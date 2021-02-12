The Katonah Museum of Art hosts an exhibition of high school seniors’ work on view now until Feb. 28. In its 38th year, the exhibition represents some of the best in student artistic talent, comprising nearly 300 artworks from more than 30 regional schools in Westchester, Putnam, and Fairfield counties. Both Scarsdale and Edgemont high schools are represented. The works range in scale, concept, media and process, reflecting the diversity of expression in the region’s young artists.
With the goal of providing hands-on, insider museum experiences to aspiring artists, this program invites student involvement in the exhibition process from beginning to end. Under the guidance of museum professionals, students take on the roles of graphic designer, curator, exhibition designer, installer, as well as artist, as they work collaboratively to mount the impressive exhibition.
To reserve a timed-entry ticket, go to http://bit.ly/3aQVIFx. Admission is free but a donation to support programs for future young artists is welcomed. Time slots are 45 minutes long. The Katonah Museum is located at 134 Jay Street/Route 22, Katonah. Questions? Call 914-767-2979 or contact Gwyneth Edmunds at gedmunds@katonahmuseum.org.
To view the gallery, visit http://bit.ly/3tJdvXW.
