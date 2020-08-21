Deemed essential workers during the pandemic, The Inquirer staff has worked at full tilt throughout the coronavirus shutdown and reopening. The stay-at-home order put our business and all local businesses in financial turmoil. Our local advertising revenue sources had to shut their doors and yet, we still had to print the weekly newspaper and operate our digital news site. So we partnered with the COVID-19 Local News Fund, which was launched in April to support independent news organizations hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Local Media Association, a 501(c)(3) foundation, we’ve raised over $36,000 in tax-deductible donations from more than 270 donors. We asked and you responded generously, and many of you wrote heartfelt notes of encouragement. For this, we’re profoundly thankful.
But our economic pain continues. Many of our local businesses and organizations are suffering their own financial hardships and have pulled back their advertising significantly. And there are others who, somewhat by a stroke of luck, are doing so well that they don’t think they need to advertise in their local newspaper.
What’s not going to continue though, is the ability to make tax-deductible contributions to us. The COVID-19 Local Media Fund will be shutting down on Thursday, Aug. 27. So if you’ve been thinking about making a tax-deductible donation to The Inquirer — or would like to give again — you need to do so quickly.
To make a donation online, go to givebutter.com/scarsdaleinquirer.
If you’d prefer to pay by check, make your check payable to Local Media Foundation. In the memo line, write “Scarsdale Inquirer” and mail to The Scarsdale Inquirer, P.O. Box 418, 1075 Central Park Ave., Suite. 305, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Your support as a paid subscriber is also meaningful as a source of revenue we are now relying on more heavily. If you don’t already subscribe, please do. Or give the gift of community to a friend or neighbor through a gift subscription to The Scarsdale Inquirer.
We look forward to your continued support for local news — an essential ingredient in a healthy democracy and strong community.
