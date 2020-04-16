Celebrating the past in the present

There was nothing conventional about the life of Ilse Schweid from the day was she was born in Minden, Germany, Aug. 2, 1922, to the day she died as Irene Hirsch on March 30. The Holocaust survivor, the youngest of nine children, changed her first name to distance herself from her native country upon fleeing to France with her family in 1936, just one year after her father died of a heart attack, and changed her surname when she married Berthold Hirsch two years after she moved to Washington Heights, Manhattan, in 1948. While she did not live an easy life over her 97 years, she still managed to live a wonderful one.
In the Pearl Jam song “I am Mine,” Eddie Vedder writes, “I know I was born and I know that I’ll die; The in between is mine.” Despite being forced to migrate around the world, the in between undoubtedly belonged to Ilse Schweid/Irene Hirsch.
That’s what Irene’s family from Edgemont — son Irving Hirsch, daughter-in-law Janet Polstein, grandkids Sara Martell and Matthew Hirsch — chose to remember as they mourned her passing and celebrated her life during, but not as a result of, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus was just another odd she defied, a hurdle she cleared in the many battles she faced, which later in life included beating breast cancer, losing Berthold one month before the Sept. 11 attacks and living the last five years of her life in her apartment with 24/7 home health aides, which were funded largely in part by reparations from Germany and by the Veteran’s Administration based on Bert’s military service.
Prior to their meeting, Bert also left Germany around 1938, coming to the United States through a sponsorship with one of his sisters and her husband, who were both working and met the criteria to bring family over. He was later drafted into the U.S. Army and served as an interpreter back in Germany during the war trials. He and his brother married Irene and one of her sisters, respectively, and the brothers opened a grocery store together to support the inseparable foursome. Life was certainly better from there as Irene was blessed to be working since the moment she arrived in New York, while also building a loving family and being reunited with many of her siblings who made their own dangerous journey by boat at various times.
Knowing just how many odds she defied to live a long, meaningful life — good genes are in her family as many of her siblings and her mother all lived into their late 90s and early 100s — offered great comfort.
“That’s pretty incredible since at some point it wasn’t guaranteed they would survive,” Janet said. “Not only did they survive and flourish, but they lived long, meaningful lives.”
In 1994, Minden held a reconciliation reunion and Irene traveled back to her hometown with Irv and Vivian. Irv called it “noble” that the “next generation wanted to make amends.” There were concerts, lectures and tours of the town. Irene showed her childhood home to her kids and they got to visit their grandfather’s grave.
Then came an unexpected tour of city hall, more specifically the archive room, where Irene was able to look up what happened to one of her brothers, who had gone back to Germany in search of his fiancée. Indeed he was captured and died in a concentration camp.
“That’s where my mother learned for sure, and unfortunately I forget the date of my uncle’s passing and I forget the name of the concentration camp, but it was horrible,” Irv said. “They didn’t even warn us.”
It just another day of strength Irene showed to the world around her.
Modern memorialization
The stretch from March 16 when Irene was admitted to the hospital to when she was taken to hospice care to her burial to her online memorial service on April 5 was a trying one for her family.
“It was very frustrating for my family with my poor mother in the hospital,” Irv said. “She was diagnosed with failure to thrive, which basically means end of life. She was transferred to hospice at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. My sister and I each got to visit her once and she passed away on March 30.”
Only three people were allowed in the gates of Cedar Park Cemetery in New Jersey for the burial due to coronavirus restrictions. There was no sitting shiva due to social distancing. And there would be no public gathering at Fort Tryon Jewish Center near her apartment, a place she held dear.
“Here’s this woman and the only things she really cared about were family and religion,” Janet said. “My daughter was very upset because she really didn’t get to be mourned in the way that she would have wanted. She would stand at relatives’ gravesides, even in her 90s and frail.”
The funeral was attended by Rabbi Austrian Guy, Irv and his sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Alan Goldberg. The coffin was already in the grave next to Bert and the cemetery staff was nowhere in sight. Not having mourners carry the coffin from the hearse to the grave, a Jewish tradition Irv said “can be awkward and emotional,” made him more at ease. “Somehow it had a positive impact on me,” he said.
“The funeral was in a way nicer,” Irv said. “Why do I say that? It was so private. It was me, my sister, her husband and the rabbi — just four people standing around the grave. Nobody else. Even the gravediggers, because of the coronavirus, were away, so we didn’t even see them. We all stood apart. It made it more dignified.
“Here I was, so upset that it was going to be such a small group to honor my mother — and at that point I didn’t yet know we were going to have the virtual service, which made it all the more special.”
Rabbi Guy offered to preside over a virtual memorial service via Zoom. It turned out to be a very meaningful, spiritual event that made use of burgeoning technology in bringing the family together. Despite it being new for the rabbi, too — he had to multitask during the service and there was a moment of levity when he didn’t realize his microphone was off — it was pulled off with such care.
“Another blessing or a benefit because we did a virtual service, our relatives throughout the country could join and say something,” Irv said. “If it had just been the usual funeral, these people weren’t going to fly in from California, Las Vegas, Nebraska, Florida.”
Due to the coronavirus, the stress was inadvertently removed from the grieving process. Despite Irene’s strong faith, the Hirsches of Edgemont are admittedly not religious by any stretch, but that didn’t prevent the family from seeing some much-needed divine intervention during this challenging time.
“If my mother had not become ill and passed away, we would have lost the home health aides because they couldn’t travel to her apartment. So what would we have done?” Irv said. “In a way she was allowed to have a very dignified end, though we weren’t with her as much as we would have liked to at the end. But this spared her what likely would have been a very sad transfer to a nursing home, which she had avoided her entire life.”
With the online service bringing such comfort and offering everyone the chance to speak and reflect, the family’s plan to hold a celebration of life in the future doesn’t seem as pressing as it once was. “We thought we were [going to hold a service] until we had this virtual memorial service,” Irv said. “So probably not. I don’t know. We may, but I don’t know.”
Irene was deeply religious her entire life. Until she could no longer walk there, she was a congregant at Shaare Hatikvah on 179th Street, later finding her way to Fort Tryon Jewish Center, which was closer to her apartment. Even in her final years when she wasn’t able to leave her apartment often, she made her way to Saturday services at Fort Tryon with the help of her aides. She did this religiously in more ways than one. For a relatively young congregation, Irene was the elderstatesman, revered by the congregants and their young children, who often visited her at her apartment.
The only regret for the Hirsch family is that Irene did not get to have the traditions of her faith.
“It doesn’t matter what religion you are and I am not a person of faith, but there is a reason for the rituals,” Janet said. “People have a very visceral reaction. Someone texted me it’s weird they can’t celebrate the holidays with family. You think of the holidays and life, death, marriages, weddings as things you celebrate with family and whatever faith you are it’s a rite of passage you expect. It’s part of the human experience. What’s weird about this current crisis is it robs you of that tradition and support. People had to have babies alone, their partners weren’t allowed in. They’ve changed that now, but imagine having a baby without your husband present or a wedding you had to cancel? Any of the life stages we celebrate, both positive and negative, have been completely turned upside down by this.”
In a time when they are digging mass graves in New York, not because of tyrannical killings, but because of a silent killer overwhelming the world, for Irene to be given the dignified rite of passage she deserved in a modern way is fitting for the final survivor of a Holocaust family.
A grandson’s story
Oma Irene was Matt and Sara’s final living grandparent. Irv lost his father in 2001 and Janet’s mom died in 2014, her dad a year ago in March.
“I found it to be sort of this oddly uplifting story how at this point in time of history she was able to be remembered in a way that was so unique to what’s going on,” Matt said. “Even though we didn’t get to have the customary burial and the customary remembrance services, we were able to figure out a way to honor her life that ended up being very special.”
Matt remembers that no matter what was going on, his Oma’s apartment was immaculate, “always so neat,” which he said “kind of spoke to her personality.” He said, “She told it like it is. She had no filter at all. She was very quick witted up until her mid-90s. There were scenarios where you felt like she wasn’t really listening and then she’d throw a little comment under her breath. She had sharp elbows, not only because she was frail.”
While Oma didn’t change, the world around her did. And she adapted.
“She came as Washington Heights was sort of this enclave of Jewish and European immigrants and it’s become very Hispanic, a lot of Dominicans there, and now it’s also changing in this sort of gentrifying way, so at any point of time it was a mix of what it had been and what it was becoming and she was able to find her window in a community as the elder of a generation that was slowly falling away,” Matt said. “I think she was one of the last in her congregation that represented the old guard.”
So maybe, just maybe, Oma would have appreciated the circumstances in which her life’s journey took her from escaping a loud and proud killer to bowing out on her own terms during a silent one. Having survived everything in between allowed her to continue holding onto the faith that was so dear to her.
For Matt, the Zoom service “ended up being very fortunate and a great sense of support.” The same could be said about the more traditional funeral experiences he had with the other loved ones he has lost over the years.
“While it has not been a big part of my life, [religious rituals have] been a big part of my experience in coping with grief previously with my other grandparents,” he said. “The customary Jewish shiva and the whole way that families are supposed to handle grief is by physically being together. At first I saw it as this sad irony that someone who was so tied to her faith was unable to have the customs that she really cared more about. I think as the process unfolded I ended up switching my perspective on it that it ended being kind of poetic in a way. My dad described the actual funeral scene at the gravesite to be oddly serene and sort of soothing, having her next to her husband’s grave.”
Matt was a history major at Vanderbilt, though he hasn’t used that in his professional life. Learning more about family history has been on his mind lately. Aunt Vivian read a history of Irene’s life on Zoom, and that really resonated with Matt.
“As you hear her life story, she lived through so much having been around for so long, that she even lived long enough for there to be a virtual way of remembering her at all is incredible, let alone that the genesis for it was this world-shaping event that has some parallels, not entirely, but with how the world was when she was younger,” Matt said. “It ended up being a nice way that we were able to remember her. It spoke to how long she lived and how she lived that we were able to honor her in that way with so many people willing to attend.”
Part of the family’s history was captured in the 2007 book “Sala’s Gift: My Mother’s Holocaust Story,” by Ann Kirschner, one of Irv’s dozens of first cousins. The book, based on more than 350 letters survivor Sala Garncarz Kirschner had kept secret for more than five decades, was later adapted into a powerful play called “Letters to Sala.”
“It’s been very interesting uncovering more about the family’s past,” Matt said. “These conditions have made it a little harder as you don’t have some of that organic storytelling you get when you’re sitting in the same room as someone for a period of time. I’ve uncovered some really interesting stuff.
“This is a time in everyone’s lives when you have quite a lot of time to reflect, so there’s been time to contextualize everything. It’s helped me keep perspective that if she’s been through all these things I can sit in my comfortable apartment and work from home and watch TV. It could be a lot worse.”
