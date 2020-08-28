Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.