While the district contends with the reopening of school during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of education has calculated the pandemic’s effects on the 2019-20 budget. During a board meeting Oct. 19, Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey presented data on the district’s fiscal state as of the end of 2019-20, which showed $800,000 in lost revenues, offset by more than $5.2 million in expenditure savings.
As of June 30, the district spent $155.5 million of the $160.7 million allocated in the 2019-20 budget. The district saw expenditure savings in all areas except for special education, which went over budget by slightly more than $1.1 million due to unanticipated settlements, stipulations and placements.
Operations and management spending was down $1.8 million from the allocated budget of $12 million, because school buildings were closed in March due to the spread of the coronavirus. According to Mattey, the district saved approximately $800,000 in its oil and gas expenditures since there was no need to heat its buildings and it saved $400,000 on safety monitors, who were not being used while the schools were closed.
Regular education had a surplus of $1.4 million, with $69.5 million spent as of June 30, because spending decreased for substitute teachers’ salaries and materials and supplies.
Even with unexpected technology challenges due to remote learning, the district’s technology was under budget by $18,144.
A decrease in fuel usage from field trips and sports travel led to $361,682 in transportation savings.
With the pandemic delaying elective surgeries, Mattey said the district anticipated a large surplus in health insurance. The district spent $15.9 million of the $17.3 million allocated in the 2019-20 budget, a surplus of $1.4 million.
“We are seeing those numbers start to increase at the beginning of this school year,” said Mattey.
Of the $160.7 million budget, the district has accumulated $5.2 million in expenditure savings, leaving actual expenditures at $155.5 million.
Savings in expenditures helps counteract the blow to the district’s revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, the district generated $160 million in general fund revenues, down $804,416 from the amount reflected in the approved 2019-20 budget.
The largest dip in district revenues was interest savings and investments, which decreased by $335,575 to $997,758. Compared to the prior year’s budget, revenues in this category dropped by 29.5% or $417,426.
Because groups or individuals weren’t using school buildings after March for meetings or conferences, building-use fee revenues also decreased by $76,330 to $38,295.
Even with these revenue decreases, though, the district saw multiple revenue increases in state aid, county sales tax and special education tuition.
Due to an increase in BOCES aid, the district received $162,729 on top of the $6.8 million already in the 2019-20 budget. The district also received BOCES refunds under the “miscellaneous” category of the budget, which was $344,711 more than what was budgeted.
“That was a good surprise,” said Mattey. “More than we had anticipated there.”
As of June 2020, the district’s fund balance had $26.6 million, up from $22.2 million in June 2019. The assigned balance for 2020-21 had $1.7million and the unassigned fund balance had just over $7 million.
According to New York State law, school districts can’t hold more than 4% of the upcoming year’s budget in the unassigned fund balance. Currently, the district’s unassigned fund balance exceeds that threshold by 0.28%.
“[At] yearend it looks like we’re over, but then we’re using that money to pay for our COVID-related expenses for reopening the school year,” said Mattey.
After making transfers out of the unassigned fund balance for COVID-19 expenses, the district’s unassigned fund balance will be at 2.71%.
Mattey said if the district held onto an unassigned fund balance above 4% at the end of the school year, there wouldn’t be any penalties from the state.
“It’s not something we’d want to do year after year. This is a one off,” he said. “Hindsight 20/20. If I could step back in time, planning the budget [and] knowing what we know now, I would’ve increased the budget by $2.5 million and had an assigned fund balance of $2.5 million.”
The audit committee will meet with external auditors on Nov. 16, with a public forum scheduled on Nov. 18 for members of the community to provide input on budget priorities for the 2021-22 budget. A long-term budget planning meeting will be held on Dec. 21, including a presentation on 2020-21 financial projections and 2021-22 budget factors and assumptions.
