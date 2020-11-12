WPH’s Ambulatory Surgery Center at Harrison opens

When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a New York State halt on elective surgeries last March, White Plains Hospital (WPH) accelerated construction of the Ambulatory Surgery Center at Harrison to meet the growing demand for outpatient surgery. The result is a 10,000-square-foot, cutting-edge surgical center offering access to same-day surgical procedures.
The Ambulatory Surgery Center at Harrison features four state-of-the-art operating rooms and spacious prep and recovery areas, including a 12-bed postsurgical care unit. A dedicated team of board certified surgeons and anesthesiologists offer a wide range of minimally invasive procedures for orthopedics, sports medicine, otolaryngology (ENT) and plastic and cosmetic surgery.
“To be able to open an outpatient surgery center in the wake of a pandemic shows that our patients realize that their health is essential,” said Dr. Kaare Weber, director of surgery. “People are no longer delaying getting the critical care they need and it is our goal to make sure they get timely, quality treatment and are on their way to recovery as soon as possible.”
As White Plains Hospital’s first outpatient surgery center, the new facility offers a convenient alternative for outpatient procedures while also freeing up space in the main hospital to accommodate more complex surgical procedures. The Ambulatory Surgery Center opened in early October at 226 Westchester Ave. in Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.