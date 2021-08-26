Schools administrators announced Aug. 19 that all staff and contractors directly involved with students would be required to provide proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test to work in the Scarsdale School District during the 2021-22 school year.
The requirement to get vaccinated or tested weekly comes after summer negotiations between the district’s labor unions and administration. Earlier this month former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration announced it would not provide new guidance for schools reopening, even with the highly transmissible Delta variant.
The state’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, this week said the state would require vaccinations for all school personnel, with an option to test out weekly, and that there should be universal masking in schools.
In guidance released this summer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that school districts implement universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools regardless of vaccination status and to promote getting the vaccine, citing it as the leading public health prevention strategy to end the pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics also updated its interim guidance this summer to recommend universal masking among students and school staff.
On Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and over, setting up the potential for vaccination mandates across the country.
District staff will be required to get vaccinated or tested weekly, but students will not have to be vaccinated or provide vaccine verification to attend school. Assistant Superintendent Eric Rauschenbach said the district would be surveying the community to get an idea of who is and who isn’t vaccinated.
“We strongly encourage the parents to provide both verification for students who are vaccinated and let us know which students are not vaccinated,” said Rauschenbach. “It will help us from a school standpoint to know when we can move back from mitigation standpoints and also help us understand what the risks are around larger events.”
Students participating in extracurricular sports will be required to provide verification of their vaccination status or a weekly negative COVID-19 test. According to Scarsdale Schools Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi, 95% of district’s fall athletes are vaccinated, so just 29 students would be required to test weekly. Face masks will be required for indoor sports, excluding cheerleading and swimming, and no face masks will be required for outdoor sports, though student athletes who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.
Rauschenbach said Westchester County had indicated it would be providing free COVID-19 test screening for school districts this year. A survey will be sent to parents to gauge interest in who is willing to have their K-12 children tested, though it will not be a requirement.
Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the county’s thought process was to have a “gateway” testing period in the first two weeks of school, and then have testing for 20% of the school population regularly and on a voluntary basis for students and as a requirement for unvaccinated staff members.
All school building personnel will be required to wear masks indoors and students in classrooms will be physically distanced by 3 feet when practical, as outlined in CDC guidance. Unless required by the state in the future, the district will not offer a hybrid or remote option for students. Class schedules and educational programs will return to their pre-pandemic norm. Lunch will be eaten in traditional, nontraditional and outdoor spaces to maintain 6 feet of separation and barriers will no longer be used.
Space-driven academic activities such as chorus, band and orchestra will be distanced at 3 feet, though instruction could be modified given limited space. Students playing musical instruments will be wearing school-provided specialized musician masks and instrument coverings. Chorus members will need to wear masks indoors while singing.
Physical education classes will take place outdoors whenever possible. When classes must be indoors, masks will be required, and equipment sharing and long periods of close contact will be limited.
“In general, most of our specials and less traditional academic activities will take place. There may be a few schedule changes and differences in those programs, but we’ll be looking to have them be as traditional as possible,” said Rauschenbach.
The district will no longer use EZScreen for health screening each school day, though students and staff experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will have to remain at home and then provide a negative COVID test to return to school.
With new variables such as vaccination status and masking requirements, the district will follow the Westchester County Department of Health’s guidelines for quarantining. Whether someone needs to quarantine will depend on if they are a close contact (being closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes cumulatively in 24 hours), a proximate contact (sharing the same enclosed space with someone for more than 10 minutes cumulatively in 24 hours), if they are masked, if they are vaccinated and if they are a child or an adult.
According to 2021-22 guidance from the New York State Education Department, a close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. The district will be following guidance from the Westchester County Department of Health issued in January, which defined a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more cumulatively over a 24-hour period.
Unmasked and masked unvaccinated adults who are a close contact with someone with COVID-19 will be required to quarantine. Students in close contact who are both unvaccinated and unmasked will also be required to quarantine. In a proximate contact situation, only adults and children who are both unvaccinated and unmasked will need to quarantine.
Children and adults who are vaccinated — whether they are wearing a mask or not — will not be required to quarantine, no matter the designation of contact.
In a large space, Rauschenbach said, only students in close proximity to a positive case would need to quarantine. However, if lunch is taking place in a classroom and there is a positive case, the entire classroom will need to quarantine if the students are unvaccinated.
School visitation from outsiders will also be limited during instructional time and visitors will be subject to screening. The district will allow outside groups to use district buildings and they will be expected to follow the district’s mitigation guidelines. Hagerman said he was planning to meet with the PT Council leadership to coordinate mitigation strategies for visitors and volunteers.
“We still know that the Delta variant is still something that is very much an obstacle to us … moving forward in this process,” said Hagerman. “We continue to hope that through vaccinations and through risk mitigation efforts we’re going to be able to open the school year as normally as possible … and to be able to conduct a school year that looks and feels to students like something much more traditional.”
