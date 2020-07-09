Traffic safety is at the forefront of public concern as the COVID-19 lockdown forced indoor fitness facilities to close in March, sending the exercise-starved outside. Scarsdale residents eager to get outside found that sidewalks suddenly seemed very narrow, and seeking to social distance, many pedestrians or cyclists detoured onto streets. That overflow caused crowded conditions on some Scarsdale roadways and sidewalks, which has brought a new sense of urgency to create safe routes for residents to walk, run or cycle.
“In February and March when I was walking, nobody was out, but ... with the summer coming and camps closed, it's going to only get worse,” Scarsdale resident Myra Saul said via Zoom during the public comments session of the virtual board of trustees meeting on June 24. “There aren’t that many outlets. So, I’d like for the trustees to consider immediate action.”
Saul was not alone in her call to action. Concerns about traffic safety weighed heavily for others who are aware of the need for outdoor activity.
“Traffic safety is very important right now. We do have people who are home, people who are around who might not otherwise be around,” said Randy Whitestone, a Sprague Road resident and candidate for village trustee. Explaining the villagewide trend he said, “People can't go to their gyms, so we do have walkers, bikers and joggers.”
Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick acknowledged the validity of the growing concern, as well as the village’s limitations in confronting it.
“One of the things that we discussed at length during our budgeting process, about six months ago, was how to make our village more bike friendly [but] we do have challenges in that regard,” said Samwick. “So, it is something that is certainly on our agenda. Unfortunately I don't believe that we're going to be able to get anything done in that regard.”
COVID-19 restrictions, the catalyst of rush to outdoor activities, may prevent timely accommodations and adaptations of sidewalks and roads, and solutions to issues of capacity for outdoor recreation will likely be difficult to implement as long as Scarsdale’s government operations are stymied by pandemic restrictions and budgetary constraints that limit the possibility of making traffic-related improvements.
“The Village Board and administration have discussed undertaking a review of our public street inventory,” Village Manager Stever Pappalardo wrote in an email to the Inquirer. With respect to the need for accommodating all sidewalk and street users, he added, “Unfortunately, due to the adverse budgetary impacts of COVID-19, sufficient funding for these capital project initiatives is currently unavailable.”
In addition to the issue of securing proper funding for improvements, Scarsdale has to cope with particularly narrow or winding roadways, a complication that persists regardless of the pandemic.
“Most of Scarsdale’s streets and public rights of way would not provide the necessary width for roadways, sidewalks and bike lanes … allowing for limited possibilities with the existing public property available,” said Pappalardo.
Despite the current and longstanding challenges, Pappalardo said he is very aware of the difficulties motorists, cyclists and pedestrians face in the village, and is hopeful there will be a way to confront them in the future.
“Please know that traffic safety is a village priority,” he said. “We hope to pursue a comprehensive review of local roadways when our financial and budgetary picture is clearer.”
Pappalardo also referenced a specific project the village hopes to work toward — the “Complete Streets” program. That program, he said, “includes separate, dedicated bike lanes on roads with sufficient width while also allowing for properly sized vehicular travel lanes and pedestrian sidewalks.”
While that initiative and other likely solutions may not be feasible because of fallout from the pandemic, village officials said they are aware of the need to solve this pressing issue.
Traffic safety and outdoor capacity issues are not unique to Scarsdale; residents in nearby communities are also yearning for safe and healthy exercise outlets.
Bronxville Village Administrator James Palmer said the community has faced similar concerns and equal difficulty in finding a solution.
“Biking on the sidewalks in the downtown has always been a problem but it’s clearly worse right now under COVID,” said Palmer. “The problem is more noticeable because of the number of restaurants that have added outdoor dining along the sidewalk and street.”
With difficulties particular to the current COVID-19 reality compounding each other, Palmer utilized some exploratory thinking and made experimental policy.
“We just completed a new comprehensive plan and it does describe potentially adding a bike lane on the west side of the downtown where the Bronx River Reservation bike trail runs through the village,” Palmer said hopefully. “We continue to explore ways to widen our sidewalks where possible, to not only accommodate pedestrians but also slow the speed of traffic by placing our roads on road diet.”
By implementing a “road diet” — a reconfiguration technique which alters traffic markings of traditional roads to reduce traffic speeds and the frequency of collisions — Bronxville hopes to meet the influx of outdoor exercisers with a low-cost, relatively rapid response. In addition, the village’s multifaceted approach of pairing widened sidewalks with more exclusive space for cyclists aims to provide more space for walkers and joggers.
In a 2015 traffic assessment, the Scarsdale Forum voiced concerns that now foreshadow a grim reality. The committee resolved that the village of Scarsdale must take numerous actions to improve the safety of village roads.
The committee recommended three specific improvements, including a lower speed limit, from 30 to 25 miles per hour, additional signage to maximize the safety of cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, and a far-reaching, educational campaign to inform the community about traffic regulations.
“Some cyclists appear not to observe signals and signage,” the committee wrote in its report, referring to run-ins between pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. “Part of any public education campaign should enlist the cooperation of pedestrians and cyclists to comply with regulations, signals and signage applicable to them.”
As cooped-up residents flock to streets or sidewalks, the traffic safety issues diagnosed by the Scarsdale Forum are likely worse now than five years ago when the report was released. And as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the community, the road to safer cycling and walking infrastructure remains paved with uncertainty.
Are you kidding ??? We cant use our streets to walk, jog, cycle, push strollers, roller blade etc., with the deplorable conditions of our streets....this town deals with futuristic projects while we pay the way for everyone other than the TAXPAYERS ! Stop the madness...FIX OUR STREETS NOW !!!
Pedestrian, cyclist, and driver safety has been a long standing challenge in Scarsdale. Please look at the traffic survey that Madelaine Eppstein and I worked on in 2017-2018. http://bit.ly/2y7LUEL The Scarsdale respondents are very clear about how frightened they are walking and cycling in our town.
