Scarsdale’s Alternative School classes are not all that different from regular classes at the high school. Students learn just about the same material and get graded on their performance.
But when classes began shifting online due to the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down schools in March, the A-School’s small classroom sizes and the connection and comfort level students had with their alternative school teachers helped them bridge the initial gap between classroom and distance learning.
“The biggest advantage we have is just that we’re closer as a community and we’re closer with teachers. Most of the classes feel less awkward I’d say,” said Sam Friedman, a senior in the A-School. “[In] my high school classes my teacher will ask a question and then it’s just a blank Zoom room, like no one is responding. But in the A-School it’s very casual.”
When students enter the alternative school in 10th grade, they’re met with a team of teachers who will more than likely teach them throughout their entire high school career. The nature of the Alternative School — students and teachers use first names and hold democratic meetings in which they discuss and debate current events and school policies — allows the students to feel comfortable speaking with teachers about troubles they’re having and whether the e-learning classroom structure is working.
“The only real difference I think … is the connection with us and the teachers,” said junior Anthony Ruggeri.
While that connection has been helpful in easing the shift to e-learning, distance learning is still difficult and teachers and students are still figuring out how to make the best of the at-home situation.
Transitioning to distance learning, the differences have been more related to content than A-School versus high school, because “how you teach something like math through distance learning is going to be different in some ways than how you’re going to teach English,” said Jennifer Maxwell, social studies teacher and director of the A-School.
“Some of those transitions are trickier. So there’s been a lot of communication with A-School teachers and their high school counterparts to develop lessons and methods that will work with their particular subjects,” she said.
Quarterly grades also differ slightly in the A-School environment. Although grading for individual assignments is the same as it is in the high school, A-School students aren’t given quarterly letter grades; they receive written comments from teachers as evaluations.
Maxwell said in her American studies class, she evaluates students based on participation, homework and major assessments like tests and papers. Due to the pandemic, though, some of that grading had to be adjusted.
“Some things you can translate to a distance learning environment and some things not so much,” said Maxwell. “So you have to figure out how to redesign that … somehow to reflect the reality of second semester.”
Maxwell said teachers were still working on how to do just that by creating new assessment categories or reweighing other categories for grading.
Like other SHS classes, Alternative School classes are meeting in the same specified time blocks as they had before the pandemic. However, some of the A-School’s mainstays, like community meetings and core group meetings, have been canceled or reduced.
Maxwell said holding community democratic meetings with 84 voices over Zoom would’ve been a challenge, and the school decided to hold voluntary meetings about distance learning instead.
“When we went to this distance learning environment, we had to try to think about [whether] it makes any sense to try to maintain [meetings] through distance learning and what we’ve tried to do is just be flexible. So my core group does meet on Mondays, but now it’s optional,” said Maxwell.
Those optional core group meetings give A-School students an opportunity to not only talk about school, but to also open up about what’s happening in their everyday lives during the pandemic.
“I think honestly that’s really cool for what’s going on right now, because having somewhere to vent is kind of nice,” said Ruggeri.
Participation in group meetings has been variable, Maxwell said, but students who are interested in helping to shape the school are more likely to show up to influence the A-School process.
Students also have opportunities to join and take on leadership roles in committees that work on graduation, yearbook and organizing student orientation for next year.
Seniors, who normally would be working on senior projects at this time, have been forced to rethink how to commit to a project during a pandemic.
Friedman, who originally planned to produce a documentary for his senior project, has opted instead to review classic movies; Jocelyn Lewis is doing a remote internship for U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel’s reelection campaign; and other students are creating workout routines, painting, gardening and publishing a cookbook.
Plans for many of the hallmarks that make up the A-School, including the student-led orientation for 10th graders in the fall and the personalized graduation ceremony for seniors, are still up in the air due to the pandemic.
“It’s a little tricky because it’s possible we could have some sort of in-person thing,” said Lewis, a senior on the Graduation Committee. “We’re planning for both virtual and in-person and it’s likely that our virtual will take the form of some sort of webinar where people can log on.”
Maxwell said the Orientation Committee was planning a traditional program for next year’s entering class, but that could change over the summer depending on how the pandemic goes.
“It may be that we can’t have eight kids doing an orientation together,” Maxwell said. “So we’re kind of planning for the tradition, but then we’re also keeping in mind that over the summer we might need to replan.”
Even if the school’s graduation has to be held over Zoom, Maxwell said the school was committed to having teachers read individual speeches for each student, a long held tradition in the A-School.
“Safety has to be the No. 1 priority,” she said.
