The medical community is preparing for a potentially complex winter with COVID-19 variants, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating and people spending more time indoors with windows closed.
COVID-19 boosters, including the Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer messenger RNA bivalent boosters that offer extra protection against some omicron variants that have been available since last month, along with flu shots, remain keys to protection.
While there currently is a “period of relative quiescence” when it comes to the severity of COVID-19 illness, according to Dr. Michael Palumbo, executive vice president and chief medical officer at White Plains Hospital, “an increase in more severe disease” in early December is “likely,” leading to a significant peak similar to last January.
“What’s hard to know is to what extent that is really only being driven by the [existing] viral variants that are enhanced by people’s social habits — meaning being indoors, likely without masks — or whether it’s a factor of a new variant,” Palumbo said.
The BQ1.1 omicron variant is causing spikes in Europe. “The rate of rise of that particular variant appears to be going up quickly and the government is anticipating that it may emerge as the predominant variant in the next several months,” Palumbo said.
Palumbo’s concern is that as of last week fewer than 10% of Americans were current with their COVID-19 boosters. He said the bivalent booster “should offer good protection.” Pfizer is available for age 5 and older, Moderna 6 and older.
“We know that those original vaccines didn’t contain specific antigens against the omicron variants … but omicron has been around for almost a year now,” Palumbo said. He added, “So even if [the bivalent booster] is effective in preventing infection or severe infection from these omicron variants, very few people have taken it, and therefore, it’s almost like it doesn’t exist in terms of … what we might experience this winter when everyone goes indoors and starts breathing on each other. So that is certainly of concern.”
Palumbo believes the reason the boosters are not flying off the shelves as they did when the initial vaccines were first released in December 2020 and the boosters in late summer 2021 is because the data released on the latest boosters was not as “robust” and that much of it was data from animal research. In addition to less severity or less chance of being hospitalized, Palumbo said, “I think people in general have vaccine fatigue, I think they have COVID fatigue and they want it to just all go away.”
Since the trials and FDA approval, Pfizer has released more positive data.
“What you really want to see are the longer-term studies where you’re able to show that people that have the booster have less of a likelihood of being hospitalized, of dying, of having severe disease, and perhaps even getting infected in the first place,” Palumbo said. “That will come over the next several months. But at least [we have] more information today than the FDA had back in September.”
Like omicron last winter, the variants may spread quickly, but “they’re not particularly good at making people very sick,” Palumbo said. It’s no longer seen as a “lethal disease,” but Palumbo said it’s “extremely important” to get the booster.
“I really do believe that this is offering something that the prior vaccines weren’t able to offer because they did not include protection against the omicron strains,” Palumbo said. “And that is what we have been seeing for the past year, and likely will be seeing in some form over the winter. And I think that it really offers a meaningful difference. I think that if more eligible people rolled up their sleeves, that it might make a big difference in terms of how much of a spike we see this winter.”
Last winter in January schools like Scarsdale were hanging by a thread when it came to staffing, nearly reaching a breaking point as far as keeping school open, but a closure never happened. That’s back when masks were required, which they were until March, and there were more COVID-19 protocols in place. Most travel restrictions have now been lifted.
Palumbo knows that it would take a lot for major COVID protocols to be put back in place, so it’s important to track community infectivity rates. He does encourage people to wear masks in public.
The potential for infections to become an issue again with students and teachers being out “is real,” especially if people don’t get the boosters, he said, noting that the number of people getting infections might become more significant over the winter, but “hopefully they will not be getting severely ill.”
Flu season upon us
The flu is also a concern now, based on what happened — or didn’t happen — the last two winters. Once quarantines, shutdowns and masking were in place in late winter/early spring 2020, it was almost as if “flu season just didn’t exist,” Palumbo said. He called it “unprecedented” to finally prove that “wearing masks and washing hands prevents flu.”
“That was maybe the only good thing that came out of the pandemic in the first year,” he said.
Then a year ago around the same time, just before omicron was rearing its ugly head and masks were largely off except in schools, there was “fairly normal flu activity into early December.” But once omicron hit and the masks, sanitizing and social distancing were again prioritized, “it dropped precipitously and went down to very low rates of flu infectivity.”
Once omicron numbers dropped in the early spring, the masks came off and “the flu came back.”
“So we had a bimodal peak last year of seasonal activity up into December, next to no activity until late March and then it popped up again,” Palumbo said. “And we had one of the latest flu seasons that we’ve ever seen.”
When looking for clues of what this winter will bring, Palumbo points to the southern hemisphere, which had its winter during our summer. He said it was “very variable.” Australia’s flu season was “fairly severe,” South Africa’s “fairly mild.”
“We don’t know how that’s going to manifest here, but I think we at least need to be prepared [in case] we’re going to have significant flu activity,” Palumbo said. “Therefore, it’s very important that people get flu shots.
“I believe it’s very important that they also avail themselves of every COVID defense that we have, which for many, many Americans is getting updated boosters, the bivalent booster, and then at least we are as maximally protected as we can be as we wait for these variables to unfold.”
COVID or flu?
The public is already beginning to be challenged as to what illness they might have as the symptoms for the most recent strains of COVID-19 and flu are similar. The positive Palumbo sees is that COVID-19 home testing kits are “abundant right now,” which is good since there are no at-home flu tests.
That said, if you aren’t feeling well stay home, Palumbo said, because “trying not to infect other people” is the goal. “If they’re more severely ill, then they’re going to need to seek medical attention,” he said.
A boost for boosters
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Greenburgh Health Center on Knollwood Road in White Plains hosted a health fair and vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. It drew quite a crowd as anyone who received a COVID-19 booster vaccine also received a gift card, snacks and drinks.
“Under normal circumstances, we are not quite this busy,” said Vikki Simmons, acting director of the health center. “We do have vaccinations every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. here at the health center. So this is a little more busy. And I think the fact that we are busier than usual is because, for one thing, it’s a special event. It’s in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and we’re giving out a $50 gift card for everyone who comes to get the COVID shots.”
Simmons has also noticed that even those who rushed out to get the first set of COVID-19 shots and even the first booster are more reluctant to continue getting the shots. Her response to that group is, “The boosters are going to strengthen the original COVID vaccinations. Many people who have gotten the COVID vaccinations, if they got COVID after that, it was much, much less severe. And everybody was very happy that they had gotten the COVID vaccinations.”
RSV on the rise
According to a press release from New York State, “Respiratory syncytial virus is a seasonal infection that poses a risk to infants under 6 months of age and immune-compromised individuals, with symptoms similar to the common cold, ranging from a persistent cough and wheezing to fever. While this common virus typically spreads during the fall and winter months, DOH officials are seeing RSV cases in New York earlier this year.”
“We are not backing down in our fight against deadly respiratory illnesses — we have been preparing for the winter, and we are ready,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “New York State is taking action to provide guidance to hospitals and local health departments to ensure that we keep New Yorkers safe and healthy. Our best shot at protecting ourselves and fellow New Yorkers from respiratory illnesses continues to be getting vaccinated, staying up to date on boosters and practicing good hygiene.”
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.