefiting Feeding America and its member food banks.
The Fresh Market is located at 723 White Plains Road, across from Lord & Taylor. (Added Sept. 24)
CHP to meet
The Committee for Historic Preservation will meet Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom to consider the following properties: 394 Heathcote Road, demo house built in 1957; 28 Quentin Road, demo house built in 1937; 10 Harvest Drive, demo house built in 1955; 2 Sage Terrace, demo garage only built in 1921; 80 Griffen Ave., demo house and garage built in 1910; 22 Innes Road, demo house built in 1939; 27 Butler Road, demo house built in 1958 and 11 Dolma Road held over from June 30.
To access the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/94214695008 or dial in 1-929-436-2866, Meeting ID 942 1469 5008. To participate click "Raise Hand" or dial *9 if dialed in via phone. (Added Sept. 24)
Candidates forum for Nita Lowey’s seat
The League of Women Voters will sponsor a virtual candidates forum for candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives New York 17th Congressional District election. The district, which represents a small part of Scarsdale, is currently represented by Nita Lowey who is retiring at the end of her term.
The virtual forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. It will also be livestreamed via Facebook and be available for subsequent viewing through Election Day, Nov. 3. Questions will be solicited from the public.
There are five candidates in the race: Joshua Eisen, Yehudis Gottesfeld, Mondaire Jones, Maureen McArdle-Schulman and Michael Parietti.
The candidates forum will be presented by the League of Women Voters of Westchester in conjunction with the local Leagues of New Castle, Northeast Westchester and White Plains, and the League of Women Voters of Rockland County.
For information, contact Cohen at LWVW.CF@GMAIL.COM. (Added Sept. 24)
WJCS offers volunteer opportunities
Westchester Jewish Community Services has a vast range of programs that serve over 20,000 Westchester residents each year, many of whom are from the most underserved communities in the area.
Youth and families:
- After-school enrichment. The Volunteer Corps works with the Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon to provide academic help and art, music and other enrichment activities to elementary school-aged children.
- Center Lane, Westchester’s only LGBTQ+ youth community center, seeks volunteers to help with résumé building, job interviewing, nutritional education and fitness.
- Parent Child Center volunteers assist in the WJCS drop-in center in New Rochelle.
- Mary J. Blige Center for Women and Girls in Yonkers welcomes volunteers to lead health and wellness classes for the community.
Seniors:
- Care calls to seniors in WJCS programs help ease feelings of isolation for those who are homebound or have reduced contact with loved ones.
- Friendly visits to seniors in WJCS programs.
Jewish programs:
- Kosher meals provided for seniors throughout Westchester County. Volunteers will create food packages at WJCS headquarters in White Plains and deliver them to homebound seniors. Use of a personal vehicle to deliver meals is required.
- Bar and bat mitzvah community service projects. Contact Diana Eppolito, director of community engagement and donor relations, at deppolito@wjcs.com for more information.
Mental health:
- Compeer creates one-to-one between volunteers and individuals who are going through a tough time. Volunteers provide supportive friendship, advocacy, increased social interaction, serve as positive role models and help with access to educational and recreational activities in the community.
Developmental disabilities:
- Care Call Buddies stay in regular contact with adults in WJCS community residences. Care calls have become a major tool in combating feelings of intense isolation.
Development department:
- Administrative help as needed for fundraising initiatives and special projects.
- The marketing and communications department seeks volunteers skilled in digital and print media and who possess good research and writing skills. Volunteers will have the opportunity to create and schedule social media posts, design emails, flyers and brochures, and research and write articles for WJCS's website, wjcs.com.
To volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/3hKUnln and fill out a volunteer interest form. Share your time, make a difference. (Added Sept. 17)
Latimer to speak on county issues
The Scarsdale Forum will host Westchester County Executive George Latimer at its membership meeting Thursday, Oct. 1. Latimer will speak on the issues facing the county and its residents, including how the county continues to promote the safety and health of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will take place over Zoom beginning at 8 p.m. For those wishing to socialize over Zoom in an informal fashion, enter the Zoom room at 7:30 pm. All are welcome.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/2ZGyDk4. (Added Sept. 17)
Planning board to meet
The Scarsdale Village Planning Board will meet Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. to consider the following: an application of Quaker Ridge Golf Club to renew the site plan approval and make permanent an existing 40-foot-high golf safety net at 146 Griffen Ave.; an application of Hoff-Barthelson Music School to amend its special permit to temporarily extend operations from six to seven days a week until COVID-19 no longer threatens health and safety at 25 School Lane; a request from BNB Tech LLC for a fourth extension of time to file the subdivision plat approved by the board in June 2019 for a three-lot subdivision allowing preservation of the Cudner-Hyatt House and relocation of the Quaker Meeting House at 937 Post Road; and a request for a second extension of time to file the subdivision plat approved by the board in November 2019 for a two-lot subdivision at 2A Normandy Lane.
To comment, access the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/97030998740. (Added Sept. 17)
Board of trustees to meet
The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees will hold a work session Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to participate can do so at https://zoom.us/j/93183703358, or call into the meeting using 1-929-436-2866 and entering Meeting ID 931 8370 3358. Agenda: Review of FY 2019/20 financial statements with independent auditors. (Added Sept. 17)
Youth tennis tournament
The 36th season of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League will host a Scarsdale Open Youth Tennis Tournament for boys and girls, ages 6 to 18, at Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts Wednesday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 18 in the late afternoon. Several tournaments, based on skill level — beginner novice to intermediate to advanced — will be held. All players will receive participation trophies and winners will get champion trophies.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required to enter the courts. Players must have a valid Scarsdale Youth Tennis Permit. Every player will play at least two matches. The tournament fee is $50 per player.
Contact Bob Harrison, volunteer tournament director, for additional information at proscars@aol.com, 914-725-0962 or 914-646-4054 by text. (Added Sept. 10)
$50 fine for no mask on public transit
Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order mandating that all people wear masks on public transit, the MTA will issue a $50 fine for riders who refuse to wear a mask, as of Monday, Sept. 14.
The emergency rule applies to riders on subways and buses, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road.
The MTA surveys show more than 90 percent of customers use masks; the fine is to drive compliance even higher. Mask compliance will be enforced by MTAPD, NYPD, and Bridge and Tunnel Officers as all rules and regulations are. MTA frontline employees are not responsible for enforcement. (Added Sept. 10)
Scarsdale Board of Ed to meet in person
The Scarsdale Board of Education will meet in person at Scarsdale High School, 2 Brewster Road, Monday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Mask-wearing and social-distancing is mandatory in addition to a required health check form which will be provided at the 2 Brewster Road entrance.
Note: This meeting will be livestreamed, but public comment will only take place in person as in the past.
Agenda: a consent agenda, including a personnel report; information and discussion items including updates on school safety, security, and emergency management, facilities, and interscholastic athletics; budget transfers; the 2020-21 stop-loss insurance renewal; the new Records Retention Schedule, LGS-01; STI courses for fall/winter, 2020-21; and the 2020-21 budget calendar.
The meeting will replay on cable SPS-TV. The replay schedule will be published the following day at www.scarsdaleschools.k12.ny.us/tv. The video recording will also be posted online in the BOE Video Library.
For additional information, contact District Clerk Honore Adams at hadams@scarsdaleschools.org. (Added Sept. 10)
Poll workers needed
If you're looking for ways to make up for lost wages, or just looking to help build a stronger community, sign up to be an Election Day poll worker. You can make up to $2,800 for 10 days of work, and feel good about doing it and setting an example of a fairer tomorrow.
For more info, go to https://www.electiondayworker.com/start.aspx. (Added Sept. 9)
Scarsdale Rotary medical supplies drive
A collection and sorting event will be held by the Scarsdale Rotary Club, in partnership with the Scarsdale Fire Department, UFA and the Afya Foundation, Saturday, Sept. 12. To support the Afya Foundation, crutches, wheelchairs, canes, rollators, glucose monitors, unopened personal hygiene items and first aid kits may be brought to the lower parking lot of Scarsdale Village Hall, 1001 Post Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help sort donated medical supplies scheduled to ship to the Caribbean, Ethiopia, Lebanon and the Ivory Coast.
CEO Danielle Butin from Scarsdale founded the not-for-profit organization in 2007 and, since then, more than 9 million pounds of needed supplies have been shipped to 84 countries and territories. Afya rescues tons of usable goods from reaching the landfill and waste incineration facilities, creating a win-win situation — meaningful opportunities that promote healing for volunteers, positively impacting the local environment and delivering medical supplies to the most underserved populations across the globe. During the COVID-19 crisis, Afya has provided over a million pieces of PPE to over 150 health care facilities, including 77 New York community agencies.
For more info on Afya’s work, visit www.afyafoundation.org. (Added Sept. 8)
BAR to meet
The Board of Architectural Review will meet Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. via Zoom to consider the following properties: 171 Webster Road, 26 Brite Ave., 125 Cushman Road, 59 Sycamore Road, 26 Leatherstocking Lane, 52 Lincoln Road, 862 Scarsdale Ave., 47 Woods Lane, 49 Sheldrake Road and 49 Fayette Road, mostly regarding new houses, additions and renovations.
To join the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/96746409039 or call 1-929-436-2866; meeting ID 967 4640 9039. To participate click "Raise Hand" or dial *9 if dialed in via phone. (Added Sept. 8)
Sports restart delayed
The Section 1 Athletics Executive Committee announced Sept. 3 that it would delay the start of the fall sports season to Tuesday, Sept. 29 in order to allow schools to focus on reopening safely since being shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to start on Aug. 24, the New York State Department of Health had postponed the start of the fall season until Sept. 21.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is expected to release new guidance today, Sept. 4, to help districts determine how to proceed with the interscholastic sports schedules for the year. (Added Sept. 3)
Con Ed reimbursement for food spoilage
Sept. 8 is the deadline to file a claim for reimbursement for food and medication spoiled due to the power outages after Tropical Storm Isaias. Con Edison is offering reimbursement of more than $500 worth of food and medication for customers who lost power for more than 48 hours due to the storm. Residents can file a claim of up to $540 for spoiled food. For claims up to $235, an itemized list of spoiled items must be provided. Go to https://bit.ly/32T1fHP to access the form. (Added Sept. 3)
Scarsdale Bowl 2020 dinner canceled
The 2020 Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner, already rescheduled from April 22 to Sept. 24, has been canceled because of health and safety concerns due to COVID-19. Instead, a small private ceremony will be held to honor Scarsdale Bowl recipients BK Munguia and Jonathan Mark. The outstanding couple will be honored again at next year’s Scarsdale Bowl Dinner on Thursday, April 22. Those who have purchased tickets for the now-canceled 2020 dinner will be contacted with further details by email.
The money raised by the Scarsdale Foundation supports grants for deserving Scarsdale college students in need. The 2020 Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner was planned as a fundraiser for the first time, and financial need this year was higher than usual due to economic stresses caused by the pandemic. Funds are very much still needed to support these scholarships. Anyone wishing to give may do so by visiting www.ScarsdaleFoundation.org. The Scarsdale Bowl Committee is grateful for the community’s support of the Scarsdale Foundation. (Added Sept. 3)
Researching the Black experience in Scarsdale
Scarsdale resident Jordan Copeland is researching the history of Black people in Scarsdale for a community presentation in October. Anyone with personal experiences, family stories, photographs or other information about the Black experience in Scarsdale may contribute to this important project. Reach out to Copeland at 10583history@gmail.com. (Added Sept. 3)
FSW hosts technology drive
Family Services of Westchester is collecting gently used laptops and tablets to support virtual learning for low-income students in its programs. In the spring during remote-online learning, many of the 20,000 children in FSW programs were sharing devices or had no device at all. Without proper technology, there were children who were unable to participate in virtual schooling.
Residents can donate lightly used tablets and laptops — iPads, Chromebooks, etc. — at one of two drop-off locations during office hours: FSW's Center for All Ages, 106 North Broadway, White Plains or FSW Main Office, 2975 Westchester Ave., Suite 401, Purchase. Devices should have power cables and be unlocked (Apple products). iPad cases are a plus.
To make a monetary donation, visit https://bit.ly/3bjOSIo and designate “tech drive.” (Added Sept. 3)
Village election voting information
9/4: Last day to register to vote. To register online, go to https://on.ny.gov/3bm8vjp. To register by mail or drop off at White Plains Board of Elections, go to https://bit.ly/326HVX9.
9/8: Last day an application for an absentee ballot can be received by mail and be processed. COVID-19 is a permissible reason for voting absentee. Go to https://bit.ly/3lCYUcw. Check the “temporary illness” box on the application.
9/14: Last day an applicant or an applicant’s agent may submit an application for an absentee ballot in person and receive a ballot from the village clerk at village hall.
9/15: Election Day: Vote in person: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All election districts vote at Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road. Also, 9/15 is last date the village clerk can accept absentee ballots in person or mailed. (Added Sept. 2)
CNC Procedure Committee seeks volunteers
The Procedure Committee invites Scarsdale residents to run for a position on the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC). As one of 30 volunteers on the CNC you will interview, evaluate and select candidates running in the March 16, 2021 villagewide election on the nonpartisan slate for positions on the village board, including a new mayor and trustees.
A candidate for membership on the CNC must be a qualified voter (U.S. citizen and 18 years of age or older), and a resident of Scarsdale for at least two years. The filing deadline for two simple CNC application forms is Wednesday, Sept. 30.The CNC election will be held by mail-in ballot (unless otherwise feasible at village hall) on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The CNC meets five or six times on weekday evenings beginning at the end of November. CNC meeting dates for 2020-21 are: Monday, Nov. 30 (organization meeting); Monday, Dec. 7; Wednesday, Dec. 16; Wednesday, Jan. 6; Monday, Jan. 11; and if necessary, Wednesday, Jan. 20. If in-person meetings are not feasible, the CNC will meet virtually on the Zoom platform instead.
For more information contact the chair of the Procedure Committee, Sarit Kessel Fuchs, Quaker Ridge, at kesse17@hotmail.com or vice chair Becky Bach, Edgewood, at beckyhbach@gmail.com. The members of the 2020-21 Procedure Committee, the nonpartisan group of Scarsdale volunteers who administer the nonpartisan election of a new group of 10 members of the CNC annually, are: Bach, vice chair; Heedan Chung, Susan Duncan, Madelaine Eppenstein, Kessel Fuchs, chair; Dan Gerardi, Sal Jain, Jon Leslie, Barry Meiselman, Michelle Lichtenberg, BK Munguia, Jeannie Rosenthal, Andrew Sereysky, Adie Shore, Greg Soldatenko, Peter Tesler, Gabrielle Wise and Bob Wolloch. (Added Aug. 27)
Important dates for the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3
Early voting: Oct. 24-Nov. 1
Oct. 9: Last day for your voter registration to be postmarked. Visit https://bit.ly/3l5BIDl.
Oct. 9: Last day to register to vote in person at the Westchester County Board of Elections’ office, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains.
Oct. 24: Early voting period begins but polling locations for the early voting period and the general election have not yet been determined by the board of elections. Once polling locations are determined, visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or https://www.vote411.org for your early voting location. Your early voting location may be different from your election day polling location.
Oct. 27: Last day, if you wish to receive your absentee ballot by mail, to have an application for an absentee ballot postmarked. Visit https://bit.ly/2YgEPiR for application.
Nov. 1: Last day of early voting.
Nov. 2: Last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot.
Nov. 3: General Election Day. Last day for your absentee ballot to be postmarked. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 10.
Nov. 3: Last day to deliver an absentee ballot in person to the board of elections.
The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale Voter Service chairs recommend:
- Residents check their voter registration status.
- If you are eligible to vote and are not registered, register with the Westchester County Board of Elections.
- If you plan to vote by absentee ballot in the general election, all New York State voters can now apply to vote by absentee ballot using the temporary illness clause, if there is a risk of contracting a disease [such as COVID-19].
Questions? Email LWVSvoterservice@gmail.com. (Added Aug. 20)
Fighting food insecurity
In honor of those whose lives were lost or forever changed by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Westchester County Executive George Latimer will join with Volunteer New York! to host the 10th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember.” Volunteer opportunities have begun and are ongoing through Friday, Sept. 11 with a major focus on a special #911day COVID-19 Relief Healthy Food Drive initiative throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam sponsored by Robison Oil.
Additional #911DAY DIY (do-it-yourself) volunteer opportunities that can be done from home include making protective face masks for those in need, writing letters to our troops overseas and making no-sew fleece blankets for children’s hospitals. DIY project supplies will be provided for free upon registration and available for no-contact pickup on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Volunteers are also invited to a free special panel discussion to be presented virtually Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. with nonprofit leaders and food insecurity experts as they look into the alarming state of hunger in our community in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Online registration for any/all of these #911Day opportunities is required at volunteernewyork.org/service where, in addition to registering, a list of approved/requested healthy donation items can be found. Food pantries ask that you only donate items that have been explicitly requested. Questions? Contact Nicole Lowrance at nicole@volunteernewyork.org or 914-948-4452. (Added Aug. 20)
E. Hartsdale Avenue restaurants offer outdoor seating
With the assistance of the police, the Department of Public Works and the Hartsdale Public Parking District, the town of Greenburgh coordinated the installation of several concrete-barrier enclosed dining areas on E. Hartsdale Avenue, allowing for more seating that is safe.
Restaurants that have or will soon have additional seating as a result of the enclosures include Bosphorus, Copper Kettle Café, Hartsdale House of Pizza, Vega, Granita and Masala Kraft Café.
Others on the avenue have sidewalk seating (Hunan Village) or seating to the rear of the building (Enrico’s). (Added Aug. 20)
HBMS parent open house
A Zoom meeting with Hoff-Barthelson executive director Ken Cole, dean Christopher Kenniff and associate dean Kathy Jones will be held Aug. 24 and 27 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and again Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the new semester, how to make the most of in-person and online learning opportunities, and safety protocols. Register online for the Zoom link at hbms.org. (Added Aug. 20)
Free back-to-school vaccines
The Westchester County Health Department offers free back-to-school vaccines by appointment Mondays, Aug. 24 and 31. During National Immunization Awareness Month, the department of health reminds parents and guardians to check whether they or their children have missed any vaccines due to appointments postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Some vaccines require more than one dose.
For families with no insurance, ChildHealth Plus or Medicaid, the Westchester County Health Department can help. Call 914-995-5800 to find out if you qualify for vaccines at no charge. Visits are by appointment only at the health department clinic, 134 Court St. in White Plains. (Added Aug. 20)
TEDxScarsdale 2020
A second TEDx event will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. via YouTube.
Speakers include Genevieve Piturro, founder of the Pajama Program; Dr. Neil Roth, director and founder of the New York Sports Medicine Institute; Rob Kissner, president and CEO of the Digital Arts Experience; Elza Erkip, professor in electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering; and Paul Feiner, Greenburgh town supervisor.
For tickets and more info for this free event, visit https://bit.ly/30SO3mi. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2PylLqZ. (Added Aug. 20)
Fill out census forms
The U.S. Census Bureau will halt Census 2020 efforts one month early, concluding Sept. 30. With the new timeframe restrictions in place, it is now more important than ever that families fill out their census forms. The Census Bureau estimates that every resident not counted is a loss of approximately $2,500 per year to local governments. This translates to a $1 million loss for every 400 households each year. With funding for COVID-19 relief based on census population data, accurate numbers are needed to ensure funding for health care, schools, road repairs and other programs.
For more info, visit www.2020Census.gov. (Added Aug. 12)
‘Backpacks to School’ initiative
Each summer The Sharing Shelf organizes its “Backpacks to School” initiative to buy new backpacks and fill them with grade appropriate school supplies for low-income children in Westchester County — binders, notebooks, folders, crayons, pencils, pens and paper. During the month of August, the organization plans to fill at least 1,500 backpacks and seeks to raise $45,000 for this project. Volunteers will help assemble the backpacks, using social distancing in a special area at The Sharing Shelf’s Port Chester warehouse. The backpacks and supplies are critical to the academic success of low-income children. The plan is to provide not just the basics, but enhanced materials such as age-appropriate educational magazines, puzzles, activity sets and books.
To help or to donate, contact The Sharing Shelf program director, Deborah Blatt, at dblatt@sharingshelf.org or 914-305-5950. Or visit www.sharingshelf.org and click on Backpacks to School. (Added Aug. 12)
SVAC Hoops for Heroes
A charity shootout fundraiser to benefit the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps from Aug. 3 to Sept. 4 for ages K through 12th grade is hosted by Scarsdale High School student Michael Levy. Solo shooting, free throw and three point competition with prizes and giveaways will be held.
The divisions are K-3 (7-foot basket), 4-6th grade, 7-8th and 9th to 12th. Champions will be crowned at the end of the fundraiser. $20 per event; $50 for all three.
Masks and social distancing required. Players should bring their own ball; balls will be provided that will be cleaned before and after play for those who need them.
For more info and to schedule your time, visit Instagram: HoopsforHeroes, text 914-529-1581 or email Hoops4Heroes2020@gmail.com. (Added Aug. 6)
Storm debris
Scarsdale Village is allowing property owners and contractors to dispose of tree logs, branches and other organic material from the storm at the Recycling Center, 110 Secor Road, until Saturday, Aug. 22. All disposal fees will be waived.
Only Tropical Storm Isaias-related storm debris from Scarsdale residences will be accepted. The property owner must certify in writing that the debris came from the subject property. The certification must be signed by the property owner and include both the date and time of signature; the contractor may then deliver the debris within a reasonable period of time thereafter.
Property owners may also bring their logs, branches, etc. to the recycling center (Added Aug. 6)
Democratic Town Committee hosts fundraiser
The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee will host its annual summer fundraiser on Zoom, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be the guest speaker.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Ben Boykin are expected to attend as well.
Funds raised will go directly to supporting local Democratic candidates in the upcoming general election and generating voter participation. All are welcome.
To receive the Zoom invitation, donate through PayPal at www.scarsdaledemocrats.org or mail a check payable to Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, c/o Mark Lewis, 98 Brewster Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Questions? Call 914-723-3766. (Added Aug. 5)
Bicycle Sundays are back
The Bronx River Parkway, from Westchester County Center to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, is once again open Sundays, from Aug. 9 through Sept. 27 (except Sept. 6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cyclists, in-line skaters, scooters, joggers and walkers. Protective facemasks and social distancing required. Bicycle Sundays will be canceled in the event of inclement weather and if participants do not maintain social distancing. (Added Aug. 5)
WJCS Back-to-School Drive
Westchester Jewish Community Services has been collecting monetary donations to provide new backpacks filled with supplies and a Target gift card to underserved Westchester children. Whether they return to school in person or do e-learning at home, children will need school supplies.
A donation of $70 buys a backpack with supplies and a gift card; $50 for a gift card; $20 for one backpack with supplies. The deadline for the drive is Aug. 7. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3gzzaeo. For more info, call 914-848-8156. (Aug. 4)
Personal papers ready to shred?
The secure mobile shredder has started up again and will be at 515 North Ave., New Rochelle (behind police headquarters) Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be in Scarsdale at the recycling center, 110 Secor Road, Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The full schedule may be seen at https://bit.ly/3kdaOsL. Visitors are permitted to bring up to four file-size boxes of personal papers.
If unable to attend at the designated times, you may have papers destroyed at the Household-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) at 15 Woods Road on the Valhalla campus, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 914-813-5425. (Added Aug. 4)
Beware unsolicited seed packets
Consumers in 22 states in the U.S., and in Canada, Australia and the European Union, have been getting unsolicited packets of seeds from China, according to the USDA.
Officials are investigating whether the seeds are a marketing scam or might introduce pests or diseases that "could be harmful to U.S. agriculture and the environment," said Osama El-Lissy of the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services.
Recipients of the packets are warned not to plant the seeds; to seal them up in a separate plastic bag and contact the state department of agriculture at 518-457-2087 or plants@agriculture.ny.gov. (July 30)
Rotary Club to raffle TV, sell masks
The Scarsdale Rotary Club will be present at the Scarsdale sidewalk sale Thursday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 1. In addition to selling Shop the ’Dale masks at its booth, the club will raffle off a 49-inch SONY Smart TV to benefit the club’s foundation.
You may enter the raffle and/or purchase masks online — or stop by the booth on Spencer Place. The raffle winner will be announced Saturday at 3 p.m. at the booth — you do not have to be present to win. Raffle tickets are $20 for one ticket; $50 for three and $100 for six tickets. If purchasing six tickets, you will receive one free cotton Shop the ’Dale face mask.
Value Electronics on Popham Road donated the new Sony 4K HDR Smart TV, including professional in-home setup (approximate value $1,000). Specifications for the SONY TV are posted online. In addition, the raffle winner will receive one Shop the ’Dale fashion face mask. The 100% cotton face masks, made by recent Scarsdale High School graduate Victoria Capobianco, are priced at $15 per mask. Proceeds of all sales will go to the Rotary Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation which funds local and international charitable projects and entities. (Added July 28)
Make movies instead of watching them
The Scarsdale rec department will hold IncrediFlix, a one-week camp at the Popham Firehouse for kindergartners through fourth graders, Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 7. There will be two sessions, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., with the building closed from noon to 1 p.m. for sanitizing/cleaning.
Children will work in age appropriate groups and go through all of the steps that Hollywood producers go through with a focus on teamwork, creativity and imagination. Campers will learn brainstorming, story structure and story boarding and will take home a movie to remember the experience forever.
A face mask is required for every participant, provided by the parent of the child. Feel free to provide your child with a pair of gloves.
The fee for each session is $225; if enrolled in both sessions, a parent must meet the child outside the building during the cleaning process.
The firehouse is located in the same parking lot as village hall, 1001 Post Road.
Due to limited space, 10 participants maximum per session. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg. Questions? Call 722-1160. (Added July 28)
Swim, dive lessons at Scarsdale pool
Private swimming and diving lessons will be offered at the Scarsdale pool this season. The registration period ends Wednesday, July 29. Details about format and how swimmers, divers and instructors will be safe can be found on the registration page.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg. (Added July 25)
College admissions
The Scarsdale library presents Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper: College Admissions, the Holistic Review Process and Community Service in the time of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 8 p.m.
The free Zoom presentation will help families navigate the college admissions landscape in the wake of changes due to COVID-19. Students will learn how to effectively utilize college essays, extracurricular activities, teacher recommendations and community service to develop a compelling narrative that allows them to stand out. The free presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC.
Registration is required at https://bit.ly/32GvVh3. RSVP to ron@standoutforcollege.com. You will receive a private invitation with a Zoom link reply. (Added July 25)
Potential voting issues discussed
Reform Elections Now, a nonpartisan group led by Scarsdale resident Michael Otten, will host a Zoom session Tuesday, July 28, at 5 p.m., to discuss voting issues that could arise in the 2020 election and potential remedies.
Reform Elections Now is a nonpartisan group whose focus is on improving electoral systems to assure that all citizens are fairly represented. The group seeks to minimize partisanship, enfranchise independents, increase voter participation and elect candidates who will cooperate to make government work.
The Zoom link is available on the website home page, reformelectionsnow.org. (Added July 25)
Chalk the ’Dale
On Friday, July 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., just as the sidewalk sale is closing up for the day, there will be a Chalk the ’Dale event. Organized by Scarsdale High School rising sophomores Anna Feldstein and Katie Han, in conjunction with the Scarsdale Business Alliance, the Chalk the ’Dale event is designed to bring the community together to decorate the village streets. Participants may check in at the table in front of the post office on Chase Road starting at 6:30 p.m. and receive their chalk. Spencer Place, Boniface Circle and Harwood Court will be shut down for creating chalk art. Local restaurants will provide dinners and snacks and the proceeds of the event will support the Scarsdale Business Alliance, the organization that has been working overtime on the nuts and bolts of reopening Scarsdale. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Families can sign up at livethedale.org. Rain date: Aug. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.
Questions? Email livethedale@gmail.com. (Added July 18)
Library Loft news
Contactless holds pickup at the Library Loft continues — visit https://bit.ly/3eCZDWt to schedule a pickup time. In addition, you may return books Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the bookdrop bin at the Loft parking lot.
While the Library Loft is still closed to the public, staff is available by phone Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. at 914-722-1300. Closed Saturday and Sunday. (Added July 16)
Tennis at SMS courts
All six tennis courts at Scarsdale Middle School have reopened for family doubles and singles play. Youth permits sold now number 488, an increase of 52%; adult permits sold number 775, an increase of 21%. Tennis permits can be purchased at reduced summer rates via the Scarsdale Rec Department online at www.scarsdale.com/recreation. There are plans to run youth tennis tournaments in late summer in lieu of the 36th year of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League. Contact Bob Harrison at 914-646-4054 or email proscars@aol.com for more information. (Added July 15)
Summer engineering course for middle schoolers
Join members of The Leffell School's engineering faculty for a free, one-week, Zoom-based engineering course for students entering grades 6-8. Each hands-on session, from July 27 to 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will highlight a different principle of engineering. The course will require the purchase of inexpensive supplies which will be available through an Amazon cart link. Spaces are limited so register early.
The Leffell School is known for its K-12 program in engineering and entrepreneurship, housed in five state-of-the-art makerspaces and design centers on the school's two campuses.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/MS-Engineering. Questions? Email Deb at dross@leffellschool.org. (Added July 15)
Backyard Sports Play
It’s not too late to register for the Scarsdale rec department’s multisports program being held Mondays and Tuesdays, July 20 to 28. Kindergarten and first graders, 9 to 10:30 a.m.; second and third graders, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; fourth and fifth graders 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Crossway Athletic Field 1.
A fun-filled, play-based program to get your child moving this summer, Backyard Sports Play is designed to give your children a coach-facilitated recreation program which can be played in one’s backyard. This child centric activity will engage your child’s imagination, with appropriate competition played in a safe and monitored environment. Activities will include tag games, ball sports, capture the flag and races.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg. (Added July 14)
Drive-in movie at Crossway Field
The Scarsdale rec department and Friends of the Scarsdale Public Library will present “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” rated PG-13, Wednesday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m.
There will be a limit of 75 cars; fee of $25 per car. Masks and social distancing are required when outside your vehicle. Bathrooms will be open. Local restaurants will provide box dinner specials; carry in, carry out.
Register at Scarsdale.com/recreation to guarantee your tickets. (Added July 10)
Scarsdale pool to open July 18
Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex will open for an eight-week session beginning Saturday, July 18 through Sept. 13 at a discounted rate. Pool permit purchases will be discounted 25% from the regular prices and are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg.
Seniors will receive an additional discount, as per the rec department’s normal pricing structure.
The pool complex will be operated in a manner meeting or exceeding NYS and Westchester County public health standards in order to make visits safe and enjoyable. (Added July 9)
Get ready to bid!
The Junior League of Central Westchester (JLCW) kicked off its “Big Night In” online auction July 8. Bidding will take place through July 22 with proceeds supporting all projects and the mission of the JLCW.
Participants can look through the auction catalog featuring everything from beauty to sports to home and everything in between. The catalog can be accessed at https://bit.ly/JLCWBIGNIGHTIN or participants can visit http://live.cause4auction.com/ and search for “Big Night In.”
Over the past 73 years, the JLCW has been committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The league has made COVID response efforts recently to help support the community at this time, including a gift of $2,500 to White Plains Hospital's COVID-19 Relief Fund. The contribution will provide food delivery, equipment and address the hospital's ongoing needs during this unprecedented time. The donation is equivalent to a day’s worth of surgical masks for first responders.
Additionally, the Westchester County Diaper Bank has also been very active in recent weeks. In addition to the Diaper Bank's regular distribution done through the Westchester County Department of Social Services, the Diaper Bank has distributed diapers to the following organizations: Childcare Council of Westchester, Andrus Family Health Services, Fuerza Latina and Open Door of Ossining.
For more info, contact the JLCW office at 914-723-6130, email jlcw@verizon.net or visit the auction website at https://bit.ly/JLCWBIGNIGHTIN. (Added July 9)
Reading for heroes
Local teens are volunteering to read with/to children of essential workers over one-on-one Zoom sessions, free of charge. For kindergartners through eighth graders.
For more info, visit https://bit.ly/323bPxc or contact readingforheroes@gmail.com. (Added July 9)
Scarsdale Public Library COVID-19 Memory Project
There are hundreds of stories and moments out in the community about life during the pandemic. The Scarsdale library has put out a personal call to everyone in the community to share their stories so that future generations will know what happened in 2020. Submissions may be in the form of digital writings, drawings, photographs or videos.
To submit, visit https://bit.ly/3gBoyLq.
Questions? Email scaref@wlsmail.org. (Added July 8)
Greenacres Fourth of July car parade
The Greenacres Neighborhood Association will host a car parade celebration Saturday, July 4, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Cars will start lining up at 10:15 on the corner of Montrose and Huntington and will follow the parade route.
Join the caravan of cars, decorate them if you'd like in red, white and blue (green acceptable too) or just come out on your front lawns, wave flags and make lots of noise as we parade around the neighborhood. Be a part of the first (and hopefully last) Great Greenacres 4th of July Car Parade Celebration — the perfect way to have a blast (no fireworks!) to celebrate Independence Day in the best and safest way possible in 2020. (Added July 1)
WJCS Back-to-School Drive
Westchester Jewish Community Services offers an art competition for all ages, sharing the message “We’re in this together.” Create a piece of individual art of your choice — drawings on paper with pencils, markers, etc.; paintings, photography, street drawings with chalk, sculptures, collage and decoupage, cupcake/cake decorating or needlepoint/yarn projects are some possibilities.
For a chance to have your artwork featured on the WJCS website and social media platforms, send a photo of your project to WJCSVirtualvolunteers@wjcs.com by July 30. All participants will be recognized and five winners will be judged based on the participant's age and the project's imagery, message and creativity.
All entry fees are tax deductible and go directly to the WJCS Back-to-School Drive which provides backpacks packed with supplies like notebooks, folders, writing utensils, some craft supplies and other necessary items for children in grades pre-K to sixth grade and $50 Target gift cards to each child to shop for new clothes or other necessary items.
For more info, visit https://bit.ly/3ijNVmK or contact Diana Eppolito at deppolito@wjcs.com. (Added July 1)
Veterans fundraising campaign
ShopRite has begun its 12th annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign which will run through Saturday, Aug. 15. Donations will be collected at checkout at ShopRite stores with all proceeds benefiting local veterans organizations.
In 2019, ShopRite raised $910,000 to benefit local veterans organizations. More than $5.9 million has been raised since the campaign’s 2009 inception. (Added July 1)
Shopping online? Read Consumer Reports
Scarsdale library cardholders have access to Consumer Reports for all the ratings, reviews and articles of the magazine, plus frequent updates and a convenient Shop Online feature. Limited to Scarsdale cardholders; visit https://bit.ly/2Cl7CtT. (Added July 1)
School boards to meet
Scarsdale School Board will hold a board reorganization and business meeting Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. The link to the virtual meeting will be available via the calendar scroll on the district website at scarsdaleschools.org.
Edgemont Board of Education will meet Wednesday, July 1, at 8 p.m. to hear details for the district’s reopening plans for the fall. The link to the livestreamed meeting will be available on the district website under Upcoming Events.
Superintendent Victoria Kniewel invited school community members to share their thoughts on reopening safely if New York should move into phase 4, ideas about improving virtual learning, and any other concerns during virtual meetings on July 6 at 10 a.m. and July 7 at 7 p.m. (Added June 25)
Scarsdale reopens
The Special Committee on Scarsdale Reopening and village staff have accomplished the following now that we’ve reached Phase 3 of the New York Forward plan:
With new sidewalk legislation, merchants immediately sought permits and the building department started issuing them.
The Dine the ’Dale tent has 27 participating establishments: Bango Bowls, Buon Amici, Cafe Alaia, Chat, Chop Stix, Cooked & Co., DeCiccos, Giannoni’s, Häagen-Dazs, Jackie B’s, Kirari Sushi, La Renaissance, Le Curry, Martine’s, Moscato, Parkway Cafe, Pizzarelli’s Pizza, Popojito, Sapori, Ruffled Feathers, Scarsdale Metro, Scarsdale Pizza Station, Slice of Scarsdale, 808 Bistro, Via Forno, Westchester Burger and Yeomiji. There is table service, delivery or carry out — different options by different restaurants. Signage at the tent provides more information. Drinks may be served in the tent.
The Christie Place commuter garage is now available for three hour parking on the PANGO app zone 10599.
The sidewalk sale will run from Monday, July 27 to Sunday, Aug. 2. The village center will be closed to traffic for a pedestrian friendly, social distanced experience. Golden Horseshoe and Five Corners will join in.
Music is in the works as well as a possible movie night and pruning of Boniface Circle shrubs. (Added June 24)
Scarsdale Village Hall reopens
On Tuesday, June 23, Scarsdale Village Hall opened for business, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of measures to protect public and employee health have been implemented, including a building occupancy limitation, deployment of sanitization stations, provision of social distancing physical improvements such as floor markings and others.
Visitors are encouraged to call ahead to make an appointment, or to inquire whether a particular need can be supported remotely. The village hall directory is online at https://www.scarsdale.com/directory.aspx.
Visitors will be asked to provide photo ID, used for contact tracing purposes should the need arise. The village will perform health screening assessments including completion of a short questionnaire. If visitors haven’t had symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days and haven’t been in close contact with someone who has, a temperature check will be taken — if above 100.4, the visitor will not be permitted to enter the building.
All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering.
Due to reduced building occupancy limits and social distancing requirements, individuals are asked to visit village hall alone, whenever possible. (Added June 23)
Arthur Manor July 4 tradition continues online
The Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association will conduct a virtual 92nd annual July 4 celebration via Facebook Live beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4. Due to restrictions limiting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide for celebrating at a “social distance,” the event will be exclusively virtual this year. To ensure the health and safety of all residents, the association requests the public not visit Davis Park on the morning of July 4.
The celebration will include a traditional July 4 ceremony featuring Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Company No. 1’s color guard, Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the national anthem and comments by village officials. A "virtual parade" will be held in advance of the ceremony with neighbors submitting photographs of their entries in the following categories: Patriotic Costumes, Scooters, Bicycles, Tricycles, Carriages and Strollers, and Floats. Two new categories have been added this year: most Patriotic Pets and most Patriotic Front Doors. Now is that excuse you’ve been waiting for to dress up your dog or cat to look like Abraham Lincoln.
Virtual parade contestants should submit entries by posting photos on the Arthur Manor Facebook page no later than noon Friday, July 3.
To watch the event live this year from your computer or smartphone, visit the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association in Edgewood Facebook group at 9 a.m. on July 4. The virtual parade winners will be announced at this year’s July 4 celebration. Prizes will include gift cards from local Scarsdale businesses, award ribbons and, of course, bragging rights. The Arthur Manor Association will arrange for delivery of prizes to the award winners by fire truck soon after the ceremony.
Questions? Email Matt Martin at matthew.martin@pattoneakins.com. (Added June 23)
Seniors to receive diplomas
In-person graduation — seniors receiving diplomas from the principal — will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, June 26. Students are in nine groups, with each allowed two guests, who will be seated with the graduate. Students are grouped by their deans.
The graduation will be carried live on SPS-TV (Optimum channel 77 and Verizon FIOS channel 27) as well as streaming in HD at www.scarsdaleschools.org/sps2. (Added June 23)
Reward for missing Scarsdale Inquirers
The Scarsdale Historical Society is offering a reward of $50 per issue of the missing Scarsdale Inquirers listed below for up to 10 issues. If you have an issue you are willing to part with, email scaref@wlsmail.org to make arrangements. Either a hard copy or microfiche version of the newspapers will be accepted.
The Scarsdale Historical Society has provided grants over the last several years to the library to preserve and digitize the older issues of The Scarsdale Inquirer. It has completed digitizing the issues between 1901 and 1977 and they are available through links on the Scarsdale Historical Society website, www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org and the Scarsdale Public Library website, www.scarsdalelibrary.org. The issues of The Scarsdale Inquirer that are missing and that will qualify for rewards include those between the following dates:
July 1, 1907–Dec. 31, 1907
Jan. 1, 1908–Dec. 31, 1908
Jan. 1, 1910–Dec. 31, 1910
Jan. 1, 1911–Dec. 31, 1911
Jan. 6, 1918–Dec. 18, 1918
Jan. 1, 1919-June 13, 1919
July 1, 1919–Nov. 8, 1919
Oct. 12, 1961–Dec. 31, 1961.
The Scarsdale Historical Society exists to discover, preserve and disseminate historical information as well as inspire others to learn about and contribute to the history of Scarsdale and the central mid-Westchester region. (Added June 23)
Village and school taxes
Village taxes will be billed in July of each year with the first installment due on or before Aug. 1 without penalty or interest. This year the deadline for payment of property taxes otherwise due on or before Aug. 1 is now Aug. 22, 2020 as extended by Gov. Cuomo’s executive order. The village taxes’ second installment will be due on or before Dec. 31, 2020, without penalty or interest.
School property tax bills will be mailed on or about Sept. 1, 2020. The first installment will be due on or before the last day of September, without penalty or interest. The second installment will be due on or before the end of January, without penalty or interest.
The village property tax bill you receive in July and the school property tax bill you receive in September will both include two payment stubs — one for each installment. The property owner will not receive a mailed reminder or second billing when the second installment becomes due. A property owner may choose to pay both installments when the first installment becomes due each year. (Added June 18)
Primary in-person voting June 23
In-person voting Tuesday, June 23 for Scarsdale residents will take place at various locales from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
Election District 1-13 and 18 at Fox Meadow School, 59 Brewster Road;
E.D. 14-17 at Davis School, 80 Iselin Drive, New Rochelle;
E.D. 19 at Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains.
If unsure of polling location, visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov or call 914-995-5700. (Added June 18)
Playgrounds open with guidelines
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has authorized playgrounds to open on a statewide basis, “subject to local discretion.” Scarsdale playgrounds are now open for public use, subject to the following recommendations:
•Don’t visit the playground if it is crowded.
•Don’t visit if you are sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, or were recently (within 14 days) exposed to COVID-19.
•Do maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
•Do bring and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Anyone unable to safely use hand sanitizer should not use the playground equipment.
•Do wear a cloth face covering, if you are able. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2 or anyone with problems breathing. (Added June 18)
SHS in-person graduation
Now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is permitting schools to hold in-person ceremonies, Scarsdale High School will have an in-person commencement walk for class of 2020 seniors and their families Friday, June 26, in addition to the virtual graduation ceremony and car procession planned for Tuesday, June 23.
To comply with the guidelines announced by the governor, nine groups of up to 50 seniors each with two guests will be seated together on Dean Field and separated from other attendees by a minimum of 6 feet. Each senior will walk to the stage to receive a diploma case, as was the custom at graduations in the past. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude in the early evening, about 12 hours later. Rain date will be the following day or the first day with good weather. (Added June 17)
Scarsdale Adult School survey
The Scarsdale Adult School, trying to gauge students’ willingness to return to the in-person classroom, if permissible, has prepared a survey at https://bit.ly/2UQcAoY. Fall planning is underway, though complicated by the uncertainty of what pandemic-related guidelines will be in effect. Various options are being considered for the types and locations of classes to offer. In the meantime, online classes will be added throughout the summer months. (Added June 17)
2-part tax payment plan approved
The Scarsdale Board of Trustees and the school board approved a plan this week to allow residents to pay school and village taxes in two installments: one in September and a second in January, replacing the previously required single, lump sum payment in September. Residents will receive two payment coupons and can opt to pay in full or in two parts. No penalties will be assessed if each payment is made on time; late fees range from 2% to 12%, increasing each month after the due date. (Added June 12)
Early voting: polling place and hours
The Westchester County Board of Elections sent out a notice that early voting for Scarsdale residents will take place between June 13 and June 21 at the Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place in Eastchester.
Hours: June 13, 14, 20 and 21 from noon to 5 p.m.; June 15, 17 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; June 16 and 18 from noon to 8 p.m. (Added June 10)
Board of Appeals: swimming pool applications
The Scarsdale Board of Appeals will meet via Zoom videoconference Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. to consider four swimming pool applications for 12 Dolma Road, 9 Sycamore Road, 3 Wheelock Road and 24 Morris Lane.
Members of the public wishing to comment may do so online at https://zoom.us/j/95890685296 or by calling 1-929-436-2866 and entering Meeting ID 958 9068 5296.
Copies of the above applications may be viewed at https://bit.ly/2AZGGiM. Email planning@scarsdale.com or call 914-722-1131 with comments or questions. (Added June 10)
ShopRite fundraises for Make-A-Wish
ShopRite continues its annual fundraising campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley by collecting donations at checkout through Saturday, June 20.
The funds raised will support the mission to ensure that every child who qualifies is granted his or her wish. To date, ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. has raised more than $345,100 for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. (Added June 10)
Scarsdale’s Walk to Feed Westchester
Families are invited to support Scarsdale’s Walk to Feed Westchester, organized to raise funds for Feeding Westchester.
Through a network of more than 300 partners, since the start of the pandemic, Feeding Westchester has distributed over 4.8 million pounds of food to needy children, families and seniors in Westchester.
Scarsdale’s Walk to Feed Westchester will run from June 13 to June 20. Choose the day, time and location to walk, bike ride or run with your family or a friend, practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Walk around the block, across town or along the Bronx River Parkway and donate to Feeding Westchester.
Every dollar raised goes directly to providing a meal: $25 donation provides a family of 4 with a meal kit for 3 days; $100 donation provides a family of 4 with a meal kit for 12 days; $500 donation provides a family of 4 with a meal kit for a month.
The goal is to raise $15,000 which will provide food for thousands of families while staying safe, healthy and socially distanced — a free, family-friendly activity.
Visit https://bit.ly/37dzrQf to donate. You may hit the green Join our Team button to list your group members’ names and to post pictures.
Contact Linda Plattus lplattus@gmail.com at 914-714-5991 or email Nicoal Crawford NCrawford@feedingwestchester.com with questions. (Added June 9)
Democratic primary election: Voter information
Absentee ballots for the June 23 Democratic primary have been mailed out or are being mailed out to voters. If you do not receive a ballot by June 13, call the board of elections at 914-995-5700.
If you have not voted with an absentee ballot before, note these important points:
— Filling out the ballot and the outside of the inner envelope: Put June 23, 2020 on the outside of the envelope. Where it asks for Party Enrollment put Democratic Party.
— On the outside of the envelope: When you fill out the envelope to return your ballot, it asks for a signature of witness. You sign the signature line with your name, but do not need to have a witness sign the envelope. That is only for people who help somebody else fill out the envelope and ballot, such as helping a vision-impaired person.
— Date the envelope.
— When you fill out both national and local ballots, return both in the same inner envelope.
— Seal the inner envelope and place it in the outer envelope that is addressed to the board of elections to which you need to return the ballot as soon as possible.
— You can vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden but split the people you vote for delegate. You can vote for Biden but also vote for Amy Paulin even though she is on the Buttigieg line.
If you have any questions, call and leave a message for Democratic Town Committee chair Mark Lewis at 914-723-3766. He will return the call within a day. (Added June 4)
Voting info for June 23 primaries
On June 23 voters registered to a political party will vote in primary elections for the office of president of the United States, members of Congress and the Westchester County district attorney’s office.
The League of Women Voters Scarsdale and neighboring leagues have hosted and will continue to host Candidate Forums for some of the upcoming primary elections.
The majority of Scarsdale is represented by Congressional District 16. In this district, the candidates running for the Democratic nomination are Jamaal Bowman, Eliot W. Engel, Chris Fink and Sammy Ravelo.
The League of Women Voters Westchester will be hosting a virtual Candidate Forum and all of the Democratic candidates are expected to participate. The forum will be held Sunday, June 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2z5oAv6.
In addition, voters are invited to submit questions for the candidates. You may submit questions at https://bit.ly/2BpON8d.
If you are unable to watch the Candidate Forum live, it will be recorded and available to view at LWVW.org.
There is no Republican primary for Congressional District 16.
A few residences in Scarsdale are represented by Congressional District 17. In that district, there will be a Republican and a Democratic primary. To vote in those primaries,voters need to be registered to the political party in which they are voting. The LWVW conducted a virtual Candidate Forum for the Democratic primary in Congressional District 17 on May 21. The forum can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3eJsybV.
The LWVW had planned to conduct a virtual Candidate Forum for the Republican primary in Congressional District 17, but the candidates did not accept the league’s invitation to participate.
The LWVW hosted a virtual Candidate Forum on May 28 for the Democratic primary for the Westchester County district attorney’s office, online at https://bit.ly/3dvNtyJ.
Vote411.org is a helpful ballot information resource for voters. In addition, voters can find details about their voter registration and whether they are registered to a political party at https://on.ny.gov/2AB4w3Y.
Due to COVID-19, voters eligible to vote in the June primary were sent an absentee ballot application which must be received by the board of elections by June 16. Questions? Call 914-995-5285 or email boe-westabsentee@westchestergov.com. In-person voting will also be available for primary voters; detailed information will be forthcoming from the board of elections. Additional information is at https://bit.ly/36ZzJdu.
Another helpful resource is a text alert system created by the League of Women Voters of New York to keep voters up to date on election changes. Text VoteNY to 474747.
Questions can be emailed to the League of Women Voters, voter service at LWVSVoterService@gmail.com. (Added June 3)
Connection Companions for kids with special needs
Anya Kornfeld has organized a volunteer organization, Connection Companions, for kids with special needs. She has been working with kids with special needs during high school through organizations such as the JCC and Backyard Sports. Whether playing a board game, a sport or simply talking, the time together provided important connections which helped to build social skills — and was fun. Connection Companions aims to establish the same connection and help kids with special needs thrive while staying at home.
If you would like to volunteer, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/2MpAOBR or contact Kornfeld at anyakornfeld1@gmail.com.
If you have a child with special needs and you are looking for someone to play online games, help with homework, play a virtual sport or just talk, sign up online at https://bit.ly/2MpAOBR. (Added June 3)
2020 tentative assessment roll
The 2020 tentative assessment roll has been posted online at https://bit.ly/36VEpB5, where it may be seen and inspected through June 16. Visit https://bit.ly/2LNRIcW to review information on the grievance process and how to schedule an appointment with the town/village assessor to discuss property assessment.
Grievance Day is June 16 and the Board of Assessment Review will hear and consider complete applications via Zoom on that date. (Added June 2)
Sanitation services: Food scraps and bulk pickups
Although curbside food scrap collection by the sanitation department has been temporarily suspended, participants may drop off food scraps at the Recycling Center, 110 Secor Road, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Department of Public Works has instituted online ordering and contactless pickup of compostable bags and food scrap bins. Click on https://bit.ly/2BlPYWg; under the tab “Composting — Sanitation” will be a catalog of items for sale. Your purchased items will be on the table outside of the Recycling Center office by 8 a.m. on the day following your purchase. Your name will be on it; be sure to take the correct bundle.
While managing with reduced staff, all other materials are being collected following the normal schedule. Bulk items may be picked up but residents are requested to hold what they can until the department returns to normal staffing levels.
Questions? Call 914-722-1294. (Added June 2)
Library books back on shelves
Books and DVDs can now be returned to the Library Loft at 244 Heathcote Road. Return bins are outside from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
All due dates were extended to June 30 and no overdue fines have accrued. As per CDC recommendations, materials must be isolated for at least 72 hours before staff can handle them. For this reason, items may stay on your record for up to a week after you return them.
If you cannot return your items by June 30, the library staff will work with you. And of course maintain proper distance from other patrons when returning items to the bins.
Questions or concerns? Email scaref@wlsmail.org or beginning Monday, June 8, limited staff will answer 914-722-1300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. (Added June 2)
‘Demystifying Medicare’
The Westchester Library System has put its "Demystifying Medicare" workshop online, in a user-friendly, non-Zoom format, presented by Julie Woodward.
A new presentation of the library system’s Westchester Seniors Out Speaking is perfect for anyone trying to navigate their way through the complicated health care system for older adults. It will help those who already have Medicare, as well as people soon to be 65, planning their retirement, or assisting relatives and friends with their medical decisions.
The interactive program outlines the various parts of Medicare and lays out the costs associated with the medical and drug insurance provided by the government and private companies. Topics include: Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Prescription drug plans (Part D), Medigaps (supplemental plans), Various cost-saving programs (MSPs, Extra Help, EPIC, etc.)
Visit https://bit.ly/2XsmHSE.
Questions about Medicare and other benefits for seniors may be addressed to the Senior Benefits Information Centers helpline at 914-231-3260 or SBICS@wlsmail.org.
Questions for the presenter may be left at 914-231-3236 or SBICmedia@gmail.com. (Added June 2)
Nature preserve opens Tuesdays
The town of Greenburgh will open Hart’s Brook Park and Preserve at 156 Ridge Road every Tuesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. for those who want to enjoy a hiking trail and park. Everyone must wear a mask or face covering at all times and comply with social distancing. Park patrons not complying will be asked to leave the park by full-time recreation supervisors who will be on-site to enforce those rules. (Added June 2)
Virtual annual school budget hearing
The Scarsdale Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting Monday, June 1 via Zoom. At 6:30 p.m. the board will conduct the annual budget hearing. To attend the meeting and participate in public comment, visit https://bit.ly/2M5h6Lc.
For more info, contact Victoria Presser at vpresser@scarsdaleschools.org. (Added May 28)
Parking permits extended
Because permit holders have not received full value for their investment due to the coronavirus, parking permit expiration dates have been extended to Sept. 30, 2020. New parking permit sales will begin Sept. 1 and become valid Oct. 1.
Questions? Contact the village clerk’s office at 914-722-1175 or clerk@scarsdale.com. (Added May 27)
Reminders for landscapers
From June 1 through Sept. 30, gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited. Remind landscapers not to use them during that time period to avoid receiving a summons. In addition, keep plants on your property trimmed to eliminate liability you may incur as a result of visual obstruction. (Added May 27)
Send a message of hope
If you love to draw or just want to show your appreciation and say thank you to our local health care heroes at White Plains Hospital, download a template at https://bit.ly/3bjyVAk and email your message or picture to wphcmail@wphospital.org. (Added May 26)
Free online tutoring for all ages
Shreya Barlinge, a junior at Scarsdale High School, has created a free online tutoring platform called Instant Tutor. Run by high school honors students from across New York State, the program offers help in all core subjects, Spanish and French for anyone in grades K through 11. Anyone can go on the website at https://bit.ly/2ZB8nII and ask a specific question or set up a free Zoom session with one of the tutors. (Added May 25)
Teen open mic night
The Westchester County Youth Bureau will hold its first open mic night hosted by Westchester County Youth Poet Laureate Danielle Kohn (SHS class of 2021) Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. via WebEx. Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to present poems, stories, songs, readings, and are encouraged to share their experiences during the pandemic.
Register by May 28 at https://bit.ly/2B0jAZe. All participants and spectators must register using an email address to access the WebEx link.
Questions? Email Susan Weisman at ssw9@westchestergov.com. (Added May 25)
Scarsdale Forum annual meeting
Assemblymember Amy Paulin will speak at Scarsdale Forum’s annual meeting Thursday, May 21, on what has been an unprecedented and unforgettable legislative session in the midst of a pandemic in Albany and across the state.
The meeting will take place May 21 at 8 p.m. via Zoom. All members of the public are welcome to tune in.
If you wish to participate by Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/3fLP9G4 to receive the password. If you wish to participate by audio-only conference call, visit https://bit.ly/3fLP9G4 to receive the dial-in information.
Forum members will vote on several reports, and vote for next year’s vice president (who will automatically become president the following year), treasurer, secretary and three directors-at-large.
Members can fill out a proxy voting form at https://bit.ly/2T1zSXW and mail to secretary@scarsdaleforum.com whether or not they intend to participate in the meeting by Zoom or conference call. Members can modify or supplement proxy submissions including orally during the meeting.
Forum members current with their dues are eligible to vote on the reports. To join, visit https://www.scarsdaleforum.org/join. (Added May 13; updated May 21)
Maroon & White safety masks
In case you were not able to order the first time or need more, Maroon & White is once again offering Scarsdale Raider face masks at https://bit.ly/36gliB2.
The option to purchase a face mask for Scarsdale’s Finest — the fire department, police department or SVAC — is also available on the webstore, which closes Monday, May 25, at 6 p.m.
Orders will be processed once the store closes; your patience is appreciated.
Questions? Contact Tara Greco at ttgreco@verizon.net. (Added May 21)
Meeting on school tax collections
A work session of the Scarsdale Town Board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom videoconferencing service. The agenda: Proposed changes to school tax collections.
Members of the public wishing to join the meeting can do so at https://zoom.us/j/95095769901 or by calling 1-929-436-2866 and entering the meeting ID: 950 9576 9901. (Added May 21)
Memorial Day commemorations
The Scarsdale American Legion Post will assemble on Memorial Day in a discrete ceremony with 10 or fewer participants, as set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Memorial Day gatherings. For the health and welfare of the veterans, as well as to maintain compliance with applicable NYS rules, the public will not be permitted to participate.
Instead of a parade, the Greenburgh Memorial Day motorcade will leave from Pipeline Road Monday at 10:30 a.m. with stops in Hartsdale, Fairview and Elmsford. Those who wish to observe the motorcade should wear appropriate masks and practice social distancing. The safest way to observe the motorcade would be from inside your own personal vehicle parked along the route: 10:30 Motorcade leaves Pipeline Road. Stop at flag pole outside train station for brief ceremony (Hartsdale FD); 10:40 Leave train station, continue West on East Hartsdale Ave. Right onto Central Park Avenue. Brief stop in front of 9/11 Memorial. Left onto Route 119; 11:00 Stop in front of Greenburgh Police HQ for brief ceremony (Fairview FD, GPD); 11:10 Leave Greenburgh Police HQ, continue West on Route 119, Right onto Rosemont Blvd.; 11:15 Brief stop in front of Fairview Fire HQ for brief ceremony (Fairview FD); 11:20 Leave Fairview Fire HQ, left onto Florence Ave. Left onto Manhattan Ave. Right onto Route 119. Proceed into Elmsford, Left onto South Stone Ave.; 11:35 Stop in front of Elmsford Village Hall for brief ceremony. (Added May 20)
Scarsdale municipal pool, tennis
The municipal pool complex’s tentative opening date is Saturday, July 18.
Fourteen of the village’s 26 tennis courts will reopen starting Friday, May 22, with certain restrictions set by the Westchester County Department of Health:
• Only singles play is permitted.
• Social distancing must be observed and maintained at all times.
• Players must have a tennis permit, register via scarsdale.com to use courts and check in with attendant before playing.
• Use of face masks are required at check-in and when appropriate social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Tennis lessons and congregation of groups is not permitted.
All other courts, playground equipment and tennis buildings including bathrooms will remain closed.
For details, go to https://bit.ly/3bSX8hk. (Added May 20)
Scarsdale Village summer camps canceled
Scarsdale’s annual summer camps (Camps Sagamore, Lenape, Wapetuck, Pathunke, Sports, Soccer, Teen Travel) will be canceled. To quote the village’s press release, "Because of current restrictions imposed by NYS, the Westchester County Department of Health is unable to issue the necessary operating permits at this time. That, in combination with the amount of preparatory work and investment necessary to make the camps safe and successful, leaves us no alternative but to skip the 2020 Summer Camp season. We remain optimistic, however, that our weeklong camps may be offered in August or sooner." The full press release from the village can be found at https://bit.ly/2WMFsQ3. (Added May 20)
Candidate Forum for school board election
This year, the Scarsdale School Board election is contested, and the Scarsdale League of Women Voters will host a Candidate Forum on Zoom on Sunday, May 31 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The three candidates running in the upcoming school board election, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, will be participating in the Candidate Forum. There are two open school board seats; the two highest vote recipients will win them.
The league encourages everyone to register to attend the virtual Candidate Forum at https://bit.ly/2zPpQCr to hear the candidates answer questions and discuss issues. You will have an opportunity to contribute questions to be answered by the candidates through the form, https://forms.gle/vfiwbmnjCBZjWa849.
The virtual Candidate Forum will also be recorded for playback for those who are unable to watch the event live.
The 2020 Scarsdale School Board election and school budget vote will take place through mail-in ballots, which are due back to the district clerk by June 9. For more information about the upcoming election, visit the LWVS voter information page at http://www.lwvs.org/voterinfo.html. (Added May 20)
’20 graduation issue
The Scarsdale Inquirer will publish its annual graduation special section as part of the July 3 print edition. It will also be posted online at scarsdalenews.com. We need your input to make this the most inclusive and memorable grad edition ever.
High school graduates:
To be included in the “Where They’re Heading” section, seniors graduating from SHS and EHS, and local residents graduating from private high schools, should send their college destinations to vabrahams@scarsdalenews.com — subject line “Graduation” — by June 15.
College graduates:
Students who earned college and university degrees in 2020 are invited to submit their name and local address, name of institution, type of degree, major and honors or academic prizes. Photos of college graduates are welcome, preferably formal headshots, sent as high-resolution JPEG email attachments.
Send info to vabrahams@scarsdalenews.com — subject line “Graduation” — by June 15. (Added May 19)
Summer internship program
For the past twelve summers, the Greenburgh Town Hall Summer Internship Program has engaged close to 200 area students in the process of learning about local government through authentic hands-on experiences ranging from working in town departments to organizing a campaign to address the need to repair the local “state” roads.
This summer’s program will include utilizing social media to encourage pedestrian/motorist safety, participation in the U.S. Census and helping to promote local businesses.
Under the current circumstances of a global health crisis, the 2020 Greenburgh Town Hall Summer Internship Program will be 100% Zoom/Remote as we recognize the need to employ special measures for the safety of interns. The program promises to be fun, dynamic, engaging, interactive and a definite résumé-building experience.
If students or parents would like to ask questions they can call Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner at 914-438-1343 or contact Greenburgh Town Clerk Judith Beville at 914-989-1504 or jbeville@greenburghny.com. This is an unpaid internship program.
For registration, students should email a brief statement of interest and include their contact information to Tara Banks, Assistant Coordinator, Summer Internship Program at tbanks@greenburghny.com. (Added May 19)
Crisis hotline
With the COVID-19 pandemic creating chaos in the lives of so many people, the NYS Office of Mental Health has an emotional support helpline (844-863-9314) operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. Trained volunteers provide assistance, referrals to services and a person you can talk to if you’re feeling overwhelmed. The helpline was launched March 25 at the direction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to assist New Yorkers who are overwhelmed by the anxiety and loss caused by the COVID-19 crisis. (Added May 19)
NYS tracing jobs
New York State is searching for people to fill three types of jobs —contact tracers, team supervisors and community support specialists — for its COVID-19 contact tracing initiative. The state plans to hire a team of 6,400 to 17,000 staff, to support the state department of health and local health departments in performing contact tracing in communities across the state. The final number of staff will depend on the projected number of COVID-19 cases.
For more information, visit westchestergov.com. (Added May 19)
#EssentialThanks campaign
ShopRite has kicked off a campaign to thank essential employees everywhere who are serving our communities during the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign, called Essential Thanks, gives everyone an opportunity to show their gratitude by posting a thank you note to COVID-19 front-line workers — truck drivers, grocery store associates, warehouse workers, health care providers, first responders. For each message of thanks people post through ShopRite’s www.EssentialThanks.com website or on social media using the hashtag #EssentialThanks, ShopRite will donate $1 to regional food banks to help COVID-19 relief efforts, up to a maximum of $500,000.
Thank you notes can be uploaded directly to www.EssentialThanks.com or by tagging #EssentialThanks on Instagram and Twitter.
All thank you messages should be posted by June 30. (Added May 18)
Quarantine Tutors
In order to fill a void created by the sudden implementation of remote learning, Scarsdale High School students Julia Schnipper and Betsy Harris started Quarantine Tutors. This is a platform that offers free tutoring for elementary and middle school kids to help ease the difficulties of remote learning. High school tutors from New York, New Jersey and Florida use Zoom, FaceTime, Skype and other platforms to make this time as easy as possible for students. Sessions are 30 to 45 minutes and can be as frequent as the student/parent wants.
Since the tutoring is free, if parents feel comfortable a donation page is set up on Go Fund Me at https://bit.ly/2YHSLTk. They have chosen to partner with the GlobalGiving Foundation, an organization helping to combat COVID-19. The 100% tax-free donation will help communities on the front lines of the crisis, and provide them with the resources they need to act quickly and protect the most vulnerable.
For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/2YEVLzL. (Added May 18)
Share your expertise
As part of this year's Senior Options 2020 project, students will be required to interview someone related to their field of research or career path of interest. If you are willing and available to participate in a 30-minute interview related to your area of expertise or personal interest, complete the form at https://bit.ly/2WTEiRH. (Added May 14)
Virtual volunteer opportunities from home
Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) offers a number of ways to volunteer from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Purchase items on the WJCS Target registry at https://bit.ly/2WthSYJ. Items will be sent to WJCS headquarters in White Plains and distributed to clients and their families in need.
- Have your children send messages of encouragement — photos or scans — to their Westchester neighbors at WJCSVirtualVolunteers@wjcs.com. Creativity is welcomed.
- Record yourself reading a children’s story for kids in the WJCS programs. You can share a favorite fable, family story or tell some family-friendly jokes. Send video to WJCSVirtualVolunteers@wjcs.com for a chance to be featured on the WJCS YouTube channel.
- Send an electronic Uber Eats gift card (https://bit.ly/35RUjvA) to WJCSVirtualVolunteers@wjcs.com to donate a meal to a family in need of support.
- Record a tutorial or a lesson on a topic you love — arts and crafts, DIY, cooking, dancing, yoga, hair styling, magic tricks. Send video to WJCSVIrtualVolunteers@wjcs.com for a chance to be featured on the WJCS YouTube channel.
- Weekly calls to individuals in WJCS residences to reduce isolation and build friendship virtually. Contact Candace Munroe, program director, at cmunroe@wjcs.com for more info on the care call buddy opportunity.
WJCS would love to hear more ideas for volunteering from home. Contact Alexandra Luciano, volunteer coordinator, at aluciano@wjcs.com or 914-761-0600, ext. 2239. (Added May 12)
Election update
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order on May 1 providing new dates for elections that were postponed due to COVID-19.
The New York Democratic Presidential Primary will take place on June 23. Although the Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections had voted in April to cancel the Presidential Primary, a federal court ruled on May 5 that it would be unconstitutional to do so because it would result in irreparable harm. As of press time, the state’s Board of Elections filed an appeal to this ruling.
The new dates and procedures are:
June 9: School board/budget elections will be held through the mail including return postage. The school district will send every eligible voter a postcard notice, which details the date of the election, date of budget hearing, definition of qualified voter and an absentee ballot.
June 23: Primary election for Democratic presidential candidates, congressional districts and district attorney’s office. In order to vote in a primary, voters need to be registered to that political party. All voters will receive a postage-paid absentee ballot application including return postage. The absentee ballot itself will also be postage paid.
Sept. 15: Village elections — Details to be determined. All absentee ballots previously submitted will be valid and counted.
Additional information can be found at LWVS.org or contact LWVSVoterService@gmail.com. (Added May 7)
Music collections from the library
The Scarsdale Public Library offers music collections for those at home. Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world’s largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed on demand to just about any digital device. You can access Qello through the library’s subscription in RB Digital at http://scarsdaleny.rbdigital.com/.
Hoopla also has a great collection of music. Curated by Wendy Archer, there is a list of great American music available at https://bit.ly/2Wbcw45. (Added May 6)
LWV to host candidates forums
The League of Women Voters of Westchester County and the League of Women Voters of Rockland County will jointly sponsor virtual forums for candidates in the primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives New York Congressional District 17.
A virtual forum for candidates running in the Republican Party primary for NY CD 17 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For candidates running in the Democratic Party primary for NY CD 17 the virtual forum is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Participants will join from their chosen remote locations and will use the cloud-based video conferencing application Zoom.
Plans are being made for live-streaming the forums which will be recorded for subsequent viewing on League websites through Primary Election Day, June 23. Questions from the public will be solicited.
The New York 17th Congressional District covers parts of central and northwestern Westchester County, and all of Rockland County. Nita Lowey, who is retiring at the end of her term, currently represents the district. (Added May 6)
Virtual graduation ceremony for high school seniors
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has altered high school graduations as we know them, Westchester County Government wants to recognize this rite of passage and celebrate the accomplishments of graduating seniors. Community leaders, teachers, parents, grandparents and siblings are asked to record a short video on a smartphone to say congratulations and best of luck to the high school senior in their lives. The video does not have to be long, and it is an easy way to get the entire community involved in a “virtual” graduation ceremony. High school seniors deserve to hear your words of praise, and know you are proud of all they have achieved.
To participate, send your video to Communications@WestchesterGov.com. Eventually, there will be a string of congratulatory messages from citizens all over the county, in honor of Westchester County’s graduating class of 2020. (Added May 6)
libraryAware
A new book recommendation service, libraryAware, is offered by the Scarsdale Public Library. Librarians have created lists of recommended reading currently focused on the eBook and eAudiobook collections. You can view the complete list by clicking on any of the books in the carousels. Check OverDrive or Cloud Library to borrow a book. Sign up to receive one or more lists as newsletters by email each time they are updated. (Added May 6)
The Scarsdale Foundation Volunteer Honor Roll
This week would have been the Scarsdale Bowl Dinner. One powerful way to express gratitude is to thank publicly all of the community volunteers who make Scarsdale the amazing place it is — by naming them to the new Scarsdale Foundation Volunteer Honor Roll.
The Honor Roll will help The Scarsdale Foundation, which provides need-based scholarships for college sophomores, juniors and seniors, reach a vital fundraising goal of $150,000. As a community that values education, we should give every Scarsdale student a chance to succeed beyond their time in Scarsdale schools. During this unusual time, funds are critically needed.
All Scarsdale volunteers are eligible to be part of the Honor Roll, including former residents. For $25 per volunteer, you can honor as many volunteers as you choose, such as neighbors and friends who coach sports, help at our schools, cook for the homeless, serve on local boards, committees and our everyday heroes. It is a way to acknowledge those who serve in the more prominent ways and the quieter ways as well.
All members of the Honor Roll will be contacted and recognized in print, online and at the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner at Brae Burn Country Club on Sept. 24.
For more info, visit http://bit.ly/394vY5W. (Added May 5)
Scarsdale Foundation offers scholarship aid
Students who graduated from Scarsdale High School or lived in Scarsdale during their high school years and who have completed their first, second, or third years of college are invited to apply to the Scarsdale Foundation for tuition assistance. For the 2019-20 academic year, the Foundation awarded need-based grants totaling $126,500 to 29 students attending private and state-supported colleges and universities.
Applications for the 2020-21 academic year should be submitted online at www.scarsdalefoundation.org (click on the College Scholarships link). Applications must be submitted by Monday, June 1. Contact Scholarship Committee co-chairs Anne Lyons or BK Munguia at scarsdalefoundationscholarship@gmail.com. Note "Scarsdale Foundation Scholarship Inquiry" in the subject line of email applications.
The Scarsdale Foundation welcomes contributions from the community to augment the funds available for distribution each year. Contributions may be donated to the specially earmarked Scholarship Fund, enabling the Foundation to carry on the tradition of helping Scarsdale students in financial need pursue a college education. Donations may be made online at www.scarsdalefoundation.org or by check mailed to Scarsdale Foundation, P.O. Box 542, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
The Scarsdale Foundation also hosts the Scarsdale Bowl Dinner where individuals are recognized for their volunteer work in the community. This year the Scarsdale Bowl Dinner has been rescheduled and will be held Thursday, Sept. 24 at The Brae Burn Country Club. (Added May 5)
Fitness/activity fundraising challenge
The Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College is holding a fitness/activity fundraising challenge Saturday, May 9. Pick your favorite activity: running, walking, biking, playing a sport, baking, making music, or whatever you like to do, and at the same time contribute to an important cause that will help a Scarsdale graduate with financial assistance to pay for the first year of college.
Donate any dollar amount for an activity that you do Saturday, May 9 to the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College. Your gift, whether large or small, will have a very real impact. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/2WyywVo.
For more info, visit https://bit.ly/3c8lDIr. (Added May 5)
Bicycle Sundays begins May 3
The 46th annual Bicycle Sundays season begins May 3 and continues Sundays in May, June and September — except for May 24 and Sept. 6. Bicyclists, skaters, joggers and walkers take over several miles of the Bronx River Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year the course will be slightly modified, beginning at Main Street in White Plains, instead of Westchester County Center, and continuing south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.
County Executive George Latimer said, "We understand the need to strike the correct balance between maintaining important social distance guidelines, and providing people with an escape from the pandemic." Organizers said it is recommended that participants wear a mask or a face covering as social distancing may not always be possible.
There are numerous points of entry along the route. Although parking will be available in the Westchester County Center east parking lot, participants will follow signs and directions to enter the route at Main Street once they exit their cars.
If interested, mark your calendars: May 3, 10, 17, 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, Sept 13, 20 and 27.
For more information visit the Bicycle Sundays website. (Added May 1)
Run Together Stay Apart
Alex Friedman, a junior at Scarsdale High School, is organizing a virtual road race to be held May 31 to support COVID-19 research. Because the Scarsdale road race held in April was canceled, Friedman “thought this would be a great idea to try and give people in the community an opportunity to do something similar and also help people.”
All race proceeds will be donated to support research at the Hospital for Special Surgery to prevent COVID-19 transmission in health care workers.
It's a virtual race, so you can run or walk from any location you choose. You get to run your own race at your own pace, either on your own or with family and friends — 6 feet apart! Choose to run either 1 mile or 5 miles.
You will receive a virtual race bib prior to the event and a medal afterward.
To register, Venmo $25 to Run Together Stay Apart and email runtogetherstayapart@gmail.com with your name, address, phone number, email and distance (1 or 5 miles).
After the race, send your time to runtogetherstayapart@gmail.com if you would like your results posted. (Added May 1)
Absentee ballots for primary elections
If concerned about COVID-19 and want to avoid going to the polls, registered New York State voters may now vote via absentee ballot by applying to their county board of elections. The temporary order applies only for the June 23 primary elections, which will include congressional, state-level and local races but not the Democratic presidential primary.
To apply for an absentee ballot, visit https://bit.ly/2YgEPiR. If unable to download an application, send a letter via mail, fax or email with a request for an application, including the following information: your name and date of birth, the address where you are registered, an address where the ballot is to be sent and the reason for the request. Send to Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601. Email to boe-westabsentee@westchestergov.com. Fax to 914-995-7753 or 914-995-3190.
Questions? Call 914-995-5700. (Added April 30)
SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College
Scarsdale High School seniors may apply for a one-year grant from the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund. To learn more about the fund, who is eligible and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2YfMHl0.
Applications may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3f1gQdJ.
For additional information regarding the Scholarship Fund, contact Seema Jaggi at Seemajaggi@me.com. (Added April 30)
Quarantine or isolate?
The Westchester County Department of Health has prepared a tool to help you determine whether you are subject to an Order of Isolation, an Order of Quarantine, or if it is recommended that you self-quarantine during the pandemic.
You'll be asked a series of questions and, based on your answers, you'll be given guidance on what you need to do. Go to https://bit.ly/3bRsmGr. (Added April 30)
Beware of postal scams
The United States Postal Inspection Service issued an alert for consumers to be wary of opportunistic scammers who have “identified the public’s concern as a target for scams and fraud” during the COVID-19 crisis.
Fraud ranges from testing scams, supply scams and provider scams, to app scams and investment scams, all designed to capitalize on fear and convince targets to hand over money.
To protect oneself from the fraudsters, the USPIS recommends the following:
Be aware of charity scams and only contribute to established organizations;
Do not click on links in emails from sources that are unknown, especially those that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO);
Be wary of offers for vaccines, pills, potions, lotions or other products that purport to cure or treat COVID-19;
Do not provide financial or personal information to anyone who isn’t known or trusted;
Resist pressure tactics when making financial decisions, and
Consult with a friend or family member before making any payments.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted by scammers should contact the USPIS online at https://www.uspis.gov/report/ or call 1-877-876-2455. (Added April 29)
Plasma donors wanted at WPH
If you wish to donate blood plasma and meet the necessary criteria, email dsammartin@wphospital.org. Dr. Daniel Sammartino is a physician at White Plains Hospital with a background in oncology. The criteria for plasma donation are as follows: Have a documented positive test at the time of diagnosis — paperwork must be available; must be symptom-free from cough, shortness of breath and fever for 14 days prior to donation; and in addition, the donor must be blood type compatible. Your physician will let you know what blood types are compatible. (Added April 29)
Value Line available online
With a Scarsdale Public Library card, patrons may now access Value Line online. Value Line is an independent investment research and financial publishing firm based in New York City. It provides data and research into all aspects of world financial markets. Whether a beginning investor or a veteran looking for high-impact ideas, Value Line can be a useful tool. (Added April 29)
Pen Pals for Life — connecting with Seniors
Two Scarsdale students, Matthew and Jordan Knispel, are leading the effort in New York to help seniors in our community. Matthew, a junior at Scarsdale High School, is president of the New York division and Jordan, a seventh grader at Scarsdale Middle School, is vice president.
The mission of Pen Pals For Life is to connect people at a time when social distancing has become the new reality. The founders realized seniors might be feeling isolated and thought this could be an opportunity to become a “grand-friend” to an elderly person.
Explaining the mission, Matthew said, “As a teenager I am very lucky to have my parents and sister with me every day. But so many people are not as fortunate. When my grandma was living in a local nursing home we visited her several times a week. When social distancing began I immediately thought of the residents in nursing homes and how lonely this would be for them. Feeling connected is now more important than ever and I am very happy to be able to bring this program to New York and help our local community.”
Students can send a letter, a picture, or even a short video clip to their assigned senior to brighten their day and let them know they are not alone. Two senior centers are already enrolled and the program is looking to add as many student volunteers as possible to meet the demand. If you are — or know — a senior looking to connect, visit PenPalsForLife.com. Click “join us” and enter contact information under Seniors.
For those who volunteer, it could be a meaningful, fulfilling experience knowing a connection is being made and you’re helping someone in this time of crisis. (Added April 29)
Village trustees to meet
The Scarsdale Board of Trustees meeting, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, will instead meet at 7 p.m. on the Zoom video conferencing service. Members of the public can participate online at zoom.us/s/516395144, or call into the meeting by dialing 1-929-436-2866 and entering the meeting ID: 516-395-144. (Added April 27)
Health insurance
Uninsured New Yorkers can apply for coverage through nystateofhealth.ny.gov or directly to insurers during a special enrollment period that ends May 15. If you lost employer coverage, you must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage. Because of a loss of income, New Yorkers may also be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, subsidized Qualified Health Plans or Child Health Plus. (Added April 27)
2 golf courses open
Two of the county-owned golf courses — Mohansic in Yorktown Heights and Hudson Hills in Ossining — opened for play Saturday, April 25.
Reservations can be made at golf.westchestergov.com.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said opening the two courses will serve as a test cast for balancing the need to get fresh air during the stay-at-home advisory. County parks remain open for socially distanced activities.
The courses will be operated under the following guidelines:
- Golfers are asked to check in early for tee times. A minimal number of guests are allowed in the pro shop at one time.
- Tee times have longer intervals between them and reduction of operating hours is being implemented.
- Flagsticks are to be left in the holes untouched and bunkers are not to be raked by golfers.
- Rakes, ball washers and coolers have been removed from the courses.
- Golfers are instructed to not gather in groups or clusters while on or off the golf course.
- Restaurants at both courses are closed for both seated and takeout service. (Added April 27)
Online kindergarten registration
The Scarsdale School District encourages parents to complete online kindergarten registration as soon as possible. Current residents who expect to have a child attend kindergarten during the 2020-21 school year are encouraged to complete the process early to ensure a smooth placement process. Prospective kindergartners may register at any time prior to the start of the school year. Children whose fifth birthday falls on or before Dec. 31, 2020 may be registered for the 2020-21 school year.
Visit scarsdaleschools.org/registration for instructions on how to register online.
Enrollment in one of the five elementary schools (Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge) is determined by the neighborhood in which you reside. If you do not know which elementary school serves your neighborhood, contact the district registrar, Nunzia Mauro, via email at registrar@scarsdaleschools.org. (Added April 27)
EMT basic original and refresher online courses
Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps is offering online courses preparing individuals as entry level New York State Emergency Medical Technicians in career and volunteer positions.
- May 4 through June 29: EMT basic original online course — a condensed course requiring participation every day, whether it’s live or independent study.
- May 12 through Aug. 20: EMT basic original and refresher online course — taught over a three and a half month period at a slower pace.
Both courses consist of live lectures and lab groups via Zoom, online recoded lectures, required reading and quizzes.
The course fee may be reimbursable to those who ride with SVAC or other DOH-approved EMS agencies.
For more info and registration, visit ScarsdaleVAC.com or call 914-722-2288. (Added April 27)
Bake Back America
Scarsdale resident (and Scarsdale High School grad) Herbert Subin and his family have organized a fundraiser to provide meals and snacks to hospitals, first responders, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. Bake Back America is committed to inspire individuals and communities across the country to deliver baked goods, meals and PPE to first responders, essential workers and those in need during this challenging time.
How to make a difference:
- Donate — 100% of donations go to recipients for meals and snacks; any amount is appreciated.
- Pick your own recipient — For every $25 approximately five people will be fed. Lunch deliveries will be at noon and Bake Back America will handle all aspects of the delivery, coordinating with both recipients and restaurants.
- Bake — Choose a recipient you appreciate or one in need, bake and deliver on your own following safety procedures. BBA recommends individually wrapped snacks and social distancing delivery. Share a photo to be published to inspire others.
- Restaurant owners — If you want to donate meals or leftover food email bakebackamerica@gmail.com.
Bake Back America has already donated thousands of meals, snacks, gifts and PPE to first responders, essential workers and those in need. For more information or to get involved, go to bakebackamerica.com. (Added April 27)
‘Wrap A Ribbon’ and say thanks
The Westchester Recreation And Parks Society (WRAPS) has begun to tie ribbons in parks as a way of recognizing all of the heroes fighting COVID-19 so we can all remain safe. By cloaking the trees with colors — red indicates food service and supply chain workers, white recognizes all essential workers, and blue expresses gratitude to all the health care providers and first responders — separate ribbons or all in one, it doesn’t matter — we recognize our heroes by showing pride and gratitude.
WRAPS “Wrap A Ribbon” campaign has begun to take hold in Eastchester and Tarrytown and it is hoped it will flourish throughout the county and state. Show your support and gratitude to all those serving us now. (Added April 23)
Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month student contest
The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is sponsoring a student contest for grades 7 through 12 to raise awareness about genocide and to remember those who were lost as a result of “man’s inhumanity to man.”
Create an original project in visual arts, poetry, music, or other media of artistic expression that commemorates some aspect of a genocide which has occurred in the 20th or 21st centuries. Examples include the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, the Cambodian Genocide, the Bosnian Genocide, the Rwandan Genocide, the Genocide in Darfur, and many others.
The deadline for submission is April 30. Projects need to be submitted by email to Julie Scallero, co-director of education, at jscallero@hhrecny.org, with the following information: name, grade, email address, school, social studies teacher, project title and a brief four or five sentence description of the project.
All projects will be evaluated by the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center’s co-directors of education, Julie Scallero and Steve Goldberg.
Three winners (one for grades 7 and 8, one for grades 9 and 10, and one for grades 11 and 12) will receive a certificate and will have their projects announced on Facebook and Instagram.
Additionally, a donation, on the winners’ behalf, will be made to the AFYA Foundation, whose mission is to improve global health by rescuing surplus medical supplies and delivering them to underserved health systems around the world.
Questions? Email Julie Scallero at jscallero@hhrecny.org or Steve Goldberg at sgoldberg@hhrecny.org.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3bC1YQM. (Added April 23)
GNC Earth Day raffle
April 22, 2020 celebrates 50 years of Earth Day, and Greenburgh Nature Center is holding an Earth Day raffle where participants can win a basket of sustainable products including an Earth Machine compost bin. Enter from now through April 29 for a chance to take home eco-friendly goodies.
In keeping with sustainability efforts, the raffle will be completely paperless. To enter, go to greenburghnaturecenter.org. Your ticket purchase will directly support the care of the nature center's animals and grounds during this critical time. (Added April 22)
Raider Strong apparel
Scarsdale athletes have not yet been able to compete in spring sports this season. Rather than dwelling on that disappointment, a group of athletes and parents are demonstrating their teamwork by creating a platform to help support frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis while honoring Scarsdale Raider Pride and Scarsdale Unity.
Raider Strong apparel is available for purchase with all proceeds dedicated toward helping frontline workers. Through a partnership with Giannoni’s Deli, a meal will be delivered to frontline workers at White Plains Hospital for each Raider Strong T-shirt bought. To order, visit shsmwc2020.itemorder.com/.
In addition, Maroon and White face masks are being sold; visit turn2sportsllc.com/scarsdale-strong.
Order T-shirts and face masks by Monday, April 27, at noon. (Added April 22)
One-to-one help for library resources
If you’re having trouble going virtual with library resources, schedule a Zoom meeting with one of the tech-savvy Scarsdale librarians (Zoom instructions are included on the Scarsdale library calendar). Register at bit.ly/2VsrmTg for a 30-minute one-on-one appointment on Zoom. A librarian will contact you with a specific time to "meet". (Added April 22)
Pen Pals For Life
Students in the Scarsdale community are eager to build lasting pen pal connections. If you are — or know — a senior looking to connect, visit PenPalsForLife.com. Click “join us” and enter contact information under Seniors.
The mission of Pen Pals For Life is to connect people at a time when social distancing has become the new reality. The founders realized seniors might be feeling isolated and thought this could be an opportunity to become a “grand-friend” to an elderly person.
PenPalsForLife.com allows students and adults to sign up to become a pen pal. Each participant will be assigned an email address where they can send communications to their senior pen pal. Ideally, participants will write at least twice a week to the senior during this time of social distancing. In some cases, the senior may be able to write back; in some cases, they may not. But either way, sharing stories, jokes, pictures or just a note of friendship will be uplifting and heartwarming to those elderly people alone in their communities and homes. For those who volunteer, it could be a meaningful, fulfilling experience knowing a connection is being made and you’re helping someone in this time of crisis. (Added April 22)
Create a Scarsdale flag
A local history site, ScarsdaleSecrets.com, is hosting a contest: Create a Scarsdale Flag, for Scarsdale kids and teens. Winners get a basket of candy delivered to their door courtesy of the sponsor, CandyRox.
Email Lee and Jennifer Fischman at flagcontest@scarsdalesecrets.com for more details. (Added April 21)
Support health care heroes
The Friends of White Plains Hospital recognize the tireless efforts of the nurses, doctors and countless other essential workers all fighting on the front line to keep our community safe. You can show your support by purchasing a lawn sign in support of these health care heroes.
For a $50 donation, someone from White Plains Hospital will personally deliver a sign, “I support Our HEALTHCARE HEROES. We Love You White Plains Hospital,” and place it on your lawn.
If you’d like to get one of these signs for your front yard, the link is wphospital.org/covid19help/signsupport. (Added April 19)
Help keep health workers safe
On two Saturdays, April 18 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., New York Medical College students will be available to collect donations to help keep our health workers safe. The students will be at Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Pkwy Road, in Valhalla.
Unopened, sealed boxes are preferred but any contribution will be accepted — all PPE: masks (n95s, surgical, procedural), gloves, goggles, sanitizer, etc.
Questions or concerns? Contact Naveena Sunkara at 929-279-2785. (April 15)
Park staff offers nature programs online
Westchester County Parks offers a number of creative ways to bring the parks to you, while social distancing.
Some of the activities available now or coming soon are computer or smartphone based; several programs involve interactive fun for children while others offer information for people of all ages.
Current activities that can be accessed through @WestchesterParks (Facebook); @WestchesterPark (Twitter) @westchestercountyparks (Instagram) are:
- Naturalist Story Time — children’s engagement every Wednesday with different staff naturalist or curator
- Short videos featuring the nature center staff, including “Solitary Bees” at Read Sanctuary
- Natural egg dye “how-to” instruction sheet
- Zoom — Westchester County Parks virtual backgrounds for Zoom teleconferencing available through social media.
Playland Playhouse also offers challenging games at bit.ly/3cjOlWj. (April 15)
Scarsdale Sanitation: Pickups and service changes
During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Department of Public Works Sanitation Division is working hard to reduce staffing to provide essential sanitation services. To keep personnel safe, maintain the pickup schedule and reduce the likelihood that a pickup is missed, the sanitation department asks the following:
• No loose garbage. Bag all garbage or place it in a trash can for pickup.
• No bulk trash until after the emergency is over.
• Make trash visible from the driveway entrance. If it can’t be seen from the street, it may be missed.
• Monitor for service changes. Any service changes will be communicated by press release.
• Be patient. The department is operating with 50% of its normal staffing, with personnel unfamiliar with the routes chipping in to help.
The Recycling Office is closed to the public. However, residents may call 914-722-1294 with recycling questions.
To support social distancing, the number of vehicles permitted on-site at the recycling center will be limited by stopping traffic at the scale. Be patient as you wait to be waved up by staff. Once on the property, dispose of your items and leave the property as quickly as possible. (Added April 14)
Census 2020
While probably not at the forefront of your mind during the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t forget to complete the 2020 census. For the first time ever, you can fill out the Census online, or complete the form you get in your mailbox and send it back.
If you haven’t already filled it out, go to 2020census.gov/en.html to make sure you count.
The deadline to respond has been extended to Aug. 14. (Added April 13)
Closures extended through April
Schools and nonessential businesses are to remain closed for an additional two weeks through April 29 in accordance with an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The order is in effect to maintain social distancing as a measure to help slow the spread of coronoavirus. (Added April 13)
Collection for food pantry
The coronavirus pandemic has created “the perfect storm” for food pantries and the growing number of Americans who depend on them. As layoffs and shuttered businesses have created a surge in demand, pantries find themselves dangerously low on supplies. Many pantries depend on donations from grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses, but the recent shutdowns and hoarding of food has left these establishments with little spare inventory to contribute.
To help food-insecure people in Westchester, Adam Wasserman, a student at Scarsdale High School, is collecting and delivering food donations to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization based in Rye which feeds more than 10,000 county residents weekly.
Everyday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., there will be a donation box at the end of Wasserman’s driveway, 9 Wayside Lane. “Donations of any food items will be appreciated and will help people in urgent need during this crisis,” Wasserman said. (Added April 12)
Golf courses shutter
All county golf courses have been ordered to close according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, updated April 9 to include the courses in the list of nonessential businesses. Previously, county golf courses, including Saxon Woods in Scarsdale, had instituted social distancing practices and remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Added April 9)
Village budget forum
The tentative village budget has been posted on scarsdale.com and will be addressed at an online budget hearing Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m.), with time set aside for public comment via teleconferencing. The meeting will be held via Zoom.us; meeting ID is 309-981-121. (Added April 9)
Celebrate Earth Day all month long
The Greenburgh Nature Center will share tips, activities and projects on social media that can be done at home to help nurture our planet and connect with nature. For more information, visit greenburghnaturecenter.org/recycling-composting/.
In addition, Westchester County and GNC have partnered to offer discounts on home composters and rain barrels; the offer ends April 22. For details, visit bit.ly/2RlAyXm. (Added April 8)
FSW provides grocery delivery to seniors
Family Services of Westchester (FSW)’s RideConnect program is helping older adults 60-plus in Westchester and southern Putnam County who need shopping and delivery of groceries or medication. The program has hundreds of volunteers available to shop so that the vulnerable population can stay home and safeguard their health during the COVID-19 outbreak.
RideConnect’s core mission is to provide transportation resources for older adults 60-plus, and it has mobilized quickly to meet the new demand for delivery services to seniors and those who are immunocompromised. In the first week of launching the expanded service, its volunteer force doubled from 300 to nearly 700.
RideConnect continues to provide seniors with transportation to essential medical appointments like chemotherapy and dialysis. FSW also offers mental health counseling available by telephone or video for those experiencing depression, anxiety, grief or other issues. Visit bit.ly/2JMFq3u for details.
For more information about RideConnect, visit bit.ly/2UTY3J8.
Volunteers needed to help small businesses
Westchester County is seeking volunteers to help small business owners complete applications for SBA and Paycheck Protection Program assistance for the following programs:
- SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance;
- SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan;
- Paycheck Protection Program applications.
Volunteers will be provided training on all aspects of the application process. The training will be provided by webinar, and the materials and step-by-step application guides will be provided to the volunteers.
The volunteers will not be providing guidance/recommendations on which loan programs to apply for, but rather will be addressing specific questions on the applications selected by the applicant.
If interested, email EconomicDevelopment@westchestergov.com. (Added April 7)
Free meditation to relieve stress
New York State has partnered with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, to offer free meditation and mindfulness content for all New Yorkers as a mental health resource for residents coping with the unprecedented public health crisis. New Yorkers can access a collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home mindful workouts, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety at headspace.com/ny. (Added April 7)
JCCMW online
The JCC of Mid-Westchester is providing programming online without charge as well as teaching in private online classes. Visit jccmw.org/virtual/ for a schedule of virtual fitness classes. (Added April 6)
Museum of Modern Art offers free online courses
Immerse yourself in ideas and see your world in new ways through art. In MoMA’s free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), you will hear directly from artists and designers, look closely at works in the museum’s collection and exhibitions, and join a community of learners. Enroll any time and complete the course at your own pace. Visit coursera.org/moma to choose the course and enroll. (Added April 3)
Volunteer New York!
A virtual volunteer center has been set up by Volunteer New York! with opportunities to support your community while homebound. Visit bit.ly/3bM1JSS to help those less fortunate than yourself. (Added April 3)
Craft ideas while sheltering at home
- Sweet Craft Kits Will Save the Day — get your creativity flowing with an inspiring art challenge
- Banish “I’m Bored!” with activities for kids
- 38 Completely Genius Trash-to-Treasure Crafts
- Amazing Before-and-After Furniture Flips
Free craft classes every Wednesday and Friday will be offered on Facebook at 3 p.m.
- April 3 — Muffin Cup Flowers: Make a flower arrangement using cupcake and muffin liners
- April 8 — Toilet Paper Roll Crafts: Turn toilet paper and towel rolls into something fun and magical
And so much more at goodhousekeeping.com/home/craft-ideas/. (Added April 3)
Virtual WJCS gala available through April 5
WJCS-Westchester Jewish Community Services' Gala on March 31, which pivoted from an in-person gala to an online event due to the coronavirus and need for social isolation, was an overwhelming success. Almost 1,200 people visited the nonprofit organization's website WJCS.com to take part.
The gala had all of the elements of an in-person gala (except food and drink). Videos included “The Faces of WJCS,” words of welcome by Diamond and WJCS board member Mariquita Blumberg, and speeches by honorees Ellen Gelboim and Bob Mensch. Four of WJCS' 80-plus programs were featured in the Give for Good Auction with individuals sharing on video their personal and moving stories of overcoming mental health problems, dealing with the emotional repercussions of being a second generation Holocaust survivor, needing a safe space as an LGBTQ youth, and experiencing relief and gratitude as the parent of a young adult with developmental disabilities who has gained fulfillment and more independent living in a WJCS group home. Donors also gave generously to WJCS's COVID-19 emergency initiative.
For those who didn't have the opportunity to take part in the WJCS Virtual but Vital Gala or the Give for Good Auction, the gala will stay "live" on WJCS.com through Sunday, April 5. (Added April 2)
ICES offers student scholarships
International Cultural Exchange Services invites high school juniors and seniors who value the importance of cross-cultural understanding to apply for one of five $1,000 scholarships. “Why is cross-cultural understanding important to our future?” Share your thoughts in a 750- to 1,500-word essay on this topic.
ICES is a nonprofit youth exchange organization which offers high school students the opportunity to study abroad while living with a host family and to study in a local high school for an academic year or semester.
Completed application and essay must be submitted by email by May 1.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2wdb72U. (Added April 2)
ShopRite hiring
Wakefern Food Corp. and its cooperative members are hiring to fill a variety of positions at both retail stores and warehouses to help service the dramatic increase in demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Store associates across the cooperative’s five retail banners, including ShopRite, are working around the clock to provide essential services and are seeking to fill hundreds of positions to ensure communities have access to fresh foods and necessities.
Workers hired will benefit from a temporary $2 per hour wage premium that went into effect Sunday, March 22. New associates may also benefit from enhanced sick leave and attendance policies designed to assist with financial and health concerns.
If interested, visit https://bit.ly/3bD2hui. (Added April 2)
Scarsdale library update
The Scarsdale Public Library has updated its website for easy access to all online resources during the pandemic. When visiting its homepage, scarsdalelibrary.org, new categories are provided including eBooks, eAudio, Entertainment, Online Programs & Activities, Student Resources, and more. (Added April 2)
Send a message of appreciation to hospital workers
As White Plains Hospital meets the demand of an influx of COVID-19 patients, its teams are working around the clock to heal the sick and prevent the spread of disease.
The hospital has been flooded with an outpouring of community support — whether it’s donated food, supplies or heartfelt tributes. More people are reaching out every day to ask “How can I help?”
A community outreach opportunity available to everyone is a messaging frame available to all at bit.ly/3dMnrrL. People can use it to write a message, draw a picture or get creative to celebrate these essential frontline workers. These messages can be shared on social media with #WPHCommunityLove and emailed to: wphcmail@wphospital.org or mailed to: White Plains Hospital Community Love, 101 East Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601.
All messages will be on display at the hospital for all frontline workers to read during shift changes and breaks. In addition, those wishing to make a donation to the hospital during this critical time can do so at wphospital.org/covid19help. (Added April 1)
Greenburgh outreach
A list of supermarkets and pharmacies that have home delivery services is posted on the Greenburgh website at greenburghny.com.
It's safer for people to stay at home as much as possible since the number of people with coronavirus is increasing. If you are a senior in Edgemont, Hartsdale or Unincorporated Greenburgh, or know of seniors there who need help and are not receiving assistance, contact Town Supervisor Paul Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com or 914-438-1343, the town of Greenburgh Nutrition Program Director Lynda Maranino at lmaranino@greenburghny.com, 914-989-1807, or Greenburgh Department of Community Resources Commissioner André G. Early at tharper@greenburghny.com, 914-989-3620. (Added April 1)
Metro-North Railroad schedule
Metro-North Railroad is operating on a Saturday schedule on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines until further notice. The amended schedule provides all-day service for health care workers, first responders and essential employees who are on the frontlines of this public health crisis, from early in the morning until after midnight. The schedule has additional trains in the morning and afternoon peak periods, and hourly service during off-peak midday and evening periods.
During this special schedule, off-peak fares will be in effect. The reduction in service follows a significant drop in ridership in response to federal, state and local health precautionary directives against COVID-19. The measure is also being taken to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.
- On weekends, there will be no train or bus service between Wassaic and Southeast.
- Starting Saturday, April 4, an hourly service will run on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines on weekends until further notice.
- The previously publicized March 29 schedule change will not go into effect until further notice.
You can access the amended schedule at bit.ly/2QXn8k7.
For train times, and real-time arrival and departure times on your phone, go to bit.ly/2UT8BXN.
Also, the north end entrances of Grand Central Terminal are closed until further notice. Other areas of the terminal may be closed temporarily on a periodic basis to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.
All ticket offices are temporarily closed for coronavirus precautions. Customers can use cash, credit, debit and contactless cards at ticket vending machines to make their ticket purchases. Customers can also go to mta.info/mta-eTix-promo, the electronic ticketing app that works directly from your smartphone.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, stations are being disinfected twice daily, trains are being sanitized daily, and a complete cleaning of trains is being performed every 72 hours. (Added April 1)
Small Business Association simplifies application for loans
The Small Business Administration has established a new, simplified, online application portal for Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The portal can be reached at sba.gov/disaster.
Businesses that successfully submitted an application or uploaded documents late last week via the temporary document upload portal do not have to take additional action as their applications have been received for processing. Anyone that was unable to complete an application on the prior application portal and/or did not upload their application to the document upload portal, should restart their application via the new portal.
Advances of up to $10,000 on Economic Injury Disaster Loans also may be available through a form on the portal. If approved, these funds can be used for payroll and other operating expenses and will be forgiven. This advance may be available even if your EIDL application was declined or is still pending. If you wish to apply for the advance on your EIDL, visit sba.gov/disaster as soon as possible to fill out a new, streamlined application. In order to qualify for the advance, you need to submit this new application even if you previously submitted an EIDL application. Applying for the advance will not impact the status or slow your existing application. (Added April 1)
Scarsdale Adult School moves classes online
All in-person classes of the Scarsdale Adult School are canceled through May 31. Online learning via Zoom will begin Monday, April 6.
To find online classes visit bit.ly/2wWTWCO, where they are displayed near the top of the All Classes page. There are classes in humanities, recreation, skill development and enhancement, and personal and professional growth. More classes will be added daily.
Before attending an online class using Zoom, students should familiarize themselves with the audio and video settings on the computer, laptop or mobile device that they intend to use for class. The Zoom Help Center offers a number of tutorials designed to introduce you to that app, including an informative video on how to join a Zoom meeting as a participant, at bit.ly/3aLYKcQ.
If you have an idea for a new e-class or instructor, contact Executive Director Jill Serling at director@scarsdaleadultschool.org.
This week's free edutainment offers two special events that had been recorded thanks to the A/V department of the Scarsdale School District: a visit with author Dani Shapiro from June 11, 2019 at vimeo.com/360530477 and Tales from the ’Dale and Beyond from March 14, 2019 at vimeo.com/329939915.
Check back regularly to browse the catalog as more online courses are offered. (Added April 1)
Scarsdale library resources
The Scarsdale library staff is checking email Monday to Friday at scaref@wismail.org and is available to answer questions and help with online resources. They have expanded their e-book and audiobook collection and can recommend reading selections. They can also point patrons in the right direction for research and films.
Some online resources available:
- Tutor.com has expanded hours; students can now reach a tutor from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 15. Library card and PIN number are required.
- LearningExpress Library™ includes resources such as skills development, practice tests and college prep. Also a Software Skills Center for those who want to improve their skills.
- Kanopy at wls.kanopy.com has more than 30,000 documentaries, classic, foreign and Indie films on desktop, mobile and Roku. Now you can watch 20 films per month; visit bit.ly/2UAC5eh for a list of films that do not use your credits.
- Acorn TV at bit.ly/2WVWmw6 streams mysteries, dramas and comedies from Britain and beyond. Binge watch a classic series or discover a new favorite show. Unlimited seven-day passes.
- Hoopla (hoopladigital.com) offers more than a million titles in six different formats: movies, TV, music albums, audiobooks, e-books and comics/graphic novels. Limits have been increased to 10 credits per month.
- Cloud Library has 60 new titles in both audio and e-book form with more to come.
- OverDrive also has new e-books and audiobooks. Download the Libby by Overdrive app, then log in with your card number and PIN. (Added March 31)
Volunteer Service Awards available
The Junior League of Central Westchester seeks female high school juniors in central Westchester — Eastchester, Greenburgh, Scarsdale or White Plains — who are committed to community service to apply for one of its Volunteer Service Awards, which includes $500. Applicants must attend one of the high schools in the area.
The award is given to promote volunteerism and to support the development of young women.
The JLCW is an organization of more than 225 women from Eastchester, Greenburgh, Scarsdale and White Plains who work with local nonprofit organizations to identify community needs and develop effective and responsive programs to serve those needs. The organization provides leadership, volunteers and funding for community projects.
For an application, visit bit.ly/JLCWVSA or email the League’s community development director at JLCWcommunitydevelopment@gmail.com for the application and additional details.
Applications, including letters of reference, must be submitted by June 1. (Added March 31)
Broadway online: a theater lover’s guide to streaming
Below is a list of Netflix offerings including live recordings of original productions from Broadway and beyond. For those who don’t subscribe to Netflix, there is a 30-day free trial period. You may cancel any time before the 30 days are up; Netflix will email a reminder three days before the 30-day period ends. The trial period includes all Netflix TV shows and movies as well.
“Jersey Boys,” a 2014 film starring John Lloyd Young, Erich Bergen and Michael Lomenda. Adapted from the Broadway musical and starring Broadway’s original Frankie Valli, Clint Eastwood directs this musical film that takes a closer look at how four guys from New Jersey came together to form one of the most iconic music groups of the 1960s, The Four Seasons. Visit netflix.com/title/70299748.
“Oh, Hello on Broadway,” a 2017 Broadway show starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. Stand-up comedians Mulaney and Kroll star as “two delusional geriatrics,” in a recording of their hit limited-run Broadway engagement. Visit netflix.com/title/80168221.
“Springsteen on Broadway,” a 2018 Broadway show starring Bruce Springsteen. The rock star’s one-man show includes his playing acoustic versions of some of his greatest hits and sharing personal life stories. Visit netflix.com/title/80232329.
“Shrek the Musical,” a 2013 Broadway show starring Brian d’Arcy James, Sutton Foster and Christopher Sieber. This kid-friendly tale of how a crotchety monster with a heart of gold finds his true love and saves his kingdom from the evil Lord Farquaad has a musical score by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire and is fun for all to watch. Visit netflix.com/title/70253398.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a 2007 film starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Alan Rickman. The film was adapted from the Tony Award-winning 1979 musical of the same name, which also held Broadway revivals in 1989 and 2005. Directed by Tim Burton. Visit netflix.com/title/70077544.
“Mike Birbiglia: The New One,” a 2019 Broadway show starring Mike Birbiglia. The three-month run of this performance was filmed on Broadway. It’s a hilarious yet profound one-man show of Birbiglia’s emotional and physical journey to parenthood. Visit netflix.com/title/81062293.
“American Son,” a 2019 film starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale and Jeremy Jordan. The film team features the same writer, director and reprise performances by the original cast. Staged more like a play than a movie, the performance captures the same compelling energy from the Broadway version. Visit netflix.com/title/81024100. (Added March 31)
Zoom virtual class: Seed starting 101
For those who enjoy gardening, Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold an online class Wednesday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., through Zoom. After you register you'll get a link to the online class. Grow everything from artichokes to zucchini from seed at home. Save money and enjoy the miraculous process of seed germination and plant growth in your home and get your garden started early.
Techniques covered will be cold stratification and scarification as well as simple recipes for making your own potting and fertilizer mixes. Tools such as grow lights, heat mats and soil blocks will be discussed. Instructor Jennie Cramer is CCE’s horticulture program manager and coordinates the Master Gardener Volunteer Program. She is a former conservation biologist with a passion for organic gardening, regenerative agriculture, natural history and botanical education. She is especially smitten with the intricacies of seeds.
The fee is $10 to $30 per person self-determined sliding scale, pay what you can afford. (Note: There is an option when you register for "Corona Virus Solidarity Pricing" for those who find themselves unable to pay at this time.) For more info, visit bit.ly/33VkXTr. Register at bit.ly/2WTGudJ.
Questions? Contact Cramer at jrc10@cornell.edu or 607-272-2292, ext. 146.
To download and install Zoom: Go to zoom.us/download and from the Download Center click on the Download button under “Zoom Client For Meetings.” This application will automatically download when you start your first Zoom meeting but installing before class is a good idea. Once the download is complete proceed with installing the Zoom application onto your computer. Once Zoom is installed click on the emailed Zoom link to begin viewing the class in Zoom. (Added March 30)
Families First Coronavirus Response Act – Q and A
The U.S. Department of Labor has posted Questions and Answers regarding implementation of certain provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). Visit bit.ly/39tLKY7.
The Department of Labor has also issued the following implementation guidance pursuant to the FFCRA:
- ETA: Unemployment Insurance Program letter 13-20 at bit.ly/2JtTazO.
- WHD: Fact Sheet for Employees at bit.ly/2UO3Miw.
- WHD: Fact Sheet for Employers at bit.ly/2Ur5KGq.
- WHD: Posters for federal employees at bit.ly/39uCnHq.
- WHD: Posters for other employees at bit.ly/3dFvtT4.
- WHD: Field Assistance Bulletin at bit.ly/3avi3r0. (Added March 30)
Children's concerts on YouTube
The Scarsdale Public Library has made available two concerts for children. Chi-Chi has recorded a full program, 30 minutes in length, for children up to 5 years old. She introduces the audience to the violin and the viola. It can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=-Ljpr_loPSI.
And Robert the Guitar Guy has recorded a few songs for children’s listening. View at youtube.com/watch?v=YMWwn0klUfs. (Added March 27)
SAS classes canceled through May 31; youtube videos available
The Scarsdale Adult School will begin the process of refunding all tuition for classes canceled through May 31 automatically, using the method of original payment, unless notified by March 27, with alternate instructions. Refunds will be issued as quickly as possible, starting on March 30. Should you be in a position to forgo the automatic refund, consider converting your tuition into a tax-deductible donation to Scarsdale Adult School or into a credit for use toward a future class.
Enjoy two videos from Anthony Robins, who had been scheduled to lead architectural walking tours this spring of Soho and of Rockefeller Center. “Art Deco Architecture in New York City” at youtube.com/watch?v=LnmTe6PibB4 is one of his talks given at the Skyscraper Museum in 2017 and “Grand Central Terminal: 100 Years of a New York Landmark” at youtube.com/watch?v=3Uko_hQ8dV8 which was recorded only a few weeks ago at the Mechanics Institute. (Added March 26)
Landscaping OK?
From Scarsdale Village: "Wondering whether landscapers can operate, #Scarsdale? Guidance is that basic maintenance, like grass cutting or clearing brush, is an essential service; decorative or landscape enhancement/beautification work is not authorized. Our local leaf blower ban begins June 1." (Added March 25)
Scarsdale Schools: breakfast, lunch and child care needs
Gov. Cuomo has requested all school districts provide two services to the community, child care for health care workers and first responders who are vital to the response efforts and food provision for any community members who are in need.
For community members who are serving vital roles in the response to COVID-19 and have no other means of child care, email childcare@scarsdaleschools.org with your request. Include your name, address, the number and age of children, your direct supervisor's contact information (to verify employment and eligibility), and the days and hours needed. Child care can be provided tentatively from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays during the closure. This service is only for vital roles in response to the outbreak and who do not have other child care alternatives.
Additionally, the district is providing breakfast and lunch "grab and go" bags between 11 a.m. and noon at Quaker Ridge Elementary School, 125 Weaver St. This distribution will continue every weekday during the closure. There are no restrictions on this service with the exception of living in the Scarsdale School District. In order to prepare an appropriate amount of food fill out the form at bit.ly/2xs6nXu. Pickup will be provided curbside at the bus circle and you will be asked to show your ID. To reduce the risk of spread, do not leave your car or try to enter the building; staff will meet you at the curb. (Added March 25)
The Safe Coalition offers resources for violence, mental health support
For many people, forced to be at home is not only unsettling but also dangerous. Those who regularly experience family violence (domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse) may see this behavior exacerbated during such stressful times. Survivors and victims can find local and national resources for both violence and mental health support below:
- Hope’s Door https://hopesdoorny.org/, shelter, counseling, legal assistance
- Pace Women’s Justice Center — legal assistance in obtaining a Family Court Order of Protection — 914-422-4188 (Legal Clinic), or 914-287-0739 (legal help-line)
- My Sisters’ Place https://mspny.org/, shelter, counseling, legal assistance
- Westchester County Office for Women https://women.westchestergov.com/
- Scarsdale Police Department — 914-722-1200 or 911
- Westchester DA’s office — 914-995-3000 for legal assistance
- https://www.thehotline.org/help/ includes National Domestic Violence hotline.
Despite statewide court reduction in services, a victim of domestic violence can still obtain an Order of Protection, either through the criminal courts or the family courts, or both. If in immediate danger, call the Scarsdale Police Department. (Added March 25)
Unsolicited telemarketing calls prohibited during state of emergency
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection has alerted businesses and consumers about state law related to telemarketing activity during a declared state of emergency. On Dec. 18, 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that prohibits unsolicited telemarketing sales calls to anyone in an area subject to a declared state of emergency.
The law, which went into effect immediately, makes it unlawful for any telemarketer doing business in New York to make an unsolicited telemarketing sales call to any person in a county, city, town or village under a declared state of emergency or disaster emergency. On March 7, the governor declared a state of emergency relating to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
An “unsolicited telemarketing sales call” means “any telemarketing sales call other than a call made:
- in response to an express written or verbal request by the customer; or
- in connection with an established business relationship, which has not been terminated by either party, unless such customer has stated to the telemarketer that such customer no longer wishes to receive the telemarketing sales calls of such telemarketer.”
Any consumer who has received an unsolicited telemarketing sales call during this declared state of emergency is encouraged to report it at donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222. When reporting, be prepared to provide details about the call. (Added March 25)
Anonymous donor to match donations
Westchester Community Foundation has launched the Westchester COVID-19 Response Fund. The public is invited to contribute to this fund. An anonymous donor will match all donations up to $1 million. Initial funding will go to established nonprofits that are addressing the pressing needs of Westchester County’s most vulnerable residents.
In addition, RXR Realty has contributed $1 million to its RXR Building Community Fund which is held at the Westchester Community Foundation. Those funds will support response efforts in the city of New Rochelle.
For more information, go to wcf-ny.org or contact Rossi at lrossi@wcf-ny.org or 914-671-6956. (Added March 25)
Freddie Mac helps borrowers impacted by COVID-19
As a result of the novel coronavirus, Freddie Mac has taken steps to protect those affected, either directly or indirectly. Specifically, for its Single-Family business, the company announced a nationwide suspension of all foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers living in homes owned by the company. It also announced a variety of additional mortgage relief options, including an expansion of its forbearance program, to incorporate additional impacted borrowers. The company also has reminded Servicers of its existing suite of mortgage relief options to assist borrowers, while also making additional disaster-related loan modifications available.
These measures are effective immediately and apply to borrowers unable to make their mortgage payments due to a decline in income resulting from the impact of COVID-19, regardless of whether they have contracted the virus.
Forbearance plans provide borrowers with payment relief for up to 12 months and suspend borrower late charges and penalties. It also suspends reporting to credit bureaus of past due payments of borrowers who are in a forbearance plan as a result of hardships attributable to this national emergency.
Borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their mortgage servicer — the company they send their monthly mortgage payments to — so they can explore one of the Freddie Mac workout options.
Freddie Mac’s mortgage relief options for borrowers impacted by COVID-19 include:
- Ensuring payment relief by providing borrowers forbearance for up to 12 months;
- Waiving assessments of penalties or late fees against borrowers;
- Suspending the reporting of delinquency related to forbearance, repayment or trial plans to credit bureaus; and
- Allowing Servicers to offer borrowers additional loss mitigation options that are typically only enacted to address natural disasters. This includes loan modifications that give Servicers options to provide payment relief or keep the payment the same post the forbearance period.
Borrowers are eligible for forbearance regardless of whether their property is owner occupied, a second home or an investment property.
The suspension of foreclosure sales and evictions is effective immediately and applies until May 17, 2020. If necessary, and at the direction of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Freddie Mac may extend the suspension of evictions beyond May 17.
For more information on Freddie Mac mortgage relief, visit My Home by Freddie Mac(SM). (Added March 25)
Westchester County amateur photo contest
The Greenburgh Public Library will host its 11th annual photography competition for adults and high school students Friday, May 1. Entries must be submitted digitally through March 31 as jpeg attachments emailed to photocontest@greenburghlibrary.org. If the library cannot install the exhibit of selected photos on May 1 as scheduled, the works will be displayed virtually online. For contest rules and details, visit greenburghlibrary.org. (Added March 25)
Web event with Carranza, SBA administrator
Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), will hold a live web event on COVID-19’s economic impacts and the SBA’s targeted relief efforts for the nation’s small businesses Friday, March 27, at 2 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2UEypXq. Registration is limited to the first 3,000 attendees.
Carranza will join the Small Business Roundtable and CEOs of the leading small business organizations for a discussion on the needs of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners during the economic fallout resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. They will discuss the economic relief efforts underway and resources available. (Added March 25)
Food scrap program updates
#Scarsdale, the curbside food scrap program, has been suspended until further notice. However, the recycling center at 110 Secor Road is operating as usual including accepting food scraps drop-off. (Added March 24)
Scarsdale Sanitation needs your help: COVID-19 measures
The Department of Public Works Sanitation Division is working hard to provide essential sanitation services during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Its measures include supplementing sanitation teams with personnel unaccustomed to collecting trash, unfamiliar with established sanitation routes.
To enhance the safety and efficiency of sanitation operations, the department requests residents to:
• Bag all garbage before putting out for collection or in a garbage can — no loose garbage;
• Refrain from putting out bulk trash that can be deferred until after the emergency is over;
• To avoid missed pickup, make sure your garbage/recycling is clearly visible to staff;
• Be patient with DPW staff — they are doing their best under difficult conditions. (Added March 24)
Scarsdale parks: Use restrictions update
In order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to promote social distancing, the following Scarsdale parks, recreation and conservation facilities are either closed or have modified use regulations:
All parks and public spaces — no public gatherings. Passive and solitary recreational use of open facilities and spaces is authorized, but social distancing (6 feet between nonfamily members) is necessary.
Aspen Park — Playground closed; passive use area open with mandatory social distancing.
Boulder Brook Field — Sporting field is closed.
Brite Avenue Tennis — Tennis and paddle courts are closed.
Chase Park — Passive use authorized with mandatory social distancing.
Colonial Acres Park — Playground closed; passive use area open with social distancing.
Corell Park — Playground closed; passive use area open with mandatory social distancing.
Crossway Complex — Fields 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, tennis courts and playground are all closed.
Davis Park — Playground closed; passive use area open with mandatory social distancing.
De Lima Park — Passive use authorized with mandatory social distancing.
George Field Park — Passive use authorized with mandatory social distancing.
Greenacres Playground — Playground closed.
Harwood Park and Library Pond — Passive use authorized with mandatory social distancing.
Hyatt Park — Athletic fields, playground and basketball courtsare all closed.
Memorial Garden — Passive use authorized with mandatory social distancing.
Red Maple Swamp — Passive use authorized with mandatory social distancing.
Scarsdale High School —Tennis and paddle courts closed. Turf Field closed.
Scarsdale Middle School — Tennis courts are closed.
Municipal Pool Complex — Closed.
Scout Field/Willow Playground — Sporting field and playground are both closed.
Supply Field — Sporting fields are closed.
Weinberg Nature Center — Center is closed and programs are canceled; trails are open with mandatory distancing.
Winston Field — Sporting field is closed.
Wynmor Park — Tennis court and playground are both closed.
Signs about usage restrictions are posted at each facility and fenced-in courts are locked. With regard to enforcement, residents may call Scarsdale Police Department nonemergency 914-722-1200 to report concerns. (Added March 24)
Postponed! 2020 SBA Health, Beauty & Wellness Fair
Based on the recent developments with the coronavirus, and keeping with the guidelines provided by the CDC and the New York State Department of Health, the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) has postponed the 2020 Health Beauty & Wellness Fair, which was scheduled for May 2.
All sponsorships and vendor commitments will be transferred and honored on the new date. Questions? Contact SBA at info@scarsdalebusinessalliance.com. (Added March 24)
Virtual but vital 2020 WJCS gala
Due to the coronavirus and Westchester residents possibly facing health challenges, the in-person gala to celebrate honorees Ellen Gelboim and Bob Mensch and the work of WJCS on March 31 will instead be a virtual gala at the same scheduled time.
A small group of WJCS staff and the honorees will be gathered at 7 p.m. to host a livestream gala program to be enjoyed from the comfort of home. The virtual gala will include all the highlights that WJCS galas always do, including salutes to the honorees, wise words from the honorees. heartwarming and compelling stories from WJCS clients and the Give for Good auction. The auction offers the opportunity for donors to direct their support to specific programs and populations that resonate with them. To those who have registered for the gala, know that your donation is 100% tax deductible.
The event will be live streaming through Zoom, a free app that may be downloaded on any device. Go to zoom.us/download to download Zoom in advance of the gala so it will be easy to livestream at gala time. A few days before the gala, a link to join the livestreamed gala will be sent. (Added March 24)
Some testing canceled
From Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman on March 20:
A short while ago, I received a memo from Betty Rosa, Chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents. An excerpt of this memo reads, "The purpose of this memorandum is to inform you that the New York State Education Department (NYSED) is suspending all NYS Elementary- and Intermediate-Level State Assessments for the remainder of the school year in response to the statewide closures of schools and districts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This suspension for the remainder of the school year applies to the following State testing programs:
New York State Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Tests
New York State Grades 3-8 Mathematics Tests
New York State Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test
New York State Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test
New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) in Grades K-12
New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-8 and high school.”
At this point, we have not heard about High School Regents exams, but we will notify the community as soon as we do. (Added March 22)
Stay off turf, playgrounds
From Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman: “Though we were hopeful to keep these open-air spaces available for our community, the District has decided to close the Butler Track & Field at Scarsdale High School. In light of new guidance on social distancing and our understanding of the current use, we can no longer keep these spaces open. Effective immediately, all District outdoor facilities including playgrounds, fields, and the track are closed indefinitely. We will communicate when we decide to reopen these spaces.” (Added March 22)
School budget forum to be held by Zoom
A board of education school budget forum will be held by Zoom Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at which time residents can watch the meeting and make comments during the public comment period.
The replay scheduled will be published the following day at scarsdaleschools.k12.ny.us/tv. (Added March 22)
The following announcements were published in The Scarsdale Inquirer on Friday, March 20:
Nature Centers (corrected)
All Greenburgh Nature Center programs are closed until at least the end of March. The Manor House and playground are closed, but the grounds are open. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the healing powers of nature by enjoying the peace of the 33-acre property and its hiking trails, as well as seeing the outdoor animals. Trails are open daily for walking from dawn to dusk and no pets are allowed.
All programs at the Weinberg Nature Center are cancelled. No volunteers are being accepted at this time; two workers alternate days they are working in order to care for the animals.
Scarsdale Village on Twitter
In order to keep the community up to date on COVID-19 as well as to maximize village messaging, you may now follow @ScarsdaleGov for official municipal news and information about #Scarsdale. If you don’t have a Twitter account and don’t want one, you may access and read the village’s Twitter posts through a web browser in the same fashion that you would access any other website.
DeCicco opens early for elderly, prepares meals
DeCicco Family Markets at 58 East Parkway is now opening at 7 a.m. for seniors first to give them a chance to shop. Doors will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday, to allow staff time to restock shelves.
The store will also be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by an outside cleaning service in addition to what is cleaned by staff during the day.
DeCicco will also prepare take-out orders like restaurants; customers can call the store to order a complete meal for them and their family. Menus will be posted daily. DeCicco’s phone number is 914-725-3807.
Helping those in need
Local volunteers and the Scarsdale Business Alliance have created scarsdalelocal.com, a website that connects local residents in Scarsdale with local/near Scarsdale businesses in need of immediate support.
Other community members have organized a fund, wphospital.org/covid19help, to support frontline health care workers at White Plains Hospital. The money will be used to buy meals from local restaurants for delivery to the hospital.
Central Taxi to the rescue
Central Taxi at the Scarsdale train station is operating with limited service but is available to deliver medicine, food and dry goods to the residents of Scarsdale, Hartsdale and the Mamaroneck strip. The fee will be the same as the cost of a taxi ride. If interested, text or call Peter, the manager, at 914-714-0994.
Bowl Dinner rescheduled
The Scarsdale Foundation 2020 Bowl Dinner has been rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 24. At that time, BK Munguia and Jon Mark will be honored and Scarsdale volunteers who make Scarsdale Shine On will be celebrated.
All sponsorships, table hosts and donations will remain pertinent and all purchased tickets will be transferred and honored on the new date.
Continue to honor friends and neighbors on the new Scarsdale Foundation Honor Roll at bit.ly/394vY5W.
Questions? Email ScarBowl@gmail.com or visit ScarsdaleFoundation.org.
Board meetings
Scheduled meetings in March for the Board of Architectural Review, the Scarsdale Planning Board and the Committee for Historic Preservation are canceled.
Girl Scout House/Scarsdale Seniors activities
All Girl Scout House activities are postponed until further notice.
Trips scheduled for Scarsdale Seniors, in March and April, have been canceled.
Scarsdale library closed
The Scarsdale Public Library has closed until further notice, at least through March 31. The village of Scarsdale is engaging a contractor to perform a complete and thorough cleaning of the Library Loft while it is closed.
Circulation of physical materials will be suspended. Do not return borrowed materials at this time; the book drop is locked. Do not leave items outside. You will be charged for their replacement costs. All fines incurred through this period will be waived.
If you have specific needs during the closure, staff will monitor the library’s email account at scaref@wlsmail.org and will try to answer questions.
The library has an extensive collection of online services including eBooks, eAudios, downloadable magazines and movies. Visit the LISTEN•READ•WATCH page of scarsdalelibrary.org for information and updates regarding reopening the library.
Adult School classes
Scarsdale Adult School classes through Sunday, May 31, are canceled.
All tuition will be refunded automatically, using the method of original payment, unless SAS hears from you by Friday, March 27, with alternate instructions. Refunds will be issued as quickly as can be processed, starting March 30. All students who were registered for classes that had been scheduled to begin before June should expect to receive class-specific emails to that effect over the course of the next few days.
If in a position to forgo the automatic refund, consider converting your tuition into a tax-deductible donation to Scarsdale Adult School or into a credit for use toward a future class.
Until the Scarsdale Adult School can reopen, it intends to offer free, lecture-style videos as a public service to the community. As instructors begin this creative process, you may view author visits with Mike Lupica at vimeo.com/359458858 and Visit with Anna Quindlen at vimeo.com/297332710.
Songs for Seeds goes online
Songs for Seeds is moving classes online. Videos will be included in daily emails and on social media to parents who have children enrolled in classes. Specially curated materials and videos from favorite classes will be shared through its newsletter, website and social media channels.
Articles, recipes and other fun projects will also be provided throughout the upcoming weeks.For more information, contact Dana Fisher at dana@songsforseeds.com.
School boards to meet
— Scarsdale Board of Education will hold virtual meetings via Zoom videoconferencing Mondays, March 23 and 30.
On March 23, the board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a budget forum to review the draft proposed 2020-21 school budget, followed by community responses and board discussion via Zoom. See box on page 12 of the printed Scarsdale Inquirer for instructions on how to use Zoom.
After the budget session concludes, a board business meeting will cover the district’s eLearning; 2018 bond projects and 2019-20 plant improvement projects; a bid for elevator projects; a gift proposal from Maroon and White for lights at Butler Field; and approval of the purchase and installation of lights.
The meeting will replay on cable SPS-TV. The replay schedule will be posted the following day on the TV link at scarsdaleschools.org. The video recording will also be posted on the board of education Video Library link for on demand viewing.
— Edgemont Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. with the use of Zoom videoconferencing. The agenda and details for the public to participate by remote access will be posted on Edgemont.org by Tuesday afternoon, March 24.
Gift to schools
Scarsdale School Board accepted a gift from the Greenacres Elementary School in the amount of $18,781.65 to cover the cost of grade-level grant requests for items and products that support classroom learning.
Edgemont SBNC
The 15-member Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee has recommended Monica Sganga and Jennifer DeMarrais to fill two impending vacancies on the Edgemont Board of Education.
Edgemont SBNC chair Andrea Weiss issued a statement March 18 to report the committee had four “very strong” nominees this year, and, “although Nareen Jabbour and Rebecca Ascher were not nominated, the committee was very impressed with both Nareen and Rebecca during the evaluation process and hope that they will seek nomination to the Board of Education in the future.”
A candidates’ forum is scheduled at the Edgemont Community Council’s annual meeting April 22 in the Greenville School cafeteria.
Community meetings halted
In keeping with current health department recommendations regarding social distancing during this state of emergency, the Edgemont Board of Education announced March 17 it will suspend its Community Engagement Initiative, aka Starbucks Sundays, for the foreseeable future.
A notice will be sent out if the final session, scheduled on May 17, will take place. The community can reach out to the school board at any time by emailing boe@edgemont.org.
United Way provides coronavirus grants
The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is releasing $50,000 through grants to nonprofits in Westchester, in response to the hardships created by the coronavirus. The organization is looking to target nonprofits directly helping the underprivileged, those who are employed but are living paycheck to paycheck, are displaced or actively impacted by COVID-19 in Westchester County. Individual grants up to $5,000 will be awarded.
“Westchester is firmly ensconced at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and we have asked the nonprofit community responding to the needs in the community what they are seeing during this unprecedented time,” said United Way of Westchester and Putnam CEO Tom Gabriel. “This grant initiative is the first of several rounds of funding that we anticipate being able to distribute in support of the communities affected by the coronavirus.”
The initial round of funding is coming from The John M. Bendheim Community Disaster Response Fund, which is administered by UWWP. Its purpose is to provide direct disaster recovery assistance to families as well as local nonprofits affected by colossal natural and man-made disasters.
The late John M. Bendheim Sr. and family through the Leon Lowenstein Foundation established The Bendheim Community Disaster Response Endowment Fund for United Way of Westchester and Putnam in 2012. Bendheim, a longtime resident of Scarsdale and a supporter of United Way as a member of the Tocqueville Society, United Way’s national major donor association, held many key positions with the local United Way committee in Scarsdale-Edgemont, including the chairmanship, in his early years.
The deadline to file an application is Wednesday, April 15, and can be found online at uwwp.org/coronavirus-response-grant. Grants will be dispersed in May 2020.
Historical Society documentaries on website
The two most recent documentaries — “The Life and Art of Anna Richards Brewster” and “A River Returns: A History of the Bronx River” — are now available to the public on the Scarsdale Historical Society website at scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org/videos.
“The Life and Art of Anna Richards Brewster” is a nine-minute film that rediscovers the work of Anna Richards Brewster (1870-1952), a Scarsdale resident, who in her day was recognized as one of America’s finest impressionist painters. Her work was widely exhibited in Europe and America, and she painted many familiar landscapes of Scarsdale.
The 40-minute film, “A River Returns: A History of the Bronx River” provides a historical journey down the Bronx River and a tale of how it was rescued from severe pollution to become a model for restoring natural resources nationwide. The Bronx River may be a small river but it played a large role in shaping the towns and lives of people in Westchester County, including Scarsdale.
The documentaries were professionally produced and directed by Scarsdale native Lesley Topping with Barbara Shay MacDonald, vice president and historian of the Scarsdale Historical Society. Topping is an independent filmmaker, producer and film editor whose work includes dramatic films, documentaries and television programs. She has edited award-winning films for the Cousteau Society, CBS, PBS and A&E, and worked on many feature films. She also produces multimedia content for businesses and not for profits.
The two previous documentaries produced by the Scarsdale Historical Society are also available on the website — “Scarsdale in the 18th and 19th centuries: From Hardscrabble Farms to Gracious Estates” and “A Tour of the Cudner-Hyatt House Museum.”
Volunteer opportunities
UJA-NY has created a service to match volunteer tutors with families that need teaching assistance for their children. If interested in connecting with a volunteer tutor, go to bit.ly/2vCggBe. And if you or someone you know — high school age or older — is interested in volunteering as a tutor, go to bit.ly/3930lJR.
To support White Plains Hospital, go to wphospital.org/covid19help to make a tax deductible philanthropic contribution to a new fund at the hospital dedicated to feeding frontline medical staff during this difficult time.
Livestream concert
Levins House Concert features the husband-and-wife acoustic duo Ira Levin and Julia Bordenaro sharing their songwriting and harmonies in a digital livestream concert this Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The details about how to livestream will be provided upon registration. There is a $20 suggested donation. More information at RiverSpiritMusic.com.
Virtual learning
DOROT’s University Without Walls. Suggested contribution: $5 per class. dorotusa.org, click on “Our Programs,” then “In Westchester,” then scroll down to “University Without Walls (at Home).” DOROT offers senior citizens interactive discussions from home over the telephone. Choose from ever-changing topics and perennial favorites such as Museum Talks, Literature and Arts, In the News, Understanding Your Rights, Jewish Interests, and Health and Wellness. Check online for the schedule and program descriptions. Registration required by calling 877-819-9147.
Get outdoors
Local, county and state parks and other outdoor spaces remain open, including those listed below. For more options, visit parks.westchestergov.com, parks.ny.gov, scenichudson.org and westchesterlandtrust.org.
Croton Point Park, 1 Croton Point Ave., Croton-on-Hudson. The 508-acre park situated on a peninsula on the east shore of the Hudson River is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Croton Gorge Park, 35 Yorktown Road, Croton-on-Hudson. The 97-acre park at the base of New Croton Dam is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. Free. greenburghnaturecenter.org. The grounds of the nature center are open daily from dawn to dusk. Dogs are not allowed.
John Jay Homestead Historic Site, 400 Jay St., Katonah. johnjayhomestead.org. The historic house is closed to the public, but visitors may explore the 62-acre park and seven gardens. Check online for an interactive map and points of interest.
Lenoir Preserve, 19 Dudley St., Yonkers. Facebook.com/LenoirPreserve. The 39-acre wildlife preserve situated on a ridge overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades has paths and trails open daily dawn to dusk.
Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way (Route 117), Pleasantville. Parking fee: $6 on weekends, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through the end of March; $6 daily April-October, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Enjoy walking, running, picnicking and more on 1,400 acres donated by the Rockefeller family. Dogs on leash are allowed. Open daily, dawn to dusk.
Rockwood Hall. Park in the lot behind Phelps Memorial Hospital, 701 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. The former summer home of William Rockefeller is a distinct bucolic section of Rockefeller State Park Preserve with carriage roads and panoramic views of the Hudson River and Palisades. The foundation of the former house and a rolling landscape designed by Frederick Law Olmsted with extensive fields and ornamental trees harken back to the heyday of the estate during the Gilded Age. Dogs on leash are allowed.
Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org. The trails on the 1,000-acre nature preserve and education center are open daily, dawn to dusk. Dogs on leash are allowed. The visitor center is closed.
Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, 6 Reservation Road, Cross River. Free. friendsoftrailside.org. The 4,315-acre park has varied terrain with miles of wooded trails. The Trailside Nature Museum is open, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, but all programs have been suspended.
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx. wavehill.org. The grounds remain open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with free admission. Only service dogs allowed.
Weinberg Nature Center, 455 Mamaroneck Rd, Scarsdale. Free. Weinbergnaturecenter.org. Trails are open daily for walking from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., but programs are suspended. Dogs on leash are allowed.
HBMS via Zoom
Hoff-Barthelson Music School will conduct the Festival Orchestra Audition Workshop Saturday, March 28 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
The audition workshop will orient students interested in auditioning for the Festival Orchestra to the process. Family members are welcome to participate as well.
To join, RSVP to hb@hbms.org to receive log on information.
While the campus has been closed, faculty has conducted hundreds of private lessons and parent meetings online.
Amateur photo contest
The Greenburgh Public Library hosts its 11th annual competition for adults and high school students. Entries must be submitted digitally through March 31 as jpeg attachments emailed to photocontest@greenburghlibrary.org.
Selected photos will be exhibited in the library, 300 Tarrytown Road, May 2 to June 14. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 16.
For contest rules and details, visit greenburghlibrary.org.
The Kinetic Pop Art
The Canfin Gallery at 39 Main St., Tarrytown, will be open by appointment only by calling 914-332-4554. Patrick Rubinstein’s images of pop icons in three dimensions are on view through Sunday, March 22. canfingallery.com.
“Abstractly Speaking: Six + One.”
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art, 37 Popham Road, Scarsdale. madelynjordonfineart.com. The gallery displays abstract paintings Marit Geraldine Bostad, Stanley Boxer, Barbara Hirsch, Melissa Meyers, Rebecca Stern, Liz Tran, and Joyce Weinstein from March 24-May 9. In lieu of the originally scheduled opening reception and regular gallery hours, the gallery plans to be open by appointment only.
Email info@madelynjordonfineart.com or call 914-723-8738.
