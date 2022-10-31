Bivalent booster photo Greenburgh

A nurse gives a shot to a community member at the health fair and vaccination clinic hosted by Greenburgh Health Center in White Plains Wednesday, Oct. 26.

 Valerie Abrahams Photo

The medical community is preparing for a potentially complex winter with COVID-19 variants, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating and people spending more time indoors with windows closed.

COVID-19 boosters, including the Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer messenger RNA bivalent boosters that offer extra protection against some omicron variants that have been available since last month, along with flu shots, remain keys to protection.

