New STAR assessment proficiency data revealed that students in grades 3-5 scored relatively the same in math and reading proficiency between winter 2020 and winter 2021.
According to the data, which was presented by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Edgar McIntosh during a March 22 school board meeting, students in grades 3-5 only shifted 3 to 4 percentage points in reading and 1 to 3 points in math proficiency pre-pandemic to the current year. In reading, roughly 80% to 90% of students scored at or above the 40th percentile, which is generally regarded nationally as achieving proficiency. In math, between 90% and 100% of students scored at or above the 40th percentile.
“This is a testament to our amazing teachers who have adapted throughout the year as well as the strong and trusting partnership we have relied on with our Scarsdale families,” said McIntosh.
When the coronavirus shifted in-person learning to either a hybrid or virtual-only model, many parents were concerned about the potential negative side effects and learning gaps younger students would experience.
Because of the pandemic, teachers and administrators had to think up new ways of assessing students to make sure they were understanding material while learning outside of the traditional model.
Virtual learning itself posed its own challenges, with concerns about students simply Googling answers or having family members whisper answers to a student during a test.
“Some common assessments we used in the past were ill-suited for the online student,” said McIntosh.
To innovate, McIntosh said teachers found that the small in-person groups they taught due to social distancing requirements actually allowed for more “in the moment” forms of assessment. Elementary school teachers were able to monitor ongoing student understanding and pull students together quickly for evaluations.
Many teachers also shifted to an emphasis on “pathways of thinking.” Rather than the answer being the final step of the solution, teachers required students to show how they got to that answer in order to gauge the student’s understanding.
“This has always been a smart assessment method and instructional strategy that eliminated lucky guesses and using a laptop calculator or an off-screen older sister to get the answer,” said McIntosh.
For example, the high school English teachers asked more interpretive questions, so students wouldn’t be able to quickly look up an answer on SparkNotes. At the middle school, seventh grade science teachers required students to learn about COVID-19 and other viruses and make a brochure, poster or video explaining the coronavirus to elementary school students.
“This required synthesis and clear purposeful communication of essential understanding for an authentic audience,” said McIntosh. “You can’t fake that one, nor would you want to.”
More frequent check-ins with students also played a large role in assessment. In the high school, exit tickets via Google forms are commonplace and students are encouraged to use notes to show understanding. Math teachers in the middle school have also shifted to smaller, lower-stakes check-in points to assess student learning, as compared to the traditional larger assessments at key points throughout the unit. Similarly, high school science teachers have also adopted shorter and more frequent assessments, as well as open resource exams and documentation of problems through handwritten solutions.
Though it’s been an unprecedented year for learning and teaching, McIntosh said the district had learned that technology, small group learning and increased teacher collaboration has played a huge role in teaching and assessing students during the pandemic.
Though much of the focus is always on how students perform when they go from in-person to virtual instruction, school board member Ron Schulhof wondered the opposite, questioning whether there were students who were struggling prior to the pandemic and were actually improving or thriving in a virtual and hybrid model.
McIntosh said that when looking at different models, there are students who thrive in a specific model of their choice, not necessarily because they have all the executive functioning skills, but they like the choice and their ability to learn in a specific fashion.
“What we know from our educational gurus is that the disposition and the skills that are really important [in the real] world … are those executive functioning skills,” said McIntosh. “One of our strategic plan goals is student-centered learning and under that umbrella [there] are lots of different opportunities and models to develop more choice and agency on the part of students.”
