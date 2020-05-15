The Scarsdale Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the proposed 2020-21 budget May 11 after multiple reiterations of cost-cutting efforts in response to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The total $162,696,316 budget plan increases by $1.9 million, which is 1.19% more than the 2019-20 budget. The tax levy increases to $151 million vs. last year’s approved levy of $148.6 million, which is an increase of $2.46 million — or 1.66% — over 2019-20, and is $1.2 million below the maximum increase allowed by the tax cap law.
The amount of taxes for the average Scarsdale homeowner, using an average assessed property value of about $1.6 million, will increase by $382, representing a percentage increase of 1.5%. For residents in the Mamaroneck strip, the proposed tax rate increase amounts to about $558, or 2.31% more, based on equalization rates.
The revised budget includes $700,000 — which had been removed from the budget plan as of May 4 — for upgrades and repairs at the high school auditorium, and it puts $300,000 from the unassigned fund balance as nonrecurring revenue into the assigned fund balance for a total of $1.7 million there.
The proposed budget rolls in surpluses from the current year, including savings related to the closing of schools since mid-March.
The budget plan also shows a projected decrease of $75,000 in interest that would be forfeited if a proposed installment plan were enacted for payment of school taxes.
The district budget plans a net increase of 1.1 full-time teacher to support anticipated enrollment for elementary integrated co-teaching and special education classes. No other changes in professional or civil service staff are expected to affect the budget.
The 2020-21 facilities budget includes the highest-priority projects that address safety, security, program and maintenance issues. The total request is $1.49 million consisting of $625,000 in plant improvement projects and $864,000 in transfer from the debt service reserve to capital projects, which comprises $164,000 additional funding needed for the elevator projects at the middle school and high school and the previously allocated $700,000 for renovations in the high school auditorium.
Speaking about the protracted budget process this year, school board president Pam Fuehrer thanked Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey and district Business Manager Jeffrey Martin for their “tremendous work in this difficult time.” She noted the board and community provided much feedback which resulted in four pages of changes. The budget went from $166 million to $162 million, she pointed out, and the response of the administrative team and faculty to the constant changes required by the outbreak of the pandemic “was simply remarkable.”
“The immediate and significant actions of these two particular groups provided us all the assurance that we will make it through these darker times together. The flexibility and capabilities of our staff provided our district a path forward. And I very much believe that because of them, even through these challenging and topsy-turvy, stressful and sad times, we have many e-learning successes, and we also have a significantly adjusted budget that reflects our community’s values and needs.”
The budget vote will take place via mail-in ballots due June 9 by 5 p.m.
If the budget does not pass, there is no time for a second vote. In that case, the state education department requires a contingency budget to go into effect, with the tax levy the same as last year and a $2.5 million reduction in expenses affecting administrative and equipment costs as well as imposing fees for use of school facilities by outside groups.
2-installment tax payment plan
Previously, on May 11, school board members voted unanimously to support a two-installment school tax option for residents on the school budget.
Many other municipalities in Westchester issue residents coupons to pay school taxes in two installments — one due Sept. 30 and one due Jan. 30. Because towns are tax-collecting entities though, the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees would need to pass a resolution to enact payment and collection changes.
“I think the village board has generally made it clear that they’re going to do everything they reasonably can … to help residents during this challenging period,” said school board member Carl Finger. “Based on everything that’s going on, we think it would be a worthwhile endeavor to split the taxes into the two payments to the extent it can help people.”
The board voted to send a letter urging the village to consider the tax change after debating the letter’s wording and whether a letter should be sent at all.
Board members noted the change to two tax installments would result in a loss of approximately $75,000 in interest earnings for the district, as well as potential new administrative costs for the village.
“The only thing that directly affects us that we need to consider is the interest element,” said school board member Chris Morin. “This is the taxpayers’ money. We’re not really entitled to be earning interest on it. Even in a strictly utilitarian way, we invest that money in the most cautious and conservative way possible and earn almost nothing in terms of percentage return. I think that money is definitely worth more to taxpayers in flexibility.”
At the board of trustees meeting on May 12, Mayor Marc Samwick said the board had received the board of education’s letter supporting a two-installment tax system.
“This discussion has been [raised] periodically in Scarsdale,” said Samwick. “At this time of strong economic impacts resulting from COVID-19, we are all seeking ways to make it easier for residents to meet their tax obligations.”
Samwick said the board of trustees hadn’t had a chance to discuss any proposed change to the collection of school taxes. He said he would ask village staff to provide an analysis of how the change might impact the village. The trustees will discuss the change in a work session prior to its board meeting on May 26.
Samwick told the Inquirer the school board had not been in favor of a two-installment plan previously, but now that the school board was open to the idea the board was interested in looking at the proposal and evaluating it from the village’s standpoint.
“There are some costs that are going to be involved. There are going to be some operational changes that are going to have to be made and that’s what we want to evaluate before we make a decision,” said Samwick. “There’s everything from postage to collecting items, to potentially looking at more significant changes to the operation and all of that will really come out in the work session” on May 26.
