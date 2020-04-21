On Wednesday, April 22, send a huge thank you to Scarsdale’s Police and Fire departments, the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corp, as well as the sanitation and water department workers. They have been working tirelessly on our behalf, and some of the first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.
Put a sign in your window or chalk up your driveway or walkway to say “THANK YOU to Scarsdale Heroes” so they can see it when they drive by.
A great activity to do outside with the kids. And post a picture of your “thank you” on social media.
