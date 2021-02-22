Two days after playing their first game of the season, 12 Scarsdale High School varsity boys basketball players were notified by school officials they are required to quarantine through Saturday, Feb. 27, after a player from the opposing team later tested positive for COVID-19. The six other rostered student-athletes who did not play in the game are not required to quarantine.
Scarsdale players and coach Joe Amelio confirmed the situation over the weekend.
The home game against Pelham, a 39-36 comeback Scarsdale victory, was held Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the quarantine orders came down Friday, Feb. 19, a day after the team was snowed out of practice and prior to that day’s practice. The 10-day quarantine count officially began Thursday, Feb. 18, and any team members who don’t show COVID-19 symptoms — and don’t test positive if they choose to get tested — can presumably return to the court as of Sunday, Feb 28.
“They’re still in high spirits,” Amelio said, adding, “It was a depressing day [Friday].”
Scarsdale was forced to cancel five games during the quarantine. Coach Amelio took 18 on the team, a large number for any varsity hoops team, and there were several reasons, including in case they lost personnel due to quarantine. In the tight win over Pelham, Amelio went 12 deep. Even if he played only 10, it is questionable that the team would keep playing this week with the end of its bench. Amelio said they definitely weren’t going to do it with the six remaining players.
“I think we were all really happy that Coach Amelio played a whole handful of guys at our first game,” senior Michael Waxman said. “At the time we were all excited so many got to see the court, but it turned out that means more people have to quarantine because one of the Pelham players tested positive.”
It is unclear, with four games already scheduled in the final nine days of the regular season, how many of those games can and will be made up.
The first post-quarantine game is scheduled for Monday, March 1, one day after the quarantine ends. The team is unsure if there will be any other return to play protocols after such a long layoff.
“All I have is this email from Mr. Pappalardi telling me the date it started, the date it ended and some protocols to follow,” Waxman said. “There’s also some information if I want to get a COVID test.”
Waxman added, “We hope we can come right back and enjoy the rest of the season with no more hiccups.”
Amelio said the athletic department is still hashing out the plan for when the team returns. “We are looking to put together the most significant schedule we can during that time period without jeopardizing the health of our kids,” Amelio said. “The goal is to get them as many games as possible, really for the seniors. The focus will be on league games.”
He added, “Now we’re basically all going to quarantine and make sure we’re healthy and safe, which is the most important factor.”
Amelio’s plan is to keep the team motivated, in good spirits and as fit as they can be working out on their own and over group Zooms.
“I know the guys are going to stay in shape during this time,” he said. “Unless someone experiences symptoms they’ll be working out on their own. I’ve already provided them with some conditioning and workouts.”
This is the second Scarsdale team to be largely quarantined after the school reported Feb. 16 in a community email that an unnamed team had two members test positive after last having been with the team in practice on Feb. 10. The team was retroactively quarantined and released as of Sunday, Feb. 21.
There has been no such community email following the boys basketball quarantine and school officials from Pelham and Scarsdale said they would not confirm, deny or comment.
The basketball team was a bit shaken at the disruption in its season, but understood the weight of the situation.
“I hope that whoever has it is doing all right now, but for me this is the first time I've ever been quarantined and I’m not too worried,” Scarsdale senior co-captain Levi Ring. “I think the board of education, coaches and everyone at school has worked hard to put together a bunch of protocols that keep us as safe as possible, even when we’re playing.”
Like Ring, senior co-captain Jacob Smith hadn’t had to quarantine prior to this. Both players said they plan to get tested for coronavirus.
“A bunch of us are talking and I think we all feel very fine, I think we’re all motivated to keep going,” Smith said. “I think everyone on the team has no symptoms or anything. We’re still obviously being extremely cautious in quarantine. I’m not really used to this. It’s definitely something new to get used to, but taking it one day at a time.”
Waxman made his varsity debut in the game, having been on junior varsity last year as a junior and while he was excited to be 1-0 in his career, he wanted to keep building on that number.
“We all knew this could happen, but we didn’t expect it to happen right after the first game,” he said. “We’re just kind of taking it all in. It’s going to be a tough 10 days and then hopefully we can get back to it. We just want to play as much as possible, so I guess this is better than ending the season like this. We got one game in and hopefully we can come back and get a bunch in when we return.”
During the fall, Waxman had soccer teammates quarantine due to potential exposure at school, but the quarantine rules are much different now. Students are less likely to have to quarantine just for being in the same room as someone who tests positive, but when it comes to sports, especially a competition, it’s a bit different because of the closer contact, lack of social distancing and greater potential for the spread of aerosolized saliva.
“It’s a little more extreme, but unfortunately the world we live in,” Waxman said. “At least we got that first game in and I’m hoping we can get a bunch more when we return.”
Amelio doesn’t expect any major changes to come on Scarsdale’s end as a result of the situation since it was beyond Scarsdale’s control. He still wants to keep his players safe, healthy and engaged in a positive activity both physically and mentally. The wins and losses are at the bottom of the list, though when in the heat of battle the idea is to win.
“Moving forward we’ll maintain exactly what we’ve been doing,” he said. “If it had to happen it probably happened at the most appropriate time as crazy as that sounds. I’d rather them end the season on a high note rather than having something like this end their season.”
The players, who already suffered through the ups and downs of not knowing until earlier this month if they would actually have a season, learned once again just how fragile their season is.
“I thought it was going to be one of my mistakes or something, but it wasn’t,” Smith said. “We’ve all been very careful and I’ve been very cautious. I didn’t think we’d possibly play someone and get quarantined right away. I thought that was not going to be a problem. And it made me realize like, ‘Wow, I gotta be extremely careful everywhere.’”
But even being as careful as possible, the families and student-athletes knew that exposure was a possibility when signing the informed consent form for high-risk athletics that’s mandated by the Westchester County Department of Health.
“It kind of goes to show that even if you’re being as safe as possible, one little event [happens] and it seems like almost half of our season could be thrown away if we don't get our games rescheduled,” Ring said, adding, “Anything that happens could switch around the season with a snap of the fingers.”
