The town’s newly formed Medical Advisory Committee released new recommendations on April 23 encouraging restaurants to develop pre-packaged food kits for customers to prepare a meal at home and businesses to institute home delivery or curbside pickup. The group also recommended allowing business owners to make their own decisions as to whether they should check employees’ temperatures prior to their shifts.
On April 7 Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner initiated an executive order that would have required pharmacies and grocery stores to follow specific guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 in unincorporated Greenburgh. The directive was superseded by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets on April 10, the same day Feiner’s directive was to become effective. Later that day, Feiner formed an eight-member Medical Advisory Committee that included local doctors and professors. The group was charged with issuing recommendations for Greenburgh residents during the pandemic. According to Feiner, the recommendations made by the advisory committee are not required but are encouraged.
“I don’t want to make recommendations because I personally would feel more comfortable … if a team of doctors from the community would analyze it from a medical standpoint and give me their recommendations,” said Feiner. “My goal is not just to say ‘Oh, I came up with an idea and implemented it.’ My goal is to make sure more people live and don’t get the virus.”
Beyond the reiteration of previously defined recommended practices, such as providing face masks to all employees and providing hand sanitizer or wipes to staff and customers, the new recommendations do not include temperature checks for customers. Feiner had previously told the Inquirer [“State supersedes local order on supermarket safety rules,” April 17] that he was interested in recommending that businesses check customers’ forehead temperatures one to two hours prior to opening.
The committee found that the proposal would be impractical and that it would give customers “a false sense of security.”
Maura Frank, a retired physician who chairs the committee, told the Inquirer that no one on the board was a “major fan” of temperature taking.
“There are a number of really tried and true ways of preventing infection and those are the things we really want to emphasize that people do. So wearing masks, washing your hands, using antibacterial cleansers on your hands, cleaning [and] disinfecting areas in a store, keeping people separated from one another [and] creating one-way aisles. Those are the things that are really, really critical at this time,” she said.
Frank said a fever was just one symptom of the infection and people could easily mask a fever by taking over-the-counter medications.
“By the time someone has a fever, they may have been infectious for a while,” she said.
In the new recommendations, the committee also modified the suggestion that business owners should take the temperatures of employees before each shift. Instead, the committee allowed business owners to make their own decision.
“Taking temperatures of employees at least is a smaller group of people. It’s somewhat more controlled and it’s not as difficult for the store owners to consider doing that,” said Frank. “But the likelihood that you’re going to find many people with fevers is very, very low and it’s an awful lot of work for very low yield.
“Temperature taking is just one other method to screen and to think about what you’re doing and to be aware of the fact that you’re not sick or have a fever. I think part of our reasoning there also was that stores were starting to do it and we wanted to give some guidelines if stores were going to be doing it anyway.”
The committee recommended stores should take additional measures to limit customers’ and employees’ exposure to coronavirus, such as one-way aisles, no-touch receptacles for used personal protective equipment (PPE) and plexiglass shields at each checkout area.
On April 26, the Medical Advisory Committee released a recommendation that Westchester County postpone the annual Bicycle Sundays event, for which the county closes portions of the Bronx River Parkway to allow residents to walk and bike on the parkway. The program was scheduled to begin this month.
“There are pros and cons there. I think generally we felt like it would be difficult to run Bicycle Sunday in a safe way although we would like to see it happen,” said Frank. “If the county’s going to do it, I’d like to have conversations about what would keep people safe and I’m sure the county is thinking about that.”
The committee members wrote that the risks of the event outweighed the benefits and that it was impractical for cyclists to stay 6 feet apart while riding on the parkway. Although the committee said wearing a mask would be useful in such situations where social distancing might be difficult to maintain, it could be hazardous, especially for cyclists wearing a mask and glasses, which might cause their glasses to fog up and increase the risk of having an accident.
In a Zoom call on April 20, County Executive George Latimer said the county’s Bicycle Sundays would move forward as planned.
“Bicycling is a recreation that can be socially distanced if people understand that that’s the case and we intend to make sure that people know that they’re not going out there unless they have masks on,” said Latimer. “If we see that we can’t maintain social distancing on the Bronx River Parkway for the Bicycle Sundays we will then discontinue it.”
