As COVID-19 roils economic markets and causes fiscal woes in plenty of industries, the cycling sector has not only coasted, but accelerated into a pocket of prosperity in an otherwise dismal retail landscape.
While fitness centers and gyms shuttered and children’s activities curtailed, biking has become something of a pandemic-induced national pastime for all ages.
“When I drive to work in the morning I see kids biking on Crossway as early as 9:30,” said Evan Huo, 18, of Stratton Road. “I see different kids biking on Mamaroneck Road when I go back on my lunch break at 12.”
The demand for kids’ and adults’ bikes has outstripped the supply, leaving some people frustrated.
Fox Meadow resident Jorge Garcia tried several times to buy road bikes for himself and two of his three daughters at Danny’s Cycles, Dicks Sporting Goods and other merchants, but he gave up three weeks ago.
“The lines were out the door and down the block,” he said, adding “All they had were these very expensive things — a demo going for $800.” A bike shop in Dobbs Ferry had no line, but had nothing in stock. There aren’t many bikes available online either, he said.
The boom in bike sales began in January, during the introduction of coronavirus lockdown measures, and the steep incline continues, with many bike shops telling customers to come back in the fall — and in some areas next year. According to The NPD Group Inc., a market research company, April sales across the industry typically total $550 million to $575 million. However, the most current data available shows April 2020 sales increased by more than 75% and the market saw a one-month total of $1 billion nationwide for the first time on record.
In Scarsdale, Steve Kahn, owner of Danny’s Cycles, said bike sales have been way up for the past few months and the demand has led to a scramble for inventory at the Central Avenue storefront.
“We maintain our own warehouse locally and were able to fill it with bikes prior to the shortage,” Kahn told The Scarsdale Inquirer. “This lasted us a while and now we have limited supply.”
To meet a rush of demand, Danny’s Cycles set up an online preordering system as well as a waitlist, and hired more employees, some seasonal and some full time. Kahn said those measures are helping to respond to the influx of new cyclists and to retain the recently expanded base.
“The cycling industry as a whole believes that many of the new cyclists will continue to cycle after the pandemic has passed,” Kahn said. “We have a few plans to engage the new customers and help them continue to enjoy cycling.”
Instead of treating this rapid growth as an isolated, sporadic spike in interest, Kahn and other bike shop owners view the trend as the catalyst for lasting change and a pivotal moment for cycling and recreation.
“We have seen mostly recreational riders and families in the beginning of the lockdown,” Kahn said. “And now it has blossomed into more serious cyclists getting the latest tech and buying the newest bikes.”
Crank Cycles opened on N. Central Avenue at Hartsdale’s Four Corners in March of 2020 at the onset of the unprecedented spike in biking enthusiasm.
“I’ve been here working ’til 10 at night six days a week since we opened,” said owner Luke Tancredi. “I had one assistant helping me but he broke both of his elbows. I don’t even know how that happens.”
Burdened by the duality of starting his own business and extreme demand, Tancredi has taken on most of the workload himself.
“Just about everything we had in stock was sold out in a week,” he recalled. “The first week of March was absolutely crazy.”
Crank Cycles is far from an exception. “Most shops across the country are taking a month to do any repair that isn’t a flat tire,” Tancredi said, noting his store is packed wall-to-wall with damaged bikes. “The whole industry is basically doing a year’s worth of business in a couple of months.”
Bike shops have been designated by state health officials as essential businesses, which Tancredi said is completely valid, given the mental health benefits of regular exercise and what he views as the particularly meditative nature of biking.
“I really think people will stick with it. It’s one of those sports you just get hooked on,” Tancredi said. “Even the clients who had first come in here just looking to repair old bikes are now looking for something much more serious, with the latest gear and tech.”
If the biking boom continues, making the suburbs more bike friendly could become an increasingly urgent concern for local governments.
The Bronx River Pathway, which runs from northern to southern Westchester with 11 miles of dirt, paved and gravel trails, is the Westchester County Parks and Recreation Department’s initiative to provide bikers a safe, scenic and uninterrupted trail ride. However, it’s still a work in progress.
A 1.5-mile section that connects Hartsdale and Scarsdale was delayed slightly because of construction restrictions during the pandemic, but the $6.7 million capital project is slated for completion by the end of 2020, according to Peter Tartaglia, deputy commissioner of Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation. A leg between Mount Vernon and Yonkers will complete the pathway that currently extends from Kensico Dam in Valhalla to Bronxville.
“We are seeing walkers and cyclists in record numbers this spring,” Tartaglia said. “Completing this section would be really special.”
If you can find a bike to ride there.
