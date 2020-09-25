Tuesday, Sept. 29, will be a monumental day for Section 1 athletics as practices will be permitted for the first time since March, when most schools shut down during the first week of spring preseason.
There was no spring season as schools never reopened in person, and New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, despite allowing many youth and club sports to start up in July, did not allow schools to hold summer programs and delayed the beginning of the fall season from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21. (Section 1 decided to move the date locally to Sept. 29.)
This fall, soccer, cross-country, field hockey and girls tennis will compete, while football, cheerleading and volleyball, dubbed high risk, have been moved to a second fall season in March and April, and girls swim and dive is yet to be determined due to an issue with facilities.
As athletic departments and athletes gear up for a return to interscholastic athletics, health and safety are at the forefront of all planning.
At Scarsdale, athletic director Ray Pappalardi said the medical clearance form includes questions about COVID-19 history as the nurses and school physician clear athletes, without the benefit of recent physicals, which were waived by New York State.
As of Wednesday, there were 220 clearances submitted for the four sports at the varsity and junior varsity levels, as Section 1 has yet to make a determination about modified sports for the middle school.
Pappalardi said the schools are operating “as usual” when it comes to clearance. “Our medical professionals will be making determinations about clearance,” he said. “If there are any modifications they will notify me and I will notify the coaches.”
Student-athletes who had a serious case of COVID-19 need to be careful, according to Dr. Supriya Jain, an Edgemont resident who is director, Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac MRI, Pediatric Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging-3D VR at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center. Though long-term data about the potential later negative impacts of COVID-19 aren’t yet available, cardiovascular issues are a known problem with the virus and, in most cases, those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 need about three to six months of rest before returning to intense physical activity.
The recommendations are “based on taking a good history of when you were sick — how long ago, how severe it was, whether it required hospitalization and then going from there,” Jain said. “If they were really sick and hospitalized and the initial cardiac testing showed they had reduced function, these are the kids we would definitely restrict for three to six months.
“Not that we have data or follow-up data on COVID-19 cardiac manifestations, but we are using data from our older information like myocarditis, which has always been around. We have guidelines from myocarditis and are extrapolating from there. If there is inflammation, let’s take a very conservative approach.”
Myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart, can be caused by viral infections and, according to the Myocarditis Foundation, symptoms include:
- · Shortness of breath, especially after exercise or when lying down
- · Fatigue
- · Heart palpitations
- · Chest pain or pressure
- · Lightheadedness
- · Swelling in the hands, legs, ankles and feet
- · A sudden loss of consciousness.
Jain saw young patients who suffered from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which was related to COVID. “These were the kids who were coming in very sick and many of them with cardiac manifestations or reduced function,” she said. “I think there is data to say these kids that have had MIS-C and were hospitalized and were very sick can end up having cardiac manifestations.”
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic should not have to worry, while those who had mild or moderate cases need about two weeks of rest and clearance from their health care provider, and potentially a common myocarditis test such as an electrocardiogram, chest X-ray or echocardiogram.
“If there is any concern and someone had a COVID exposure or a concern with any symptoms, they should be evaluated by a health care provider,” Jain said. “It’s not one size fits all. It has to be individual based. There is so much information out there that I think it’s better for families to be educated and if they are concerned about anything, please go to your health care provider.”
While Jain urges social distancing and mask wearing, those are easier said than done when it comes to most athletic endeavors. “That is a challenge and we will have to see how it goes,” she said. “Everybody is waiting to see what our numbers will be the next couple of months and keeping our fingers crossed. Numbers have been down and they have remained down.”
While the state has given guidelines for athletics, decisions about practices and protocols will be left to the individual schools. The schools are all trying to navigate the unknowns and may have different views in the end. When it comes to masks, the state said they are to be worn unless an athlete finds the mask intolerable, which opens up the possibility masks might not be worn. On the other hand, it’s possible some schools will require masks not only for their athletes, but for opponents as well, which will need to be coordinated prior to games.
At Edgemont, Teresa Roane, the school’s certified athletic trainer since 2008, is buckling down to ensure everyone’s safety, starting with allowing one student at a time in her already cramped office.
“My office is no longer the hangout spot,” she said.
At least for the preseason all athletes will be masked and there will be designated mask break spots. There will be temperature checks before practices and all shared equipment will be sanitized.
“It’s about to be very, very stressful,” Roane said.
What’s key is that students are vigilant and self-report any symptoms or discomfort.
“Most of our kids will speak up and I don’t know of too many kids who are completely uncomfortable with their coaches, myself, [assistant athletic director] Dan [Mahoney] or [athletic director] Mr. [Anthony] DeRosa that they wouldn’t say something,” Roane said. “It’s very important that they speak up for themselves.
“They need to be the ones to say they have a sore throat or, ‘I can’t catch my breath,’ because like I tell kids in my office all the time, ‘I can’t feel what you feel, so you have to tell me what you feel,’” Roane said. “That’s really the only way we’ll be [able] to get ahead of any of this.”
Pappalardi said Scarsdale is doing a slow rollout process for athletics, including cohorting at practices and easing students back into activity because there were no programs over the summer.
When it comes to masks at practices, the coaches will be logging mask breaks so Pappalardi can get a good sense of the impact the breaks are having on students and students’ ability to be physically active.
“As we move throughout the season we can make some decisions about how to proceed,” Pappalardi said. “It will be a longer than usual tryout because we’re definitely concerned about the acute injuries that can happen from returning too quickly. We are rolling out more carefully than we have in the past.”
