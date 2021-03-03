Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced March 3 that nearly 5 million New Yorkers had received COVID-19 vaccinations as of March 3, and he said event, arts and entertainment venues in the state can reopen beginning April 2 at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors.
If all attendees present proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry, capacity can increase to up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.
Cuomo also announced domestic travelers to New York State who have been vaccinated no longer have to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination.
Cuomo also announced that beginning March 22, residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors. Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people to reduce the continued risk of spread. Also, nonresidential social gatherings of up to 100 people can occur indoors and up to 200 people can occur outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.