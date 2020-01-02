Woman’s club donates to Brown Bag Lunch

The Scarsdale Woman’s Club made a $2,000 donation to Brown Bag Lunch, an all-volunteer “soup kitchen” in New Rochelle. Volunteers make an average of 150 sandwiches each day, Monday through Friday, which along with a dessert and juice is enough for 60 bag lunches (two sandwiches per bag) and 30 sandwiches at the homeless shelter. Brown Bag Lunch is located in Trinity/St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Huguenot Street in New Rochelle. SWC raises funds at semi-annual thrift sales at the club and at The Thrift Shop in White Plains, located in the White Plains Presbyterian Church. Pictured is Scarsdale Woman’s Club Vice President for Philanthropy Marcia Botti presenting a $2,000 check to Vivian Evans, director of Brown Bag Lunch while Deacon Hyacinth Lee, SWC member Rosemary King, Doris Omoregie and Anna Jearld from Brown Bag Lunch look on.
