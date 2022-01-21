Wishes are granted

O’Donnell & Cullen Property Tax Consultants is committed to granting an annual wish to a critically ill child in the Hudson Valley region. On Dec. 17, Mike Cullen and Rich O’Donnell presented Tom Conklin, CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, with a check for $10,000. O’Donnell & Cullen “are proud to be able to give back and show our commitment to the communities that we serve and thank those who have supported our business.” From left, Cullen, Conklin and O’Donnell at The Wish House in Tarrytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.