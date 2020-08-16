Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.