An 89-year-old resident of Scarsdale who died Sunday morning, March 15, may have been a victim of COVID-19. The woman had been tested for coronavirus one day earlier and, according to a release on the Village of Scarsdale website that was tweeted at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, “that test was expected to be positive.”
Senior citizens are a high-risk demographic.
The woman lived in a multifamily building with her daughter, who is now under quarantine.
Mayor Marc Samwick said Sunday night he could not go into detail about the woman, her family or where she lived in Scarsdale in order to “respect people’s privacy” and to follow HIPAA laws, though the release said, “It is unknown if the woman had any underlying medical conditions.”
Samwick was unsure if the residence will be made public at a later time. “It’s a delicate situation,” he said.
Samwick said the village spoke with building management to let them know of the potentially coronavirus-related death. The village is working with the Westchester County Department of Health “to provide information and guidance to the other residents of the multifamily building in how to best protect themselves against COVID-19,” the village said in the release.
“We’ve instructed them what they need to do,” Samwick said.
Samwick expects more information to be disseminated Monday, which will “help clarify and show what’s being done on a coordinated basis for the area,” including from Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
“I don’t know exactly what the details are as to what he’s doing and how and when, but I believe there should be some announcements coming out of his office,” Samwick said, adding, “It may be applicable generally, but it will certainly include Scarsdale.”
On Sunday night, Scarsdale announced village hall would be closed through Friday, March 20, with the exception of the village clerk’s first-floor office, which will be open solely for election-related business Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The village’s focus, according to Samwick, is on “operating protocols to protect our employees and to continue the delivery of our essential services.”
The Scarsdale resident’s death is potentially the third public COVID-19 case directly impacting Scarsdale. The first led to the closure of Scarsdale schools when a middle school faculty member was confirmed to have coronavirus on March 8. The district closed schools from March 9-18 — the first closing of that length in the county — “for continued cleaning, progress monitoring and social distancing,” according to the school’s website, but that closure is expected to lengthen by at least two weeks with updates by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Latimer Monday.
Some Scarsdale residents may also have been exposed to COVID-19 through an out-of-district Scarsdale Youth Hockey Association teammate. The district announced on its website March 6 that players and families were “not subject to quarantine and should return to their normal activities,” but that changed the next day when they were asked to “quarantine for 14 days from their last encounter with the player.”
Throughout the world, the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving.
“I think the thing we are seeing, particularly here in New York State and here in Westchester County and the village, is coordinated, responsible action that is very focused on public health and containment of the virus,” Samwick said. “I think we’re ahead of many other states and communities and it’s unfortunate we’re there because it hit us early, but we are leading by example and we have a clear focus on the health and welfare of our community.”
From the county
Westchester County officials did not comment Sunday night, but provided the following COVID-19 information:
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The most common symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
What can I do to protect myself?
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. This should be done:
- · Before and after eating
- · After sneezing, coughing or nose blowing
- · After using the restroom
- · Before handling food
- · After touching or cleaning surfaces that may be contaminated
- · After using shared equipment and supplies like electronic equipment such as keyboards, a mouse and phones
Also:
- · Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or the bend of the elbow
- · Dispose of soiled tissues immediately after use
- · Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- · Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- · Stay home when you are sick
- · Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning product that contains bleach
Hotline Phone Numbers
- · People under self-quarantine or exposure to known cases, call (866) 588-0195
- · NYS Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline (888) 364-3065
- · Westchester County COVID-19 Information Call 211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.