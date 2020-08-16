The pandemic is on track to markedly upset municipal funding.
Scarsdale’s 2020-21 budget is likely to see a revenue shortfall of more than $3 million, according to a new scenario presented Aug. 11 in a work session conducted via Zoom.
In the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in April, Village Treasurer Mary Lou McClure put forth two scenarios that outlined revenue losses in excess of $3.7 million. Scenario 1 projected a $2.4 million shortfall due to a decline in nonproperty tax revenues. Scenario 2 projected a $3.7 million shortfall.
Scenario 1 estimated a 30% loss of revenue from parking meter fees, two months’ worth of lost revenue from parking permits for Freightway, Christie Place Garage and valet parking, and a 42% loss of revenue for open lot parking permits. Scenario 2 projected the loss of 60% of revenue for parking meter fees, six months’ worth of revenue lost from decreased sales of parking permits for Freightway, Christie Place Garage and valet parking, and 60% less revenue for open lot parking.
The revised assumptions in Scenario 3 included estimated losses for sales taxes, parking, mortgage taxes, building permits, court fines, interest and alarm permit revenues. Parking meter fees would decrease 50%, while the village estimated it would sell just one-third of Freightway and Christie Place parking garage permits. Valet parking was estimated to lose six months of revenue.
In the new forecast, revenues from parking meter fees (a projected loss of $435,000), parking permits for Freightway (a projected loss of $543,125) and court fines (a projected loss of $200,000) were revised to land between original projections outlined in Scenarios 1 and 2. Revenues from mortgage taxes (a projected loss of $100,000), building permits (a projected loss of $100,000) and alarm permits (a projected loss of $5,000) were revised to land below Scenario 1 estimations. Revenue for parking permits in the open lots was estimated to gain $43,458.
Revenues from parking permits at Christie Place (a projected loss of $362,313), valet parking (a projected loss of $101,718) and interest (a projected loss of $390,000) were all refined to show larger declines than estimated in Scenario 2. Revenues from sales tax (a projected loss of $900,000) remained the same as previously estimated in Scenarios 1 and 2.
With new data coming from recreation department Superintendent Brian Gray, the projection in Scenario 3 reflected a recreation department revenue loss of $1.2 million. Expenditure savings within the department were $1.1 million, though, leaving the department with a net loss of $74,748, which was less than the amount projected in Scenarios 1 and 2.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said Scenario 3 had “conservative estimates” and that any significant revenue changes would be driven by mortgage taxes and building permits.
“I’m a little concerned about the court; I’d like to see full reopening and more activity there,” said Pappalardo. “They had a difficult year in 2019-20 as well, so I’m hoping the $200,000 [loss in Scenario 3] is an accurate number.”
McClure said the courts had opened only for criminal matters and hadn’t yet opened for vehicle and traffic matters — those fines comprise the majority of court revenue for the village.
Although revenue losses in the 2019-20 budget were reported for parking permits and meters, recreation fees, licenses and permits, and court fines due to COVID-19, the village posted an excess of $279,296 at the end of the fiscal year.
“The results for 2019-20 were actually very close to budget. As is often the case in these situations, we have some categories that come up short and we have some that make up for [that],” said McClure. “2021 is going to be a challenge year and we don’t expect the same results.”
In a full-year projection, which included all revenue categories, the village projected a potential $3.5 million shortfall.
Trustee Justin Arest, who took a leadership role in formulating the 2020-21 budget, told the Inquirer the projected $3.5 million shortfall was a “snapshot of projected revenue” and didn’t net out anticipated savings.
To offset the potential revenue shortfall due to the pandemic, in April the trustees set up a COVID-19 reserve fund with $3,485,000 from 2019-20 expenditures, 2020-21 tentative budget adjustments and fund balance assigned for transfer to capital.
With the fund balance at $15,732,393 or about 14% of the budget, and the unreserved and undesignated fund balance at $8,359,812, McClure said the village would need to dip into reserves in order to cover shortfalls.
Mayor Marc Samwick said the $8.3 million in the unreserved and undesignated fund balance would be a buffer for the COVID-19 reserves taken out of the $4,182,708 fund balance designated for future capital projects.
“We have sufficient monies allocated and earmarked to cover the anticipated shortfall and relatively healthy unassigned fund balance to protect us from future unknowns,” said Arest. “As we move forward, we will have a better idea of longer lasting impacts. It is very possible that we will be left with a long-lasting revenue shortfall caused by changing habits and reduced government aid.”
According to Arest, the COVID-19 assignment/reserve fund had $2,225,000 allocated for transfer to capital, made up of $1.78 million in 2019-20 expenditure reductions and 2020-21 tentative budget adjustments coupled with additional funds made available after the 2019-20 closeout. With an additional $1,705,000 allocated for changed or deferred capital projects, such as the Hutchinson River Drainage project, library debt service mitigation, Heathcote Road bridge, Girl Scout house improvements and village hall HVAC repair, there is approximately $3.9 million available to cover village revenue shortfalls.
Austerity budgeting could also play a role in staving off revenue losses, and McClure said the savings yielded by spending less would be known as the year presses on.
Fourteen capital projects were also put on hold, opening up an additional $684,116 for the COVID-19 reserve account, if needed, according to Pappalardo. The projects and purchases included road resurfacing, a truck mounted leaf loader, a tour command vehicle, computer equipment and more. Pappalardo said the projects would be reconsidered in the third or fourth quarter of the fiscal year.
Arest told the Inquirer that although the money could be used if the village’s conservative shortfall projections were deemed incorrect, the village would need to find other funding sources to complete many of the capital projects in the near future.
“When I think about the budget, there needs to be room for immediate needs and future plans. I am confident that we will come up with creative solutions, but to do that, we need to meet regularly to share and test new approaches,” said Trustee Jane Veron. “Beginning in September, I would like this board to review ideas with department heads and to carefully consider our long-term capital planning. We have the balance of this year to be creative before we begin the official budget process. Waiting until then will be too late.”
