March is dedicated to celebrating women’s history and the many accomplishments made by women throughout the years. In recognition of remarkable women who have played a role in history and those presently making their mark in the world, many local venues are offering in-person or virtual classes and events that celebrate women.
Listed below are some of the highlights being offered around our area this month.
The Ziegfeld Girls
Historian Marty Schneit gives a virtual presentation, March 16 from 7-8:30 p.m., about the chorus girls from Florenz Ziegfeld’s theatrical spectaculars, “The Ziegfeld Follies,” from 1907 to 1931, in honor of Women’s History Month. Register at scarsdalelibrary.org for the Zoom link.
Women’s studies online
Westchester Community College is offering a series of Zoom lectures focusing on women’s studies and social issues. For the full list of virtual events, visit https://bit.ly/3HRfMpW.
Some highlights are: “Women In Science: Challenges and Victories of Female Scientists” on March 22; “Hope in Health Care” on March 22; Film Screening: “All About My Mother” on March 23; “The Sources of Black Women Activists’ Strength” on March 24; “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised But It Will Be Hashtagged” on March 25; “If Not Superwoman, Then Who?” on March 30.
‘Censored and Poetic’
Exhibit in celebration of Women’s History Month and curated by Kicki Storm, featuring the work of noted painter Carol Douglas, and celebrated sculptor Anne de Villeméjane. Douglas’ paintings find the beauty in the bodies of women even though they have suffered. Her work prompts the viewer to further explore the issues of women. De Villeméjane’s work explores femininity; she creates delicate, elongated, quiet women. Her works go beyond portraiture to reach the essence of womanhood.
On view through April 2. The Rye Arts Center, 51 Milton Road, Rye. ryeartscenter.org.
‘Monotypes: Celebrating Mexican Women Artists’
Celebrate Women’s History Month with a printmaking workshop focused on linework and the addition of color to create original monotypes of notable Mexican women artists, March 12 from 1-3 p.m. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Free with admission: $10 for adults, $6 for ages 3-18, $7 for students and seniors, $2 for those with SNAP benefits, free for members and children under 3. Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers. hrm.org.
Global Jazz Community All Star Female Band Concert
Live jazz concert by The Global Jazz Community All Star Female Band featuring Jordyn Davis, Wen-Ting Wu, Roberta Piket and Alevtina Polyakova on Saturday, March 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle. Concert is free, but registration is requested at bit.ly/WHMJazz_03_2022, email communityrelations@nrpl.org, or phone 914-813-3706.
Scarsdale Adult School
The following four programs are taking place in March through the Scarsdale Adult School. For schedule, fees and location information, visit https://bit.ly/3hQa4Km.
‘HBO’s Gilded Age,
Fact and Fiction’
In this three-part course, which started March 10, each class session covers three episodes of HBO’s newest nine-episode drama, “The Gilded Age.” This show features women in the historical events of New York in the 1880s that surround the fictional old-money family, the Van Rhijns, and a new-money family, the Russells. Teaching the course is Ginny Poleman, a graduate of Cornell University, trained docent for the Municipal Art Society’s official Grand Central Terminal tour, and a trained educational guide for fourth through twelfth graders at Manhattan’s largest art museum.
‘Costumes of Downton Abbey’
In this March 21 program, learn about the costumes used in the popular PBS series “Downton Abbey.” Some were original to the period and others were newly constructed to imitate vintage dress. Understand how each costume fits into historic context and relates to the narrative of the series.
‘Shadi Bartsch’s 2021 Translation of the Aeneid, a Refugee by Fate’
Distinguished American academic Shadi Bartsch-Zimmer was the first woman who translated Vergil’s great epic, “The Aeneid,” into English. In Bartsch’s rendering, the epic’s themes of exiles and refugees, empire and violence, and gender and peer gain new relevance while reminding us of the magnitude of Vergil’s achievement. This class taught by Nicholas Birns is offered starting March 24.
‘Artistry Behind the Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
This course on March 29 examines the artists who are essential in creating a television show’s visual world. Without the cinematographer, production designer, set decorator and costume designer many series would not immerse, entertain or intrigue us as they do. Taught by Viviane Silvera, a successful artist, filmmaker and educator, this course makes visible the fascinating and highly skilled artistry behind the program, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
