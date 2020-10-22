In an email sent to the Scarsdale school community Thursday, Oct. 22, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the district learned earlier in the afternoon that an individual at the high school had tested positive for COVID-19.
In response, the school enacted its confirmed case protocol, shifting all classes to remote learning and canceling all sports and in-person activities for the rest of Thursday and all of Friday, Oct. 23. Athletic practices and contests on Saturday, Oct. 24 are still planned to continue as scheduled.
According to Hagerman, students and staff who came into contact with the infected individual were already notified and will be in quarantine for the next 14 days. The Westchester County Department of Health (DOH) was also notified and has initiated an investigation to begin contact tracing.
Any student or teacher who wasn’t contacted by the district did not have direct contact with the infected individual and, therefore, would not need to quarantine.
The district plans to reopen the high school with its normal hybrid format Monday, Oct. 26, after the DOH concludes its contact tracing efforts.
“One of our objectives is to determine if this case resulted from the transmission of the virus within the school setting, or from transmission outside the school setting,” wrote Hagerman. “Doing so will better inform our decision-making process and assist us in minimizing the transmission of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.