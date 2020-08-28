In delivering the most recent Scarsdale High School restart plan via Zoom on Aug. 20, Principal Ken Bonamo was matter-of-fact in explaining the “challenging and daunting” restart process, and supporting both teacher and student viewpoints, while remaining his usual soft-spoken, calm self.
Bonamo addressed the apprehension of returning to the high school buildings some teachers began publicly expressing at a board of education meeting earlier this month. He said with about 150 faculty members “you probably have 150 opinions” ranging from “eager” to come back for as much in-person as possible, those who have “trepidation” and those who are “extremely anxious” about it. What they share in common, he said, is they all “realize the power of the personal experience.”
Bonamo noted there are residents and families who have followed all pandemic-related protocols since March, some whose thinking “evolved” and some who followed them “loosely” to begin with.
“So you have all these different approaches and we are trying to find a way to create a plan that matches the guidance we have from the Department of Health, from the State Education Department, as well as our own best thinking and advice from our district physician, and allowing members of the community who have differing views on this, who have preexisting health conditions, to experience school to the fullest extent possible,” Bonamo said. “I don’t know if we’ve done it 100%, but I think that our plan comes very close to it.”
Driven by three focuses — “physical and emotional health,” “sense of community” and “teaching and learning” — the restart committee devised an A/B half–day in-person model, with a remote-only option for students.
Bonamo said “a small number” of teachers have been granted the ability to work remotely. Those teachers’ classes will have teacher aides present to monitor students while the teacher teaches remotely.
“The students, parents and teachers on the SHS restart committee were unanimous that this hybrid schedule was the best one we could devise because of how it offers in-person experiences and flexibility for students and teachers who are not in school,” Bonamo said. “It meets many, if not all, of the priorities that governed the work of the committee. The consensus reached to open in hybrid was predicated on protecting and supporting vulnerable members of our community and not penalizing students and teachers who cannot come to school.”
Discussing why the high school didn’t go with the original fully remote plan, Bonamo said it was the passion of the students who said they needed the “social experience” and would “take anything.”
“The shorthand that I use is it’s all of the work of school and none of the fun stuff,” Bonamo said. “There’s not going to be a lot of fun stuff, the way students get together in the hallways and have a little chat outside or by a locker and so forth — that’s really not going to be permitted. I want to be clear that that’s not going to be there.”
On the topic of socialization and building friendships and making new friends, especially freshmen coming in from a house system at the middle school, Bonamo said the teachers are aware of that priority and challenge.
“It’s reminding teachers that curriculum is important, absolutely, but if you’re spending 5 or 10 minutes making a sense of community, that will serve you well in the long run both instructionally and then for the social-emotional well-being of the students in front of you,” he said.
The topics of teacher autonomy, consistency in grading and assessment, communication and providing a syllabus for each class were brought up and somewhat grouped together in the Q&A.
Bonamo said part of the importance of allowing teachers to have planning and prep time together on Wednesdays — the only day all students will be fully remote, with the exception of some special education students in the afternoon — is to help them balance “continuity and coherence,” while also maintaining their autonomy, which he called “the magic sauce that makes the high school what it is.”
In the spring when everyone was trying to reach the finish line after being thrust into remote learning from March until the end of the school year, teachers struggled with their inability to provide their students the full education they wanted to. Bonamo had to slow some of the teachers down and “give them permission” to “dial it back” given the circumstances. While this year’s remote learning is promised to be better, there is still likely to be some loss of curriculum across all models.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Bonamo said. “We’ll do our best. We have the benefit of having phenomenally talented faculty, a very supportive school district. These people know their subjects and they’re committed …
“The agony and the beauty of Scarsdale High is it’s a bunch of Type A teachers all together, just like the community in many ways, and to tell someone who’s a Type A that this year we’re not gonna hit all the goal posts — that’s really hard. We’re not just willy-nilly cutting corners and paring down. This is going to be done in a thoughtful way and it’s going to be ongoing and organic in those Wednesday morning sessions.”
While the district has improved ventilation where it can and will be cleaning buildings often — desks will not be cleaned between classes — and parents will be required to submit daily health surveys for each student, the biggest thing Bonamo wants students to understand is the importance of following mask-wearing protocols.
“I will be frank: students who do not comply will be warned, then disciplined, and then not permitted to attend school for repeated noncompliance,” he said.
Buses carrying masked, socially distanced students will arrive at the high school around 7:30 a.m. and leave around 12:15 p.m. Students will head into school through three entrances: the athletic building and the Brewster Road and Post Road main doors. Some hallways will be one-way to cut down on congestion. Students may preorder sandwiches and other limited grab-and-go items through the Nutrislice app and pick them up before they leave for the day.
As district administrators and the elementary and middle school principals have stated in pervious forums, Bonamo said this is not business as usual and school will look very different for the foreseeable future. As in the lower level buildings, desks in the high school will be in more traditional rows facing the front of the classroom, all spaced 6 feet apart for social distancing, with teachers remaining in a designated spot at the front of the room. There will be no in-person group work or shared materials. Google Classroom will be used instead of handing out papers.
Larger common spaces will no longer be places to gather, with the library for example serving as teacher office space since teacher offices are typically not big enough to allow social distancing.
“Our work over the past few years has been to create flexible and active learning spaces and to promote collaboration through group work and problem-based learning models,” SHS Assistant Principal Chris Welsh said. “In order to comply with social distancing requirements, and other parameters given to us by the state Department of Education, all classrooms will be organized in a very traditional way.”
All high school students are required to bring a computer or suitable electronic device to school each day — the district will provide a Chromebook for those who need one this school year — not only for schoolwork, but also to participate in livestream education delivered by a teacher who has a remote-only waiver.
“A computer will be an indispensible asset, like a looseleaf binder 30 years ago — you really can’t do school without it,” Bonamo said.
During free periods, students will be assigned a classroom, unlike previous years when they could go to a common space, go outside (though there will be some options for outdoor space) or leave campus (campus will not be “open” this year). Free periods remain built into the 34-period schedule in order to preserve as much course freedom as possible for all students.
Physical education will be taught outside when weather permits, music will be virtual to start the year, and plans for classes like art and science that require the use of materials are still being finalized. Most likely, the materials will be sent home and courses will be modified when necessary.
Welsh said there is “no harder working department” than the science department, which has decided most lessons are “best served through simulation, teacher demonstration” and remote instruction, as there is limited movement among students and teachers within classrooms. Software programs have also been purchased to enhance the labs and curriculum.
The Alternative School is also in the midst of coming up with a “comprehensive plan” with “creative solutions,” according to Welsh.
Cohort A will be in school half days Mondays and Thursdays, Cohort B Tuesdays and Fridays. Remote students will livestream their cohort’s classes in the morning and all students will have a set schedule in the afternoon.
“We need to be clear that the loss of instructional time and the limited capacity of both the remote and hybrid schedules will require students to do more learning on their own,” Bonamo said. “We call it asynchronous learning and we may likely have to reduce the scope of courses to reflect that reality.”
Wednesday mornings will be teacher collaboration time and the afternoons will allow for tutorials and extra time for special education students.
In setting up the restart plan, SHS Assistant Principal Dr. Chris Griffin said the “the needs of our most vulnerable kids, including those with physical, emotional and learning challenges” were made a top priority. Anyone with an IEP or 504 Plan will continue to receive those services, though some services, like the Learning Resource Center, will be conducted in part virtually. Other services such as counseling, teaching reading and speech/language skills will continue in person and/or virtually on a case-by-case basis.
“The schedule you see before you allows us to move seamlessly between models, so if we have to switch to a remote model, course assignments will remain the same for students and teachers,” Bonamo said, adding, “We know we may need to be fully remote at some point this year.”
To the parents who are worried about their children falling behind, Bonamo said, “There’s no way to fall behind. Everyone is experiencing the same pandemic version of school … We are usually ahead of the curve anyway.”
Mental health and well-being were also high on the list of priorities, so all members of the high school’s “mental health support team” will be available for students and parents, according to Griffin.
“We don’t underestimate at all just how difficult the last six months have been for students,” Griffin said. “We know many students have experienced loss in their lives, loss in terms of their educational lives in the spring. We know students are feeling anxious and feeling apprehension about what the future holds and what school will look like. And we know that these pressures and these stresses can impact a child’s ability to learn.”
SHS Assistant Principal Andrea O’Gorman said orientation plans for each grade are being finalized, but noted that freshman orientation will be a 90-minute in-person session in small groups with deans, student government members and peer advisors. Yearbook photos and tours of the building are expected to be included, while the tech orientation and club fair will be done virtually. Bonamo said most clubs would be virtual, with the possibility for some small group in-person opportunities.
As per Gov. Andrew Cuomo, athletics will not be permitted to begin until Sept. 21 at the earliest and the New York Public High School Athletic Association began working on more details for a return to play this week. There was a bit of a wrench thrown in Wednesday, Aug. 26, as the state’s Council of School Superintendents implored Cuomo to push that start to January, something Nassau County opted to do on its own that very same day.
“As you can see, the life of a high school student is multifaceted and complex,” O’Gorman said. “Our restart plan aims to address all aspects of high school life.”
Scarsdale is scheduled to host the SATs Saturday, Aug. 29, and though Bonamo said it is now a challenge to find proctors, he said they are meeting all staffing and safety expectations and he hopes the tests will take place as planned.
“We are set to go, but I will tell you there are challenges here,” he said. “We could be closed as a district, as a county, as a state at any time by the superintendent, the Department of Health or the governor … People want guarantees; there are no guarantees in this world, certainly not in a COVID year.”
Bonamo also explained that more and more colleges are moving away from using standardized test scores as a yardstick for admission. He said the district will continue to serve as a test center, while also working to educate the community that tests “may play less of a role” going forward.
While no one knows what the future will hold, Bonamo said he expects a “gradual evolution” toward full in-person education, which is “what everybody wants, isn’t it?”
But that may or may not happen this school year.
