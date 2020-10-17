In a major win for downtown businesses, the board of trustees voted unanimously on Oct. 13 to extend two provisions set out in the village code that allows downtown street-facing merchants to sell goods on sidewalks and allow restaurants to continue outdoor dining until Dec. 31.
Following a public hearing in June, the board voted unanimously to amend chapter 256 in the village code to allow ground floor, street-facing businesses to display and sell goods on village-owned sidewalks or other open spaces. The proposal had a sunset provision that was meant to expire on Nov. 1.
Chapter 245 of village law, which includes regulations for outdoor restaurant seating, specifies that permits are only valid until Oct. 31.
With indoor capacity restricted during the pandemic, restaurants have been forced to use limited outdoor space to serve customers and maintain social distancing requirements. With permits now extending to Dec. 31, the village also included new provisions to ensure public safety as temperatures drop with winter weather.
Restaurateurs will be required to apply for a tent permit if they wish to attach one to their sidewalk café. If restaurants want to install propane heaters for patrons during colder days, they need to send in a request with the village and have the heaters inspected by the fire inspector, building inspector and village engineer. Propane heaters won’t be allowed under tents or near flammable items, can’t contain more than 20 pounds of fuel and must be positioned around tents and away from traffic.
In case of inclement winter weather, restaurants will be required to store furniture and clear away snow. If weather becomes extreme, the village may ask restaurants to remove outdoor cafes for the remainder of the season.
“Some of the efforts the village has taken … have actually been pointed out by potential tenants … [as] reasons why they may want to come to Scarsdale,” Trustee Justin Arest said. “I think they actually appreciate that there’s a government and a community willing to work with them, and trying to support them.”
This year, the village has issued 10 sidewalk café permits. Since chapter 256 was amended in June, 24 businesses have obtained permits to display goods on village-owned sidewalks.
In June the village erected a tent on Spencer Place to facilitate an outdoor dining experience for businesses that had limited outdoor space. The big project, known as Dine the ’Dale, includes a tented dining area in the street/parking spaces on Spencer Place between Harwood Court and East Parkway where three restaurants — Yeomiji, Parkway Café, Bango Bowls — are currently offering table service. Restaurants that aren’t as close to the designated area — Chat and Sapori, for example, which both have larger outdoor dedicated dining areas— are allowed to deliver to the pavilion. Patrons can also pick up food from a local restaurant and bring it to the pavilion.
Arest told the Inquirer the village plans to remove the tent on Spencer Place in early November but keep the picnic tables in place. He said the village didn’t have plans to install heaters in the area though they could be added in the coming weeks if necessary.
During a public hearing session on Oct. 13 prior to the vote, Scarsdale Business Alliance co-president Marcy Berman-Goldstein said she supported the amended chapters of the village code and that it “meets the needs of our merchants and consumers.”
“There has been a tremendous amount of positive feedback from the business community and from our patrons,” said Berman-Goldstein. “The ability to dine and shop outside has allowed us to serve our customers safely.”
In the public hearing in June to initially amend chapter 256, Bob Berg, a resident who ran for but didn’t secure a seat on the board of trustees in the village election in September, said although he was in favor of the board helping Scarsdale businesses survive the economic upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic, in his view, the amended code discriminated against businesses that weren’t street-facing and on the ground floor.
In the public hearing prior to the vote on Oct. 13, Berg questioned the board for a more detailed analysis of the success of outdoor dining and whether any businesses not street facing and on the first floor had requested space on village sidewalks.
Arest, who has been participating in SBA board meetings and interacting with merchants throughout the period of the amended code, said he wasn’t aware of any requests from other businesses to participate. He said the village had tried to involve fitness providers in the process, thinking they might want to offer their services through the recreation department, but Arest said he didn’t believe any of the businesses had pursued that option.
He added that from speaking with local landowners and real estate agents, the village’s vacancy rate is at “some of the lowest levels it has been in a very long time, predating COVID.”
“It’s been great working on the downtown village center task force and just really trying to help the board and the community and village staff remove red tape so that our merchants can try to recover and have a vibrant downtown village center to the extent possible,” Arest said.
