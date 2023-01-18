Below is a list of things you need to know/might want to know in Scarsdale and Edgemont. We will update the list as new items come in. The most recent items will be at the top. To visit our previous Need to Know section, click here.
Edgemont resident survey
The Edgemont School District, in cooperation with educational service provider Western Suffolk BOCES, is conducting a demographic study, which was recently sent to 130 residents who bought their homes in 2021 and 2022.
The study will help the district gather pertinent information that informs long-term planning, and help shape the scope of the bond funds approved in 2020. Recipients are urged to complete the questionnaire and return it in the envelope provided as soon as possible.
Any homeowners who purchased homes in the district between Jan. 2, 2021 and Sept. 28, 2022, but did not receive the survey, are asked to inform the district by emailing Victoria Osborne at vosborne@edgemont.org. (Added Jan. 18)
School taxes due
The last day to pay the second half of the 2022-23 school tax without penalty is Tuesday, Jan 31. Residents are assessed a 10% penalty for late payments. It’s crucial to be on time because if the deadline is missed there is no waiving of the penalty for any reason under New York State’s Real Property Tax Law.
The village of Scarsdale, towns of Mamaroneck and Greenburgh act as the tax collector for each school district and have sent out reminder notices to taxpayers who didn’t pay by mid-January.
Scarsdale: Pay online at https://bit.ly/3BQiGcw (no fees for online payments). Mail to Village Hall, 1001 Post Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583; must be postmarked by Jan. 31. Or in person at village hall, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or placed in the drop box outside the entrance to village hall until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Questions: 914-722-1170, or treasurer@scarsdale.com.
Mamaroneck strip: Online at https://bit.ly/35heVBb. Mail or drop off in person to Receiver of Taxes, 740 West Boston Post Road, 2nd Floor, Room 204, Mamaroneck, NY 10543. Due Jan. 31. Questions: 914-381-7860.
Greenburgh: Pay online at https://bit.ly/3fYBJYt (no fees for online payments). Mail to Receiver of Taxes, 177 Hillside Ave., Greenburgh, NY 10607; must be USPS postmarked by Jan. 31. Or drop off payment at 177 Hillside Ave. on Jan. 31 by 7 p.m. Questions: 914-989-1550.
Regarding postmarks: Residents who mail payments through the post office should ask the P.O. clerk to place a January 2023 postmark on the payment envelope, to ensure you avoid a penalty if your envelope comes in after the deadline of Jan. 31. Placing your envelope in a mailbox does not guarantee a timely postmark.
Also residents should be aware that if they choose to pay using their personal online banking, banks send such checks in without any postmark on the envelope, which leaves taxpayers subject to the 10% penalty if the envelope arrives after Jan. 31. (Added Jan. 18)
New York State redistricting
On Dec. 1, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission released a single draft NY State Assembly plan for public review and comment. The draft plan is available to the public in an interactive format on the IRC’s website at https://bit.ly/3Xqf4be. Scarsdale is intact in Assembly District 88.
Members of the public may submit testimony and/or comments on the IRC’s website at https://bit.ly/3GCivEY or in person at a public hearing Monday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. in the Haub School of Law at Pace University, Gerber Glass Moot Courtroom, 78 North Broadway, White Plains.
The new Assembly districts are due to be sent to the Legislature for final approval by April 28. (Added Jan. 18)
Youth poet laureate sought
The Arts and Culture Committee has relaunched its search for Greenburgh’s first youth poet laureate. The poet selected for the two-year, nonpaying position will encourage the creation of original poetry by young people in Greenburgh communities and will facilitate opportunities for youth to engage in poetry-related activities.
Poets between 16 and 20 years old who live in Greenburgh’s incorporated or unincorporated areas, or students in a school or college in Greenburgh, may submit a letter of interest with their name, address and best way to be reached to schedule an interview. In addition, samples of work and two letters of support from adults familiar with their work should be included and sent to Sarah Bracey White at bracey0114@aol.com or by mail to the Arts and Culture Committee, Town of Greenburgh, 177 Hillside Ave., Greenburgh, NY 10607.
Submission deadline is March 1. (Added Jan. 18)
SHS Summer Activities Fair
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Scarsdale High School cafeteria, representatives from many organizations will offer summer programs for students in grades 8-12.
Questions? Email shssummeractivitiesfair@gmail.com. (Added Jan. 11)
Candidates sought for Edgemont School Board
The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) is seeking qualified candidates for the Edgemont Board of Education. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 25. See www.tinyurl.com/SBNC-2023 for details of how to submit a nomination. For further info contact SBNC chair David Stern at edgemontsbnc@gmail.com. (Added Jan. 10)
Lifeguards for summer 2023
Work outdoors, learn important life-saving skills and make new friends as a Westchester County Parks lifeguard. Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3vGh1EJ to be considered for employment as a Westchester County lifeguard. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply.
Westchester County Parks offers training for those interested in working with them. The next pretest will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at Theodore Young Community Center, 32 Manhattan Ave., White Plains, with the class beginning the same day. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3XqIupZ. (Added Jan. 5)
COVID-19 boosters for ages 6 months-3 years
Starting Friday, Jan. 6, the Westchester County Department of Health will offer pediatric COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 6 months to 3 years old, in addition to the booster vaccines and flu shots already available for older children and adults.
Children who have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines may make an appointment at www.westchestergov.com/health for the booster on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon at the County Clinic, 134 Court St., White Plains.
In the U.S., flu activity is usually highest between December and February, but can last into May. One flu vaccine now provides protection all season long, and can prevent illness or reduce the severity of flu symptoms. The vaccine becomes fully effective after about two weeks. (Added Jan. 4)
Students Inside Albany Conference
For the 12th consecutive year, the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale will select one high school student to attend the annual Students Inside Albany Conference taking place May 21-24 in Albany. Any sophomore, junior or senior student who attends Scarsdale High School or resides in the school district is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Monday, Feb. 6.
The four-day, in-person interactive event will bring together high school students from across the state to learn about New York State government and will immerse the students in the process by which public policy is proposed, revised and enacted in New York.
As in past years, the agenda will include tools to instruct students on how to influence public policy decision-making at the state level. A highlight of the conference is the opportunity for students to meet with legislators to discuss issues and advocacy.
The cost of the conference, including hotel and meals, is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters New York State Education Foundation Inc. and the Scarsdale League.
Applications and more information are available on the LWVS’s website under the Youth Programs tab at https://bit.ly/3GDHARq.
For more information, contact LWVSyouthprograms@gmail.com. (Added Jan. 3)
Christmas tree pickup
If you live in unincorporated Greenburgh and have a Christmas tree that needs to be picked up leave it outside at the curb and the Department of Public Works (DPW) team will pick it up. You don't have to bag the trees and no appointment is necessary. (Added Jan. 3)
Check your heating bill
Westchester County Executive George Latimer suggests residents check their heating bill almost a month into his initiative to suspend sales tax collection on home energy costs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for residential heating purposes and covers homeowners as well as rental units.
Landlords and renters will be eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use. The initiative is administered by the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance; the vendors will not be assessing sales tax as directed by the state. The sales tax will automatically be taken off the bill.
Latimer said, “If you see you are being charged Westchester County sales tax for any home energy item starting December 1 please contact the county right away at 914-995-2900.”
This measure is in addition to actions taken by the Latimer administration and the Board of Legislators to combat rising inflationary costs nationwide, including the capping of sales tax on gasoline purchases, waiving of fees at certain parks and pools and — most notably — suspending fares on Bee-Line buses. (Added Dec. 21)
Scarsdale artists' winter exhibition
The Scarsdale Public Library will host an artists’ exhibition Jan. 4 to Jan. 31 at 54 Olmsted Road.
Questions? Email scarsdaleartists@gmail.com. (Added Dec. 21)
