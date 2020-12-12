Fall is the most beautiful season in and near the village of Scarsdale, and especially this year, 2020, I was amazed by the fabulous foliage that I have relished every fall for the past 10-plus years. But this year, things are different. As I walked along the scenic Bronx River pathway, the faces of the seemingly joyful joggers were all covered by masks.
The other thing that is different, more or less for all of us, is that we can’t travel as much as before. Visiting my parents in China was a twice-a-year ritual for me, but this year I couldn’t visit my parents in China as I did every fall since my dad became half paralyzed by a stroke 13 years ago.
I made my usual Spring Festival trip this year in January when COVID-19 just started to spread in China. Wuhan, a major hub that connects to my hometown, was shut down while I was flying from New York to Beijing. Arriving in my hometown after a 24-hour trip, I stayed with my parents in their apartment for five days without ever stepping outside. Within those few days, COVID-19 cases surged from hundreds to thousands. After I flew back to New York, I quarantined myself in my basement for two weeks.
Soon after my trip, COVID cases exploded in the U.S. Millions of people got infected and hundreds of thousands didn’t make it through.
What an unprecedented, grueling year! Just when I concluded that nothing else would shock me in 2020, sad news came from my hometown.
It was on a Saturday night, the time when I usually called my parents.
“Mom, where are you?” After a few failed video calls, my mom finally picked up my voice call.
“I am in …,” my mom answered reluctantly, refusing my offer to turn on video-calling. “I am in the hospital. Your dad’s blood sugar level is a bit elevated. The doctor asked him to stay in the hospital to do a few more checks. Don’t worry. Nothing serious.”
Mom hastily added, “Your dad is here. I am turning on the speaker.”
“Dad, are you OK?” I was very concerned.
“Yeah, I am fine. Just need to do a few checks,” he confirmed.
“We’ve got to go. Talk to you later,” my mom said, and hung up.
“Something is not right,” I whispered to myself. This was the third time my dad was hospitalized this year. I had video calls with them in the hospital the last two times. Why not this time? Should I go back to visit them?
However, the distance between Scarsdale and my hometown in China is no longer a 24-hour flight. I started to search for flights and check the most updated travel policies: Limited flights, two weeks of quarantine in an assigned hotel after first landing, another two weeks of quarantine at home upon arrival in my hometown. That’s what I needed to go through before I could even go to the hospital to visit my dad. And what if I were infected by COVID during the trip before I could even see them? It was a hard decision.
That week, uneasy with gloomy uncertainty, I made many calls to my mom and my brother. They said Dad had been getting better and they insisted I should not take the risk of going to China this time.
Saturday night, yet again I was searching online for flights to China.
“Ding.” A message popped up from my sister-in-law. I quickly opened it.
“Doctor notified us that Dad is in critical condition …”
Reading just the first sentence, I felt my heart sink, as if it were in slow motion, before I burst into tears. What happened? Didn’t they say Dad was getting better? I couldn’t help but let my mind wander. I had been making sure all my travel documents were in a folder in a drawer and putting my cellphone on the nightstand next to my bed while sleeping just in case I needed to fly back to China right away. A 24-hour trip. I always thought that was the distance between my parents and me. Why? Why this year? Why now?
I continued reading the message — “Mom and your brother asked me to tell you: Don’t come back. You take care of yourself. Your brother and I will take care of Mom. Let’s pray.”
I collapsed in front of the computer, helpless and hopeless.
My husband came to me. I passed him my phone.
“I am so sorry, but there is not much you can do at this point.” He handed me some tissues.
“What can I do?” I wiped my face and brought myself to think again. Write something to pray! I opened my weekly journal file — a “We are fine” series I sent through my WeChat friend circle to share with my family and friends every Saturday since March, when the pandemic outbreak started in the U.S.
“Please pray with me!” I typed the first sentence and finished it before putting kids to bed. After they went to sleep, I opened my phone and reviewed what I had written.
“Should I send it?” I murmured to myself. There are enough negatives in our lives already in 2020. That’s why I always try to bring positives through my “We are fine” journal series. But this is real life, isn’t it? And these were the words I wanted to say right at that moment.
At 10:09 p.m. I sent the message out through my friend circle, hoping that far away in China, in the hospital CCU bed, Dad would hear my prayers.
Then, 40 minutes later, a message arrived. “Dad passed away at 10:10 a.m. Beijing Time Oct. 18th. Rest in peace.”
It had happened one minute after I sent my message. He heard me. He must have heard me. My prayer for him, the struggle and pain that I felt for him — I collapsed.
With my husband holding my hand, I dialed my mom’s number.
“Your dad left peacefully. He didn’t suffer. He had a good time for the past 13 years and he had always been so proud of you.”
She continued: “Don’t come back! You’ve already done everything that you could have done for all these years by visiting us twice a year. There is nothing to regret. He was only in hospital for a week. You wouldn’t make it anyway. All he had been saying was asking you to not come back and just to take good care of yourself and your own family. That’s all we want you to do.”
Tears came down like rain on both ends of the call, thousands of miles apart. And I listened and stayed in New York.
The following week, with tears flowing nonstop without any control, I talked to my family in China, I meditated, and mostly I reflected on my dad.
The excitement we had when he taught me to swim and the laughter we shared while playing badminton were the first moments that I felt happy from sports, which led to a lifetime habit of exercise. Our first trip to Beijing when I was 5 planted the seed of aspiration to go to Beijing for college. Dad bought me a Walkman cassette player to learn English better and encouraged me to dream bigger. In 2006, he sat in Killian Court at MIT, with Mom, such proud parents with such warm and smiling faces, watching me at the Ph.D. hooding ceremony. He was the one who gave me direction and supported my decisions at every inflection point of life.
Trying to collect all the memories of my dad, I reread letters he wrote to me years ago. His neat handwriting brought back vivid memories.
“Girls can do the same thing as boys if you put your heart in it.”
“Go find your passion and set up a goal.”
“Always try your best! Don’t give yourself any chance to regret.”
In every word, I heard Dad talking with his tender tone and loving face. Suddenly, I realized all the good things I had thought I was born with were from him. No matter whether it was in school or at work, I always put my heart into everything I did, full of passion and hard work. Whenever I was faced with difficult choices, I always strived to make a choice I wouldn’t regret, no matter how hard or inconvenient it might be, like self-quarantining for two weeks in my basement in March.
I wish I could have been with him in his last moments, but there wasn’t any regret.
I thought I had been living an independent life since I left home at 18 for college. I am now a grown-up on all fronts. However, at the moment Dad passed away, I found myself truly growing up. In other words, I have to be strong to thrive for the life I want to live. Carrying all the things my dad taught me, I am confident I can do it.
The story continues, so does life. Don’t give yourself any chance to regret.Isn’t that what 2020 has taught all of us?
— Tao Cheng lives on Brambach Road. Her previous essay about self-quarantining after her trip to China in March is online at scarsdalenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.